CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public forum about the future of elderly care in Cortland County. The Central New York chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is partnering with the Cortland County Area Agency on Aging to host the discussion about how to best serve the area. It’s estimated that more than 400,000 people in the state are living with some kind of dementia. Approximately 560,000 caregivers, professional or otherwise, care for these individuals at least on a part-time basis. Alzheimer’s Association data suggests those numbers will greatly increase in the next 25 years, putting a strain on the healthcare system. Officials want to start brainstorming now.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO