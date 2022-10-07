Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE ECONEWS REPORT: PG&E Spraying, and the Spraying Last Time
News of PG&E spraying power poles alarmed Humboldt County residents. Humboldt, Trinity, and Mendocino Counties have a long and storied history in challenging the application of pesticides. On this week’s EcoNews, Gang Green talks to two veterans of the Pesticide Wars, Larry Glass of Safe Alternatives for our Forest Environment...
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
kymkemp.com
Heads Up Motorists: Caltrans Announces Upcoming Roadwork Throughout District 1
U.S. 101 (8.3/8.6) – Bridge work on the Hunter and Panther bridges will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should anticipate 10-minute delays. LC#C101KB. U.S. 101 (21.2/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Fatal]Possible Major Injuries After Motorcycle Accident Near Leggett CALFIRE Station
An air ambulance has been dispatched to Leggett’s CALFIRE station after a motorcyclist crashed. The Incident Commander is reporting he located the rider along the side of the roadway unconscious with possible major injuries. The air ambulance will be making an emergency landing south of the scene near the...
North Coast Journal
Tavern 1888 Opens in Eagle House
After 13 months of renovation and preparation, Tavern 1888 has "soft opened" in the Eagle House in Old Town Eureka (139 Second St.). The official grand opening is set for Friday, Oct. 14 and Jennifer Metz, co-owner of the Inn at 2nd & C and Phatsy Kline's Parlor Lounge, says, "We're excited to make it official." The former home of Gallagher's seats 60, says Metz, between the dining room and the bar/lounge area.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Bomb Threat Prompts Lockdown at Mad River Community Hospital Saturday Morning
Mad River Community Hospital in Arcata was under a short lockdown late Saturday morning after someone called in a bomb threat, David Neal, chief executive of the hospital, confirmed with the Outpost this afternoon. The threat occurred at about 11:55 a.m., Neal said, when the hospital received a call from...
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE CANNABIS CONVERSATION: Farewell, Humboldt
It is with some sadness I share that I’ve left Humboldt. After 43 years in the area, I moved to SoCal to serve as Grow Manager for Glass House Farms. I’ll be working on exciting collaborations in the area of genetics and am excited to farm at scale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: For These Entrepreneurs, a Mobile Bar Operating Out of a Horse Trailer Has Been Both a Business and a Path From Solitude to Community
The Pony Keg Mobile Bar was a 1970s horse trailer. At least until the day co-owners and operators, Kara Bennett and Hailee Nolte purchased it from a Craigslist seller in Sacramento. Today, it is pink, repurposed and filled with a collection of decorative mementos that make it quintessential Humboldt. “It’s...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It’s Gonna Look Like a Ghost Town’: Garberville Business Owners Sound the Alarm as Weed Industry Tanks
Garberville business owners appeared before the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to “sound the alarm” over a precipitous decline in revenues, a drop they attributed to existential struggles in the region’s renowned cannabis industry. “I personally have seen a 40 percent drop in sales year-to-date,”...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Floyd Everett Squires III, 1946-2022
Floyd Everett Squires III passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2022. Betty, his beloved wife, life partner and best friend, was by his side. Floyd was born April 17, 1946 to Floyd E. Squires, Jr. and Ruth Squires in Hayden, Colorado. He moved to Eureka with his parents at four years of age.
kymkemp.com
Local Volunteer Firefighter Sustains Serious Head Injury – Can You Help?
A local, volunteer firefighter is fighting for his life after a devastating accident that occurred while cutting firewood. Brian French has been a volunteer firefighter with the Southern Trinity Volunteer Fire Department for 8 years. Brian, a local man born in Garberville now living in Mad River, was hit by a snag that caused a major head injury, skull fracture and brain bleed. He was airlifted to Santa Rosa where he underwent brain surgery but remains sedated due to seizures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lostcoastoutpost.com
Suspect in Mad River Hospital Bomb Threat Known for ‘Behavioral Health’ Issues, Arcata Police Say; No Actual Threat to Hospital
On 10/8/2022 at about 11:57am, officers from the Arcata Police Department responded to Mad River Community Hospital on the report of a bomb threat. While responding to secure the hospital, which had been placed on a lockdown per their protocol, Arcata Communications was able to quickly identify the caller. The caller is known to the Arcata Police Department from previous contacts with them which have consisted of behavioral health assistance. Due to these prior contacts with Arcata Police Officers, it was quickly determined that there was no threat to the hospital or community.
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested in Eureka After Allegation of Domestic Violence
Please note the incident occurred at the Shell Station on Myrtle–not the Chevron as inaccurately stated by our reporter. [Video by Ryan Hutson]. A little before 1 p.m., Eureka Police responded to the Shell station on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka for the report of a domestic violence incident. When...
humboldtsports.com
Stellar defense lifts the 12-percenters to statement win
By Ray Hamill — They had to battle all the way, but the McKinleyville Panthers celebrated their Homecoming with a key 18-14 win over visiting Hoopa on Friday night. The win, which was the second straight for the Panthers, lifts them to 2-0 in the Little 4 and gives them sole possession of top spot in the standings.
krcrtv.com
Suspect arrested after assaulting police with paintballs in Hoopa
HOOPA, Calif. — A man was arrested in Hoopa on Oct. 2 after assaulting a police officer with paintballs and barricading himself in his home, according to the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police. The following is from a press release from the HVTP. On October 2, 2022, Officers responded to...
kymkemp.com
14-Year-Old Arrested in Connection With Arcata Schools Lockdown Today
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 11:00am, the Arcata Police Department responded to Arcata High School to investigate school threats posted to social media. School staff and investigators identified a 14-year-old Arcata High student as the subject who posted the threat. APD took the juvenile into custody, off-campus, without incident. He was booked into the Humboldt County Juvenile Hall for a violation of Penal Code section 422-Criminal Threats.
lostcoastoutpost.com
kymkemp.com
EPD Serves Search Warrant Near 20-30 Park This Morning
This morning, the Eureka Police Department and members of the Humboldt County Swat Team served a warrant around 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Pine Street just north of 20-30 Park. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Bearcat was also at the scene. At this point, EPD spokesperson Brittany Powell...
humboldtsports.com
VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS — Homecoming game has thrills, controversy and fireworks
By Ray Hamill — Friday night’s game at McKinleyville had it all, including fireworks, a defensive TD, a special teams TD and a huge late defensive stand by the home team. Not only did the Panthers celebrate Homecoming with a fireworks display at halftime, but their game against the Hoopa Warriors was a very entertaining showdown between two very evenly matched teams.
Comments / 0