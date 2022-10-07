Dallas Arthur Appelgren, 90, of Hillman passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at home. Dallas was born 4 January, 1932, on a farm in Cadillac, to the late Arthur and Etta (Landriant) Appelgren. His family moved to Wayne, Michigan where he attended high school. He served three years in the National Guard, and then four years in the United States Air Force in Chanute Air Base, IL upon receiving honorable discharge as a Sergeant of Aircraft Mechanical Instruction in 1955. Dallas then worked at Ford Motor Company as a Dynamometer Engineer before he left to start Appelgren Auto Wrecking with his brother Don in the 1960s. The salvage yard greatly aided him in his hobbies of circle track and drag racing. Soon after, he found his way to the Upper Peninsula as partial owner of the Hub Bar in Manistique for a few years. Appelgren Tool & Manufacturing opened up in Hillman in the early 1970s and aided him in inventing, patenting, and manufacturing various machines in a wide variety of industries which included a tool cart sold in the Sears and Roebuck Catalog, Edge Master deburring machine, Appel-Jack chain binder release tool, a valve wire brush machine, Holey Moley yard tool, and Brake Bleeder Screw Type A. Dallas also finished out his career working for Interlock Terminal Corporation and Wayne Wire Cloth Products.

