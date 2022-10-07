Read full article on original website
WAFF
Commerce Kitchen: A Huntsville favorite
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the heart of downtown Huntsville, Commerce Kitchen sits on the corner of Franklin Street and Southside Square. The quaint yet elegant restaurant offers a cozy atmosphere that is perfect for last minute lunch plans with friends or even a special occasion dinner. Chef...
southerntorch.com
New Clothing Store in Fort Payne
FORT PAYNE, ALA. - Five months ago a new clothing store opened in Fort. Payne. Jersey Girl Boutique offers more than just ladies' apparel. The store. also sells children's and men's clothing. Owner, Megan Wood said, "It's a. one stop shopping experience for the entire family, plus we have a.
Trunk-R-Treat, Halloween events across the Tennessee Valley
There are plenty of chances to grab a handful (or two) of candy at the Tennessee Valley's many Trunk-R-Treat and other Halloween events this year!
WAFF
Hazel Green man killed in fatal crash
White will be in court for the first time since he was recaptured earlier this year. The bill would allow more veterans with a combat-related disability to receive full retirement, and full disability pay regardless of how many years they served. Spectrum kids gym opening soon in Hampton Cove. Updated:...
WAFF
Explosion at business on Moores Mill Road results in no injuries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A number of people in northeast Huntsville reported hearing an explosion near Moores Mill Road early Monday morning. The reports came in from areas near Stanwood Blvd. and Chapman Mountain. According to an official with Huntsville Fire & Rescue, firefighters spent several hours on an explosion scene at the Hanwha Cimarron business off of Moores Mill Road.
WAAY-TV
New recycling carts coming to Madison County
New recycling carts soon will be deployed in Madison County. In a news release, “the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the city of Huntsville (SWDA) and its curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), in partnership with the City of Huntsville, Madison County and the City of Madison, announced today that cart deliveries will resume and more than 1,900 new carts to be delivered to residents beginning this week.”
doppleronline.ca
No visiting HDMH East Wing due to COVID-19 outbreak
Visiting the East Wing at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site has been suspended after a unit-specific COVID-19 outbreak was declared in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on October 9, 2022. Testing of patients and staff is occurring as part of outbreak management protocols, and enhanced...
‘Someone could get killed’: Fort Payne residents concerned about dangerous corner
The mayor of Fort Payne says that the corner of Highway 11 and Airport Road is the most dangerous intersection in the city.
WAFF
Greater Huntsville Humane Society fosters pets displaced by Hurricane Ian
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Floridians are embarking on their second weekend of recovery post-Hurricane Ian. Some victims in hard-hit areas are leaving for places unknown. That includes many homeless animals caught in the crosswinds in Southwest Florida Animal Shelters. On Friday the Greater Huntsville Humane Society served as a transport...
WAAY-TV
No injuries in overnight explosion off Moores Mill Road
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion early Monday morning at a business off Moores Mill Rd. in Huntsville. It happened at a company that tests pressurized tanks near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd and Stanwood Blvd. Huntsville Police had to close part of Stanwood Blvd....
Marjorie ‘Nikki’ Cappello moved to Tutwiler Prison
A former Huntsville nurse who was convicted of killing her husband, a private investigator, has been moved to the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women where she will serve out her life sentence.
Madison County murder convict found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the 60-year-old inmate was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area. The coroner's office said there are no signs of foul play in the inmate's death.
15 arrested in DeKalb County on drug charges
15 people were arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County last month.
WDEF
Officers make 4 arrests and confiscate 5 pounds of meth on Sand Mountain
FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – DeKalb County Narcotics officers made a raid after getting information on drug activity in the Henagar area. They say they served three search warrants that netted them more than six pounds of meth. They got 5 pounds of it at a home on tinker...
northjacksonpress.com
Fackler Man Arrested On Animal Abuse Charges
By StaffOn Monday, October 3, 2022, an incident of animal cruelty was reported to the Hollywood Police Department. Officers received […]. By StaffOn Monday, October 3, 2022, an incident of animal cruelty was reported to the Hollywood Police Department. Officers received a call from someone complaining about a dog being held in poor, unsanitary living conditions.When officers responded to the complaint, they found a severely dehydrated, malnourished dog tied by a…
Six pounds of meth seized during series of drug arrests in Alabama
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) arrested four people and seized over six pounds of methamphetamine during a series of operations Wednesday.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 10th
Angela Fields, 49 of Sand Rock, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department. Travon Wright, 27 of Centre, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department. Mitchell Slayton, 31 of Leesburg, charged with 2 counts...
Marshall: Joppa man’s murder conviction appeal denied
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Attorney Gen. Steve Marshall on Friday announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Dale Lynn Hopson, 54, of Joppa, for murder. Hopson was convicted in Marshall County Circuit Court on Feb. 26, 2021, for the murder of his wife, Joyce Green Bates.The evidence at trial showed that on April 24, 2016, family members observed Hopson was acting erratically and around 10 p.m. Hopson called 911 to report that he had accidentally shot and killed his wife. Hopson’s behavior was unusual and alerted the suspicions of both first responders and law enforcement. A subsequent...
