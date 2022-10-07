Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Something to prove
But Perron, who signed a two-year free-agent deal with Detroit on July 13, said it wasn't the first time he's donned Red Wings gear. "When I was 13 or 14, I got some red Sergei Fedorov gloves," Perron said on Sept. 22. "It reminded me of that when I put the gloves on. It's pretty cool. An Original Six team, for me, I never had the chance (to play for one) throughout all the teams and opportunities I've had in my career so far."
NHL
Lineup Analysis: What to Know Heading into 2022.23
When describing the team identity of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby would start with the word speed. "And you can say the word experience," the captain added with a knowing grin. "That's another word that's been used a little bit more." As head coach Mike Sullivan likes to say, they...
NHL
Hischier Practices | NOTEBOOK
Devils captain Nico Hischier rejoined his teammates for practice Tuesday afternoon for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Sept. 26 at Montreal. Although Hischier was back on the ice - he skated for a preplanned 30 minutes as directed by the training staff - his status for New Jersey's Thursday season opener at Philadelphia is still to be determined.
NHL
Five Takeaways from Lou Lamoriello's Preseason Press Conference
After announcing the team's 23-man roster on Monday evening, New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello addressed the media on a variety of topics. Off the top, Lamoriello was pleased with the team's training camp, Lane Lambert's first as the Islanders Head Coach. Lamoriello cited the Lambert's communication skills with the players, as well as how the coach directed his practices - which were up tempo and featured a focus on battle drills - and demeanor behind the bench.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
SEA of Leadership
Four Kraken veterans will be alternate captains and form the captaincy group this season: Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson, Jaden Schwartz. The Kraken expect a strong core of players, including four alternate captains, to provide leadership throughout the 2022-23 season. With the opening night roster set for the start...
NHL
7 Facts: Nikita Soshnikov
The New York Islanders Russian contingent grew by one on Monday, as Nikita Soshnikov was named to the team's 23-man roster. Soshnikov signed a one-year deal on Sept. 21, as the winger was looking to return to the NHL after spending three seasons in the KHL. Get to know the Islanders new winger.
NHL
Penguins Announce Plans for Opening Night Against the Arizona Coyotes
The Penguins will begin their 2022.23 season on Thursday, October 13. The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their 2022-23 regular season presented by UPMC on Thursday, October 13 when they host the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open...
NHL
Blues acquire Samorukov in trade with Oilers
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired defenseman Dmitri Samorukov from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Klim Kostin. Samorukov, 23, was originally drafted by the Oilers in the third round (No. 84 overall) of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Breaking down Lightning-Rangers, Golden Knights-Kings
Analyst Weekes discusses North American season-opening doubleheader on ESPN. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The NHL season is back and begins with a great doubleheader. First, the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers at...
NHL
NEW SEASON, NEW TEAM
With a long journey set to begin Thursday, the Flames know they have to stay focused on the day in front of them. It's easy to look too far ahead - to ponder your spot in the playoffs and then imagine the pain, the toll, the triumph of climbing the mountain all over again.
NHL
State Your Case: Shesterkin or Vasilevskiy?
NHL.com writers debate whether Rangers or Lightning goalie is better right now. The goalie matchup for the nationally televised game between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS, SNNOW) could feature the two best goalies in the NHL today.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Ducks | 7 p.m.
The second season starts on the road in Southern California with two division rivals, four alternate captains, two teenagers, and one goalie looking for a bounce-back season. Last Saturday, with a Sunday off-day beckoning, the Kraken's two youngest players, centers Matty Beniers and Shane Wright, stayed on the practice rink ice for a good half-hour longer than their teammates. They were both working on shots from the inner slot, two or three strides directly out from the goal crease. Beniers took dozens of his natural lefty shots on the right side while Wright wristed his right-handed shots on the left side. Then did it all over again backhanded. Clearly, both are planning to work their way net-front for scoring chances this season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
THE 'A'-LISTERS
Sutter says no rush to name captain; team will have three or four alternates to start season. This isn't some rag-tag policy, where league rules require someone - anyone - to wear the 'C.'. When the time is right, the Flames will announce their new skipper. That time just isn't...
NHL
GENE'S BLOG: Giving Thanks
Gene Principe sets the table for what the Oilers hope will be a Thanksgiving feast of a season as they look to build on their 2021-22 success. While the Oilers weren't off Monday, school kids did have the day away from elementary, junior high, high school or post-secondary, and most adults got an extra day's break from work.
NHL
Stars announce opening night roster for 2022-23 season
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team's roster for opening night. The 2022-23 opening night roster consists of 22 active players, including 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. Additionally, forward Nick Caamano was placed on Injured Non-Roster and defenseman Will Butcher was loaned...
NHL
NHL rule change took place after Maple Leafs game against Bruins in 1932
Goalies no longer had to serve own penalties following wild sequence at Boston Garden. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals how a rule that forced goalies...
NHL
Mahura looking forward to new opportunity with Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. - Even though he was admittedly running low on sleep, Josh Mahura couldn't stop smiling following his first practice with the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. "It's been really exciting," said Mahura, a 24-year-old defenseman who was claimed off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks on...
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Holloway, Kuzmenko, Addison among preseason standouts worth adding; season preview podcasts. Each week during the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com will provide the top 10 players to add off the fantasy hockey waiver wire. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. FANTASY...
NHL
Ovechkin resumes chase of NHL goals record with Capitals
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin's technique looked familiar as he settled into an open space on the left side of the penalty area, received a backheel pass and powered the ball with his left foot past the goalkeeper and inside the far post. Having watched the video of Ovechkin's offseason...
NHL
Brassard signs one-year, $750,000 contract with Senators
Forward was in training camp on PTO, had three points in four games. Derick Brassard signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Ottawa Senators on Monday. The 35-year-old forward was in training camp on a professional tryout contract, and had three points (one goal, two assists) in four preseason games. He scored a power-play goal and had one assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens at Kraft Hockeyville Canada 2021 at Bouctouche, New Brunswick on Saturday.
Comments / 0