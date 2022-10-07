Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Decatur man charged with trafficking fentanyl, heroin in Morgan County
A Decatur man faces multiple charges after investigators allege he trafficked fentanyl and heroin in the area. Decatur Police Department said its vice/narcotics unit has been investigating 40-year-old Ahmad Rashad Morrow's role in distributing fentanyl in Decatur over the past several months. On Saturday, Morrow was stopped by police in...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Huntsville Police charge suspect in cutting
The Huntsville Police Department has charged a suspect connected to a Monday call about a cutting. Officers responded to a cutting call in the 1,400 block of McCrary Street about 12:13 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Shortly afterward, police said Tavares Ellis...
‘He was not raised like that’: Slain Alabama teen wasn’t armed or trying to rob victim, mother claims
The mother of the 14-year-old north Alabama boy who was shot and killed Sunday morning in an attempted robbery involving five juveniles denied police claims that her son was armed or attempting to rob the victim. “Nobody will ever drag my son’s name like they are doing because my son...
Decatur man charged with fentanyl distribution
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the distribution of fentanyl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 10th
Angela Fields, 49 of Sand Rock, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department. Travon Wright, 27 of Centre, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department. Mitchell Slayton, 31 of Leesburg, charged with 2 counts...
Court denies appeal for Marshall County man convicted of killing his wife
Hopson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison on Feb. 26, 2021.
WAAY-TV
Search for suspects ongoing after 3 shot in Huntsville
Huntsville Police continue to investigate a shooting Tuesday that left three people injured. Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department said the victims were brought to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the area of Seminole Drive and Binford Drive. They were each expected to survive, White...
Madison County murder convict found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the 60-year-old inmate was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area. The coroner's office said there are no signs of foul play in the inmate's death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green man arrested after Owens Cross Roads Police K-9 alerts to drugs during traffic stop
A Hazel Green man remained in the Madison County Jail on Monday afternoon after police say he was caught driving without proper documentation and with what appeared to be methamphetamine inside his vehicle. The vehicle was first spotted about 1 a.m. Sunday in Owens Cross Roads without a tag. OCR...
14-year-old dies in attempted robbery by other teens in north Alabama, police say
One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Hazel Green man arrested after K9 alerts to possible drugs
A Hazel Green man is facing multiple charges after authorities say a K9 unit sniffed out drugs in his vehicle.
14-year-old who fatally shot teen in Decatur treated leniently because he is white, protesters say
The death of a 14-year-old male, who police claim was attempting an armed robbery of another 14-year-old who shot him in self-defense, led to a protest Monday outside Decatur Police Department by people who claimed the shooter is being treated leniently by police because he is white. Family members and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Woman arrested after Morgan County manhunt
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said she assaulted an elderly man. Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges. Amanda Jackson is in custody and multiple charges are pending after an assault on Eva Road Thursday morning.
Hartselle Police: Man arrested after stealing $3,500 of copper
A Hartselle man was arrested earlier this week after police say he stole more than $3,500 in copper.
WAAY-TV
Athens man killed in house fire identified as Marine, Vietnam War veteran
A house fire in Athens on Monday took the life of a special forces Marine and Vietnam War veteran. It happened on Thomas Edward Drive. The Limestone County coroner has not yet identified the man, but neighbors referred to him as "Tom." Neighbors told WAAY 31 the victim was very...
WAFF
Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning
Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Updated: 5 hours ago. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Huntsville man arrested for stabbing. Updated: 5...
Six pounds of meth seized during series of drug arrests in DeKalb County
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) arrested four people and seized over six pounds of methamphetamine during a series of operations Wednesday.
Marshall County man charged with home repair fraud, financial exploitation of elderly
A Marshall County man is facing multiple charges after court documents say he scammed residents out of home repairs.
WAAY-TV
Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges
Charges have been filed against the woman at the center of a Thursday morning manhunt by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Amanda Jackson, 37, of Cullman, has pending charges of elder abuse and neglect, burglary and failure to appear, according to the Morgan County Jail inmate log. Her bond was...
WAAY-TV
Man arrested in Jackson County after dog found tied atop pile of debris with no food, water
A Jackson County man has been charged with animal cruelty after police in Hollywood found a severely malnourished dog tied into a pile of debris. Hollywood Police Department said officers received a complaint Monday about an animal living in poor and unsanitary conditions. When they arrived, they found items piled several feet high, with a dog tied by a short rope in the middle.
Comments / 0