WAAY-TV
Search for suspects ongoing after 3 shot in Huntsville
Huntsville Police continue to investigate a shooting Tuesday that left three people injured. Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department said the victims were brought to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the area of Seminole Drive and Binford Drive. They were each expected to survive, White...
Decatur man charged with fentanyl distribution
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the distribution of fentanyl.
‘He was not raised like that’: Slain Alabama teen wasn’t armed or trying to rob victim, mother claims
The mother of the 14-year-old north Alabama boy who was shot and killed Sunday morning in an attempted robbery involving five juveniles denied police claims that her son was armed or attempting to rob the victim. “Nobody will ever drag my son’s name like they are doing because my son...
14-year-old dies in attempted robbery by other teens in north Alabama, police say
One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.
One person injured after possible stabbing in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a cutting.
Madison County murder convict found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the 60-year-old inmate was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area. The coroner's office said there are no signs of foul play in the inmate's death.
wrganews.com
Rome Police respond to Fatal Shooting
At about 4:30 pm on Friday, Rome police officers responded to a 911 report of a subject allegedly being shot at a Hosea Street address. According to Debbie Burnett at the Rome Police Department, upon arrival at the scene officers located both the suspect and the victim at the residence.
WAFF
Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning
Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Updated: 5 hours ago. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Huntsville man arrested for stabbing. Updated: 5...
WAFF
Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a structure fire in Harvest on Monday evening. The call to a structure fire was called in at 9:08 PM on 3000 Old Railroad Bed Road. Crews arrived in under 10 minutes at a horse barn and got the fire out at 9:45 PM.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 10th
Angela Fields, 49 of Sand Rock, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department. Travon Wright, 27 of Centre, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department. Mitchell Slayton, 31 of Leesburg, charged with 2 counts...
WAAY-TV
Athens man killed in house fire identified as Marine, Vietnam War veteran
A house fire in Athens on Monday took the life of a special forces Marine and Vietnam War veteran. It happened on Thomas Edward Drive. The Limestone County coroner has not yet identified the man, but neighbors referred to him as "Tom." Neighbors told WAAY 31 the victim was very...
Hartselle Police: Man arrested after stealing $3,500 of copper
A Hartselle man was arrested earlier this week after police say he stole more than $3,500 in copper.
WAFF
Hazel Green man killed in fatal crash
White will be in court for the first time since he was recaptured earlier this year. The bill would allow more veterans with a combat-related disability to receive full retirement, and full disability pay regardless of how many years they served. Spectrum kids gym opening soon in Hampton Cove. Updated:...
WAFF
One dead following Limestone Co. fire Monday
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a house fire that occurred in Athens around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to the East Limestone Fire Chief and the Limestone County Coroner, one man and two small dogs were killed in the fire. Chief Tony Kirk also says that neighbors told him the man who died was a former prisoner of war and a marine.
Court denies appeal for Marshall County man convicted of killing his wife
Hopson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison on Feb. 26, 2021.
WAAY-TV
No injuries in overnight explosion off Moores Mill Road
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion early Monday morning at a business off Moores Mill Rd. in Huntsville. It happened at a company that tests pressurized tanks near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd and Stanwood Blvd. Huntsville Police had to close part of Stanwood Blvd....
Six pounds of meth seized during series of drug arrests in DeKalb County
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) arrested four people and seized over six pounds of methamphetamine during a series of operations Wednesday.
15 arrested in DeKalb County on drug charges
15 people were arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County last month.
Huntsville police: Person in car shot after woman tried to run over man
Huntsville police say an early morning argument resulted in a shooting. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers responded to a shooting-in-progress call at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Carmichael Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers believe a man and woman got into an argument. Then the woman tried to...
WDEF
Officers make 4 arrests and confiscate 5 pounds of meth on Sand Mountain
FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – DeKalb County Narcotics officers made a raid after getting information on drug activity in the Henagar area. They say they served three search warrants that netted them more than six pounds of meth. They got 5 pounds of it at a home on tinker...
