23 Ohioans indicted as part of drug ring involving fentanyl, cocaine and meth
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twelve defendants and 28 new charges have been added to a federal narcotics conspiracy case in central Ohio, bringing the total to 23 individuals charged. In July, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced 11 people were arrested for allegedly distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.
Police: Man repeatedly punched senior citizen in the head
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested in Charleston after police said he punched a senior citizen in the head. Jordan Metheny is charged with aggravated battery to a senior citizen after being arrested Saturday. Police were called to Walmart after learning Metheny saw someone in the store with...
More Than 4 Million Deadly Dosages of Fentanyl Seized in Ohio During DEA Enforcement Surge
Press Release from the Department of Justice: CLEVELAND – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Detroit Division today announced the results of an enforcement operation that resulted in significant fentanyl seizures across Ohio. As part of the...
Illinois teen accused of shooting man during argument over Wi-Fi password
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly shot someone during an argument in which the victim refused to give the suspect a Wi-Fi password. According to a statement, on Sept. 30 at 1:51 p.m., Champaign Police went to the 2100 block of...
Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a potential suspect in a shots-fired incident that happened last month. Officials said Rantoul Police were called to the area of Saint Andrews Circle and Willow Pond Road just after noon on Sept. 16 for a report of […]
Semi crashes into house in Central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house. No one is […]
Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
Police conduct K-9 search at Mt. Zion Junior High and High School
Mt. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Police conducted a K-9 search of Mt. Zion High School and Mt. Zion Junior High, Tuesday afternoon. According to the school district, the search was in coordination with law enforcement. While the K-9's searched both facilities, students were not permitted to exit classrooms or transition to other classes.
VIDEO: Watch wrong-way driver on Ohio highway
A wrong-way driver went for miles on a Northeast Ohio highway before crashing into another vehicle and closing down the highway.
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
State Farm: Illinois drivers rank 4th for number of animal collisions claims
(WAND) - State Farm reports Illinois drivers now rank 4th in the nation for the number of animal collisions claims, including deer, dogs, and farm animals. Illinois drivers have a 1 in 141 chance of colliding with an animal while driving. Compared to the previous 12 months, State Farm reported...
Decatur man faces charges after bar assault, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur man asked to leave a Macon bar because “he was making female patrons feel uncomfortable” responded by punching a man in the face and then driving off intoxicated until he was stopped by police, a sworn affidavit said. Rocky J. Damery, 58, has...
Decatur Police Department gets IDOT traffic enforcement grant
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department has been awarded a traffic enforcement grant. DPD was awarded a Federal Fiscal Year 2023 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts. The STEP program focuses on high-visibility enforcement. “We’re pleased to receive this grant to step up...
St. Joe teen installs bike repair station in Oakwood
OAKWOOD, ILL (WAND): St. Joe teen, Andrew Guelfi, installed a bike repair station in Oakwood on the Kickapoo Rail Trail for his Eagle Scout project. Guelfi says he started working at Durst Cycle in Champaign while as a Boy Scout. He's part of Pack 40 and Troop 40 from St. Joseph. Guelfi says he has always oved biking. "After I started working at Durst Cycle, my enjoyment for biking increased and I even bought myself a road bike." He tells WAND News.
Woman Dies After Central Illinois House Explosion
An East Central Illinois woman has died at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s burn unit after a house explosion over the weekend. 51-year-old Shalonda Bailey sustained burns in that explosion and fire Sunday at her home in the town of Newman. Neighbors rushed to help, and she reportedly told them that she had just turned on her stove when the blast happened.
Family returns to Central Illinois after house destroyed by Hurricane Ian
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Karley Willett moved to Florida with her husband in 2021. They have a 1-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter. Willett is pregnant and due in the Spring. The family lived on Pine Island, which is just west of Cape Coral. Their home was completely destroyed by...
Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
Police: Construction truck lost part of its load under train trestle
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cleanup efforts will get underway after a construction truck lost a portion of its load under the train trestle on South Side Drive in Decatur. Part of the load spilled out onto the road in the 600 block of W. South Side Drive around 10:30 a.m.
Two Ohio men arrested in Belmont County with thousands of counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department stated that the Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit arrested two people on felony drug charges after a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, detectives assigned to the unit discovered more than 2,500 counterfeit pills with the markings, “M30.” These pills appeared to be the prescription […]
Coroner: Illinois teen dead from drowning
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
