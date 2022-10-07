Read full article on original website
Here’s My Annual Plea for Waffle House to Open a Location in Lubbock
I'm pretty sure I've cried and whined about Waffle House not having a Lubbock location for as long as I can remember, but I'm not stopping until someone gives me an absolute 'no' or a good reason why we don't have that greasy deliciousness right here in the Hub City.
These 40 Lubbock Restaurants Have Great Daily Specials
Looking to go somewhere with food deals? You won't believe some of the awesome ones Lubbock restaurants have to offer. They're all listed below. 55 Places in Lubbock Where You Can Get Free Stuff on Your Birthday. 22 Lubbock Restaurants Out-of-Towners Need to Try.
Lubbock-Area Sonic Locations Now Charging ‘Facilities ADJ’ Fee, Here’s Why
A KFYO listener texted the show on Monday asking about a new fee that they started noticing on their receipts from Lubbock-area Sonic Drive-in locations. The fee shows up whether you order on the Sonic app or if you drive up and order. Either way, Sonic in Lubbock is now charging you a new fee when you place an order.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Lubbock. Authorities confirmed that two people were injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred at the intersection of [..]
everythinglubbock.com
“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
5 Fun Fall Festivities That Are Only a Short Drive From Lubbock
Feel like skipping town for some fall fun? There are some upcoming events that you can enjoy with your family that are only a short drive from Lubbock. If you love a good pumpkin patch, hot apple cider, and some Halloween fun, you might like to take a short drive to one of these events.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 52 People Charged with Felonies (10/3-10/9)
It's a new week and we're starting it off right with scattered thunderstorms all across the South Plains. I love this weather more than anything because it means three things. Number one, that I can officially use my comforter from H&M England without judgment. Number two, that I can bring out my fluffy Mexican blanket that almost every Hispanic person has, usually with an animal or religious figure. Lastly, it means I can eat caldo de res or pozole in peace without judgment and without sweating up a storm.
KCBD
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place. The auction was originally scheduled for Oct. 27. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5...
KCBD
South Lubbock home owners face drainage flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Timber Ridge neighborhood, northeast from the intersection of Woodrow Road and Indiana Avenue say nearby construction along Indiana has sent stormwater their way. While some homeowners have tried raising elevation and digging ditches to head off the water, they say they need the...
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
The Lubbock Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 4300 block of 19th Street near [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
everythinglubbock.com
Dale Holton, former Lubbock Chief of Police, passed away Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Chief of Police Dale Holton passed away on Sunday, the Lubbock Police Department announced on social media Tuesday. “We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of former Lubbock Police Chief Dale Holton,” LPD said. Holton joined the police...
Teen Vandals Narrowly Miss Severe Beating With A Hammer
A couple of vandals in Lubbock are probably still cleaning out their pants this morning. It's crazy to me that people would even step onto our property at Nightmare On 19th Street near the Lone Star Events Center anymore. We're always out there. In fact, it's funny to me when people ask, "how long have you been working on this?" The answer is constantly. We also have people who live on the property, security cameras, and more.
Truck overturned, stopped all South Loop eastbound near Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas — A rollover with a large commercial truck was reported between Quaker Avenue and Indiana Avenue on South Loop 289 on Monday. The Lubbock Police Department said the call came in at 5:08 p.m. Photos showed traffic backed up on the Loop, and all eastbound main lanes were blocked by the semi. LPD […]
KCBD
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified one teen killed in a South Lubbock shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call to the 2300 block of 143rd Street on Oct. 8 just after 4 a.m. Police found 17-year-old Dylan Montes who had suffered serious injuries, according...
everythinglubbock.com
Frenship, Lubbock-Cooper buses not running Tuesday and Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to poor road conditions caused by rain two Lubbock schools, Frenship ISD and Cooper ISD, will only have buses running on pavement. Frenship ISD said in a social media post that the pavement only pick-up and drop-off will occur Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12.
Watch Out for This Crazy Stuff In Your Kid’s Halloween Candy in Lubbock
Halloween is right around the corner, and there has been a ton of chatter online about checking your child's candy for razor blades and drugs and all that stuff. I don't really buy into those crazy rumors. It seems pretty tedious to go through a whole bag of mini Snickers just to shove a needle into each one. Who has time for that? And I know for a fact that drugs are expensive. Giving them away for free is pretty bad business practice.
Halloween on a Weeknight: When Are Kids Trick-or-Treating in Lubbock?
Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s time to plan your trick-or-treating route and make the best of the spooky holiday. This year, Halloween falls on a weeknight, sparking debate about what day neighborhoods will be participating in the trick-or-treating tradition. While most people believe that you should only hand out candy on the holiday itself, others are fans of participating the week before so they don’t have their doorbell ringing late into the night on a weeknight.
‘If you live by the gun, you die by the gun,’ Family of Lubbock teen killed in weekend shooting speak on reality of gun violence
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department has identified the victim in Saturday morning’s shooting as 17-year-old Dylan Montes. LPD said it is still investigating the shooting that took place around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday in the 2300 block of 143rd Street, and whether it was an accidental shooting. Montes’ parents, Simona Vasquez and Rito Ramirez […]
everythinglubbock.com
Police say 17-year-old died in South Lubbock shooting Saturday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department reported a teenager was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning on the south side of the city. Police were called to the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4:00 a.m. for shots fired. Officers located Dylan Montes, 17, with...
KCBD
Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
