Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this monthKristen WaltersJohnson City, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan PfeiferIthaca, NY
Allie Torto: A Self-Made Vocal SensationColin Munro WoodBroome County, NY
Related
1037qcountry.com
Work continues on the Cortland County Courthouse
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Improvements are ongoing at the Cortland County Courthouse. Officials say roof work is nearing completion. They expect the project to wrap by the end of October. In months ahead, work will start on the courthouse stairs. Construction is planned for April through August.
1037qcountry.com
Individual pulled from water near Ithaca falls, transported to Cayuga Medical Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Reports of an individual in the water at Ithaca Falls. Emergency responders were called to the area of the falls off Lake Street around 2 p.m. Ithaca Fire Department public information officer Jim Wheal has confirmed that a victim was removed and transported to Cayuga Medical Center.
1037qcountry.com
Suspect leads police on bicycle and swim pursuit near Ithaca Wegmans
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A brief chase Monday afternoon near the Ithaca Wegmans ended with an arrest. Police say an officer recognized James Kastenhuber because of two active arrest warrants issued. Kastenhuber was spotted by the officer around 2:25 yesterday afternoon and tried getting away on a bicycle. Police say the 32-year-old Ithaca man then swam to the area around Nate’s Floral Estates before he was eventually found hiding underneath a canoe.
1037qcountry.com
Alzheimer’s Association leads public forum on future care in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public forum about the future of elderly care in Cortland County. The Central New York chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is partnering with the Cortland County Area Agency on Aging to host the discussion about how to best serve the area. It’s estimated that more than 400,000 people in the state are living with some kind of dementia. Approximately 560,000 caregivers, professional or otherwise, care for these individuals at least on a part-time basis. Alzheimer’s Association data suggests those numbers will greatly increase in the next 25 years, putting a strain on the healthcare system. Officials want to start brainstorming now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1037qcountry.com
Red Cross in need of ‘Type O’ blood donations
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The American Red Cross is calling on blood donors and new blood donations. Natalie Mattrazzo works with them. She says the need for one type is great. It’s an important blood type. Blood donation appointments can be made at RedCrossBlood.org. FULL INTERVIEW: Natalie Mattrazzo...
Comments / 0