‘Sunshine’ DeBaeke, 81, of Houghton Lake
Frances Katherine “Sunshine” DeBaeke, 81, passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022 at her home at Triple D Ranch. Frances was born on July 24, 1941 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Edward and Catherine (Kennedy) Dietrick. Frances graduated from East Detroit High School and then attended Vocational School for Agriculture. While she didn’t follow the agricultural path, she worked as a Property Manager for Peninsular Management retiring in 2004. Frances was married on March 4, 1961 in Houghton Lake to Lee Scott DeBaeke at St. John Lutheran Church. Frances was a member St. Paul Lutheran Church, St. Peter Lutheran Church, The Lady Lutheran Auxiliary, and the Women’s Bowling Association.
Clarence ‘Clem’ Lorence, 71, of Standish
Our loving husband, dad, papa, and brother passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 after a long battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family. Clarence was born December 11, 1950 in Bay City, Michigan to the late Stanley & Julia (Lanczak) Lorence. He was raised in Pinconning. Clarence retired from Roese Contracting after 25 plus years.
George Wyatt, 86, of Prudenville
George Junior Wyatt, age 86, of Prudenville passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022 at his home. George was born on August 29, 1936 in Prestonburg, Kentucky to George and Hazel (Music) Wyatt. He was married to Phyllis R. Bays. He was an auto mechanic for many years before retiring and moving to Prudenville with his wife.
Gahaghan expands by 34 acres
ROSCOMMON – Established in 1997, the Gahagan Nature Preserve celebrated 25 years of protecting diverse wildlife habitat and providing educational services in northern Michigan today with its open house. The mission of Gahagan will soon be enhanced by 34 acres however, due to the generosity of six independent, anonymous...
Wes Buck, 64, of Hale
Darrell Wesley Buck passed away at home Thursday, October 6, 2022. Wes was born to Walter and Wanetta (Caverly) Buck on June 2, 1958, in Saginaw, MI. He has been a resident of Hale, MI for 48 years. Wes enjoyed collecting watches and riding his moped around town. He volunteered at Hale FISH and participated in the parade for Alward’s Market. He is survived by his brothers Franklin and Russell (Connie) Buck. He is preceded in death by his parents. Services for Wes will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Buresh Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11:00am with the service following at 1:00 and a luncheon at American Legion Hall. Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Lucille Miller, 90, of West Branch
Lucille Marie Miller, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at her home in West Branch, MI surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 22, 1932 in West Branch to Roy and Irene (Meir) Bragg. She lived in West Branch most of her life. Lucille...
