‘Sunshine’ DeBaeke, 81, of Houghton Lake
Frances Katherine “Sunshine” DeBaeke, 81, passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022 at her home at Triple D Ranch. Frances was born on July 24, 1941 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Edward and Catherine (Kennedy) Dietrick. Frances graduated from East Detroit High School and then attended Vocational School for Agriculture. While she didn’t follow the agricultural path, she worked as a Property Manager for Peninsular Management retiring in 2004. Frances was married on March 4, 1961 in Houghton Lake to Lee Scott DeBaeke at St. John Lutheran Church. Frances was a member St. Paul Lutheran Church, St. Peter Lutheran Church, The Lady Lutheran Auxiliary, and the Women’s Bowling Association.
George Wyatt, 86, of Prudenville
George Junior Wyatt, age 86, of Prudenville passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022 at his home. George was born on August 29, 1936 in Prestonburg, Kentucky to George and Hazel (Music) Wyatt. He was married to Phyllis R. Bays. He was an auto mechanic for many years before retiring and moving to Prudenville with his wife.
Roy Stagray, 63, of Sterling
Roy James Stagray, 63, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born December 22, 1958 in Bay City, Michigan to the late William, and Joan (Bouchard) Stagray, Sr. Roy married Patti Slusser August 2, 1997 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Standish. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus #2724 and he was a retired Fire Chief for the Gibson Township Fire Department.
Eleanor Creary, 89, of Lewiston
Mrs. Eleanor Gennick Creary, 89 of Lewiston, Michigan died peacefully at MediLodge of Gaylord on the early morning of October 6, 2022. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 10, 1933 to the late Nicholas and Katherine (Craw) Gennick. She played on the field hockey team in high school, and one of her first jobs was as a ballroom dance instructor for Arthur Murray dance studio in Detroit.
Arthur Clay, 89, of Lewiston
Arthur M. Clay, age 89, passed away at his home in Lewiston on September 30, 2022. He was born on February 23, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Nick and Ella Clay. Mr. Clay is survived by his wife, Virginia; his children, Debbie Clay of Lewiston, Chris Clay (Ed Scheffer) of Clinton, Diana (Bruce) Bartski of Fowlerville, Chet Clay of Garden City, and Laura (Elmo) Apple of Auburndale, FL; 1 brother Edward (Linda) Clay of Golden Gate, Florida; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lillian Jebraile.
Clarence ‘Clem’ Lorence, 71, of Standish
Our loving husband, dad, papa, and brother passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 after a long battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family. Clarence was born December 11, 1950 in Bay City, Michigan to the late Stanley & Julia (Lanczak) Lorence. He was raised in Pinconning. Clarence retired from Roese Contracting after 25 plus years.
Margaret Sparks, 83, of Rhodes
Margaret Ann Sparks, 83, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Brian’s House in Essexville, Michigan. She was born July 10, 1939 in West Branch, Michigan to the late Arthur and Dorothy (Sheltrown) White. Margaret loved animals of any kind. She was also a very beautiful artist. According to...
Dallas Appelgren, 90, of Hillman
Dallas Arthur Appelgren, 90, of Hillman passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at home. Dallas was born 4 January, 1932, on a farm in Cadillac, to the late Arthur and Etta (Landriant) Appelgren. His family moved to Wayne, Michigan where he attended high school. He served three years in the National Guard, and then four years in the United States Air Force in Chanute Air Base, IL upon receiving honorable discharge as a Sergeant of Aircraft Mechanical Instruction in 1955. Dallas then worked at Ford Motor Company as a Dynamometer Engineer before he left to start Appelgren Auto Wrecking with his brother Don in the 1960s. The salvage yard greatly aided him in his hobbies of circle track and drag racing. Soon after, he found his way to the Upper Peninsula as partial owner of the Hub Bar in Manistique for a few years. Appelgren Tool & Manufacturing opened up in Hillman in the early 1970s and aided him in inventing, patenting, and manufacturing various machines in a wide variety of industries which included a tool cart sold in the Sears and Roebuck Catalog, Edge Master deburring machine, Appel-Jack chain binder release tool, a valve wire brush machine, Holey Moley yard tool, and Brake Bleeder Screw Type A. Dallas also finished out his career working for Interlock Terminal Corporation and Wayne Wire Cloth Products.
Lucille Miller, 90, of West Branch
Lucille Marie Miller, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at her home in West Branch, MI surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 22, 1932 in West Branch to Roy and Irene (Meir) Bragg. She lived in West Branch most of her life. Lucille...
Ed Lewis Jr., 72, of Au Gres
Leland (Ed) E. Lewis Jr. born February 8, 1950 to Dorotha and Leland Lewis in Saginaw, Michigan passed away October 5, 2022 at his lakefront home in Au Gres, Michigan from cardiac arrest. He loved living by the lake, watching and tracking freighters, feeding birds, fishing, and boating. He was...
Gahaghan expands by 34 acres
ROSCOMMON – Established in 1997, the Gahagan Nature Preserve celebrated 25 years of protecting diverse wildlife habitat and providing educational services in northern Michigan today with its open house. The mission of Gahagan will soon be enhanced by 34 acres however, due to the generosity of six independent, anonymous...
