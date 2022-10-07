Read full article on original website
WCJB
FDOT will provide an update to the construction of the Downtown Starke overpass
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - FDOT has an open house to provide an update to the construction of the Downtown Starke overpass. The event will begin at 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the Charley E. Johns Center in the city of Starke. The city of Starke...
WCJB
Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
WCJB
Gainesville Country Club shows no signs of reopening
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club has yet to give any indication that it plans on reopening, despite the club’s target reopening date being this month. The golf course was closed back in July to “perform maintenance on the course and surrounding facility.”. The target date...
WCJB
NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida school districts received what they call “hoax calls” reporting an active shooter on various school campuses on Tuesday. It’s part of an apparent state-wide trend. In Columbia County, sheriff’s deputies were sent out to Columbia High School on Tuesday...
Columbia County and Lake City Launch the “North Florida Rural” Hurricane Ian Relief Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners and City of Lake City launched the North Florida Rural Hurricane Ian Relief project this week. The project is in partnership with CDT, Inc. to collect emergency relief items for those in need due to Hurricane Ian devastation. A...
WCJB
Suwannee County hurricane Ian relief
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - More resources from North Central Florida are helping people in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. The Suwannee County sheriff’s office today posted pictures from a trip to Southwest Florida,. They provided supplies to victims of the storm. Employees of the sheriff’s office, Suwannee County...
mycbs4.com
6 shootings in 6 days in Gainesville
According to the Gainesville Police Department's (GPD) Facebook, they reported that six shooting occurred within six days. GPD says that four out of the six shootings were drive-by shootings. They believe that they could be possibly related. One incident occurred just three days ago at a Circle K where someone...
WCJB
Marion County Cops and Cars Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County non-profit raised thousands of dollars at a car and truck show last Saturday. Ocala Police Department officials hosted the 4th annual Cops and Cars Show to benefit United Way of Marion County. Cars of all shapes and sizes got their time in the...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for ramming ASO vehicles, punching K-9
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew David Pigon Cornish, 23, was arrested early yesterday morning and charged with eight offenses after allegedly fleeing from deputies, ramming two Alachua County Sheriff’s Office cars, and punching a K-9. A deputy saw a truck “accelerating, tailgating and weaving” past other cars in the 5800 block of SW Archer Road at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning; the deputy estimated that the truck was traveling at about 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver of the truck was later identified as Cornish.
WCJB
Archer Farmers’ Market holds Harvest Festival
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Archer Farmer’s Market Harvest Festival takes place this week. The festival runs from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. It is being held at the Railroad Museum in Archer, which is at 16994 S.W. 134th Ave. The Archer Historical Society is sponsoring the event.
WCJB
ASO sends a fresh crew to relieve hurricane relief team
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new team of deputies from the Alachua County sheriff’s office is heading down to SW Florida to help with hurricane recovery efforts. Sunday, a fresh crew headed out to charlotte county to relieve the original ASO hurricane deployment team. Sheriff Clovis Watson junior continues...
News4Jax.com
3rd person arrested in ‘Operation Lucky 777s’
A third person has been arrested in connection with “Operation Lucky 777s.”. On Friday morning, Clay County deputies, under the Cops Without Borders initiative, arrested Raymond Brewer, 44, at his Jacksonville home on Bellrose Avenue. There was a warrant for Brewer’s arrest in connection to “Operation Lucky 777s,” which...
WCJB
Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man indicted by Grand Jury for June murder in Holly Heights
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Alachua County Fall Term Grand Jury returned a True Bill yesterday indicting Michael Gregory Davis, 35, in the shooting death of Calvin Woodard on June 11, 2022, in Holly Heights. On June 11, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report that a person had...
WCJB
Arrest at Arredondo Estates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after damaging cars and a home and then fleeing from law enforcement. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 23-year-old Matthew Cornish this Sunday morning after an overnight search. They first tried to stop him for speeding before he fled. They cornered...
wuft.org
Days For Girls opens new sewing center
The Alachua County chapter of Days For Girls held a grand opening ceremony Sunday to celebrate its new sewing center in Gainesville. Located at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Gainesville, the group focuses on helping to end “period poverty” by creating and distributing unique kits that include reusable and rewashable pads.
click orlando
Fire that engulfed abandoned Ocala home under control within minutes, officials say
OCALA, Fla. – Firefighters in Ocala responded to an abandoned building “fully engulfed in flames” Friday night and had the blaze under control within three minutes, according to a news release. Crews were dispatched around 8:52 p.m. after an officer with the Ocala Police Department reported a...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for hitting 88-year-old mother
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jacqueline Wimberly Bivens, 59, was arrested last night after a caregiver said she hit her 88-year-old mother several times. A woman who is employed as a caregiver for the victim, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, called law enforcement to report an incident on September 26. The caller said she entered the home and called out but received no response. She said that after she set down her belongings, she heard cries and yells for help from the back of the house and then heard a slapping sound. She said she opened the door to the victim’s bedroom and saw Bivens hit the victim’s arm with an open hand. Another relative was also present, reportedly holding the victim’s arms over her head and keeping her pinned to the bed. The two women were in the process of bathing the victim.
WCJB
“I’ve got to get out of here”: Gainesville residents react to six shootings in six days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Gainesville Police Department are investigating six shootings within the past six days. “It’s one thing for them to be out here killing each other, but it’s another thing when one of these stray bullets hits one of these babies,” said Barbara Flanders.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD investigates multiple shootings
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is investigating six gunfire incidents that occurred over the past week. According to a GPD release sent Monday afternoon, two people were injured and four of the six incidents were reportedly drive-by shootings that are possibly related. On Oct. 4, at 12:08 am., multiple officers...
