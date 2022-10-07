Darrell Wesley Buck passed away at home Thursday, October 6, 2022. Wes was born to Walter and Wanetta (Caverly) Buck on June 2, 1958, in Saginaw, MI. He has been a resident of Hale, MI for 48 years. Wes enjoyed collecting watches and riding his moped around town. He volunteered at Hale FISH and participated in the parade for Alward’s Market. He is survived by his brothers Franklin and Russell (Connie) Buck. He is preceded in death by his parents. Services for Wes will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Buresh Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11:00am with the service following at 1:00 and a luncheon at American Legion Hall. Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

