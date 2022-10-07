ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, AL

WAAY-TV

Decatur man charged with trafficking fentanyl, heroin in Morgan County

A Decatur man faces multiple charges after investigators allege he trafficked fentanyl and heroin in the area. Decatur Police Department said its vice/narcotics unit has been investigating 40-year-old Ahmad Rashad Morrow's role in distributing fentanyl in Decatur over the past several months. On Saturday, Morrow was stopped by police in...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Huntsville Police charge suspect in cutting

The Huntsville Police Department has charged a suspect connected to a Monday call about a cutting. Officers responded to a cutting call in the 1,400 block of McCrary Street about 12:13 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Shortly afterward, police said Tavares Ellis...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hollywood, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 10th

Angela Fields, 49 of Sand Rock, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department. Travon Wright, 27 of Centre, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department. Mitchell Slayton, 31 of Leesburg, charged with 2 counts...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Search for suspects ongoing after 3 shot in Huntsville

Huntsville Police continue to investigate a shooting Tuesday that left three people injured. Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department said the victims were brought to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the area of Seminole Drive and Binford Drive. They were each expected to survive, White...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Woman arrested after Morgan County manhunt

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said she assaulted an elderly man. Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges. Amanda Jackson is in custody and multiple charges are pending after an assault on Eva Road Thursday morning.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning

Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Updated: 5 hours ago. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Huntsville man arrested for stabbing. Updated: 5...
HARVEST, AL
WAAY-TV

Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges

Charges have been filed against the woman at the center of a Thursday morning manhunt by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Amanda Jackson, 37, of Cullman, has pending charges of elder abuse and neglect, burglary and failure to appear, according to the Morgan County Jail inmate log. Her bond was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Man arrested in Jackson County after dog found tied atop pile of debris with no food, water

A Jackson County man has been charged with animal cruelty after police in Hollywood found a severely malnourished dog tied into a pile of debris. Hollywood Police Department said officers received a complaint Monday about an animal living in poor and unsanitary conditions. When they arrived, they found items piled several feet high, with a dog tied by a short rope in the middle.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

