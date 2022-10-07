ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

23 Ohioans indicted as part of drug ring involving fentanyl, cocaine and meth

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twelve defendants and 28 new charges have been added to a federal narcotics conspiracy case in central Ohio, bringing the total to 23 individuals charged. In July, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced 11 people were arrested for allegedly distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.
COLUMBUS, OH
WAND TV

Police: Man repeatedly punched senior citizen in the head

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested in Charleston after police said he punched a senior citizen in the head. Jordan Metheny is charged with aggravated battery to a senior citizen after being arrested Saturday. Police were called to Walmart after learning Metheny saw someone in the store with...
CHARLESTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Ohio State
City
Urbana, IL
State
Minnesota State
Urbana, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Urbana, OH
WCIA

Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a potential suspect in a shots-fired incident that happened last month. Officials said Rantoul Police were called to the area of Saint Andrews Circle and Willow Pond Road just after noon on Sept. 16 for a report of […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
NEWMAN, IL
WAND TV

Police conduct K-9 search at Mt. Zion Junior High and High School

Mt. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Police conducted a K-9 search of Mt. Zion High School and Mt. Zion Junior High, Tuesday afternoon. According to the school district, the search was in coordination with law enforcement. While the K-9's searched both facilities, students were not permitted to exit classrooms or transition to other classes.
MOUNT ZION, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Police#Tatman S Towing
WCIA

Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville

DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
DANVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man faces charges after bar assault, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man asked to leave a Macon bar because “he was making female patrons feel uncomfortable” responded by punching a man in the face and then driving off intoxicated until he was stopped by police, a sworn affidavit said. Rocky J. Damery, 58, has...
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAND TV

Decatur Police Department gets IDOT traffic enforcement grant

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department has been awarded a traffic enforcement grant. DPD was awarded a Federal Fiscal Year 2023 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts. The STEP program focuses on high-visibility enforcement. “We’re pleased to receive this grant to step up...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

St. Joe teen installs bike repair station in Oakwood

OAKWOOD, ILL (WAND): St. Joe teen, Andrew Guelfi, installed a bike repair station in Oakwood on the Kickapoo Rail Trail for his Eagle Scout project. Guelfi says he started working at Durst Cycle in Champaign while as a Boy Scout. He's part of Pack 40 and Troop 40 from St. Joseph. Guelfi says he has always oved biking. "After I started working at Durst Cycle, my enjoyment for biking increased and I even bought myself a road bike." He tells WAND News.
OAKWOOD, IL
wmay.com

Woman Dies After Central Illinois House Explosion

An East Central Illinois woman has died at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s burn unit after a house explosion over the weekend. 51-year-old Shalonda Bailey sustained burns in that explosion and fire Sunday at her home in the town of Newman. Neighbors rushed to help, and she reportedly told them that she had just turned on her stove when the blast happened.
NEWMAN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio men arrested in Belmont County with thousands of counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department stated that the Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit arrested two people on felony drug charges after a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, detectives assigned to the unit discovered more than 2,500 counterfeit pills with the markings, “M30.” These pills appeared to be the prescription […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Coroner: Illinois teen dead from drowning

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
DANVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy