ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Search for suspects ongoing after 3 shot in Huntsville

Huntsville Police continue to investigate a shooting Tuesday that left three people injured. Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department said the victims were brought to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the area of Seminole Drive and Binford Drive. They were each expected to survive, White...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsboro, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Scottsboro, AL
Crime & Safety
wrganews.com

Rome Police respond to Fatal Shooting

At about 4:30 pm on Friday, Rome police officers responded to a 911 report of a subject allegedly being shot at a Hosea Street address. According to Debbie Burnett at the Rome Police Department, upon arrival at the scene officers located both the suspect and the victim at the residence.
ROME, GA
WAFF

Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning

Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Updated: 5 hours ago. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Huntsville man arrested for stabbing. Updated: 5...
HARVEST, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Home Security
WAFF

Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a structure fire in Harvest on Monday evening. The call to a structure fire was called in at 9:08 PM on 3000 Old Railroad Bed Road. Crews arrived in under 10 minutes at a horse barn and got the fire out at 9:45 PM.
HARVEST, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 10th

Angela Fields, 49 of Sand Rock, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department. Travon Wright, 27 of Centre, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department. Mitchell Slayton, 31 of Leesburg, charged with 2 counts...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAFF

Hazel Green man killed in fatal crash

White will be in court for the first time since he was recaptured earlier this year. The bill would allow more veterans with a combat-related disability to receive full retirement, and full disability pay regardless of how many years they served. Spectrum kids gym opening soon in Hampton Cove. Updated:...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead following Limestone Co. fire Monday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a house fire that occurred in Athens around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to the East Limestone Fire Chief and the Limestone County Coroner, one man and two small dogs were killed in the fire. Chief Tony Kirk also says that neighbors told him the man who died was a former prisoner of war and a marine.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

No injuries in overnight explosion off Moores Mill Road

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion early Monday morning at a business off Moores Mill Rd. in Huntsville. It happened at a company that tests pressurized tanks near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd and Stanwood Blvd. Huntsville Police had to close part of Stanwood Blvd....
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy