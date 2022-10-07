ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

myasbn.com

Founder Gregg Ficery on the importance of determining your startup's valuation

Recently, the Atlanta Small Business Network was on-location at TiECON Atlanta 2022 where anchor Jim Fitzpatrick spoke with Gregg Ficery, the Founder and President of Integgra Valuation & Advisory Services. Stay tuned for more coverage from TiECON Atlanta 2022!. Transcription:. Jim Fitzpatrick:. Gregg, tell us what your company's all about....
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Business
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Gated Private Estate in Marietta Hits Market for $3.9M

The Estate in Marietta is a luxurious home featuring a spacious formal living room and a private tennis court now available for sale. This home located at 1638 Little Willeo Rd, Marietta, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 9,558 square feet of living spaces. Call Travis D Reed (Phone: 404 617-1770), Michael Kriethe (Phone: 404 357-1770) – HOME Real Estate, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Marietta.
MARIETTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Ashley Parks Adds Several New Businesses

Newnan’s lifestyle center, Ashley Park has added several new businesses in the last couple of months with more on the way. The spurt of growth includes several highly recognizable names such as, The Good Feet, 5.11 Tactical, Salo Salons, Sanctuary Girl, Popshelf and Clean Juice. The Good Feet store...
NEWNAN, GA
Frank Blake
Arthur Blank
Kennardo G. James

This City Was Just Voted the "Best Place To Live" in America

This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at Marietta's Strand Theatre

MARIETTA, GA (September 28, 2022) — The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre will host SkynFolks: An Authentic Lynyrd Skynyrd Experience in concert on Saturday, October 15 at 8pm. Brought together by luck, fate, devotion and drive, the members of SkynFolks pledged to create a band that would exactly...
MARIETTA, GA
#The Home Depot#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Tiecon Atlanta 2022
fox5atlanta.com

Yes, socks help you sleep better

ATLANTA - At a time many of us are running short on sleep,. "It is so important. It is very important," says Dr. Chantale Branson, an Assistant Professor of Neurology at Morehouse School of Medicine. She adds we need to make sleep a priority. "Your body, your mind, as a...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

One Man's Opinion: Water, water ... everywhere

Two of the strongest determinants of whether you are standing in a first-world or Third World country are whether or not you have ready and easy access to potable water, and whether or not the nation has some type of sewage removal and possibly treatment system in place. For nearly a century now, across the United States, working water, sewerage, and more recently stormwater systems have been a hallmark of our civilization. But a lot of that water/sewer pipe and infrastructure in many places is also approaching the century mark folks, and that means trouble folks, right here in River City and across this great land.
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Car blaze momentarily stops 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade

ATLANTA - Two people were able to escape injuries during Sunday's pride parade after their car caught fire along the route. The fire delayed Atlanta's first pride parade since 2019 for about a half hour while firefighters worked to put out the blaze. Thousands lined the streets of Midtown to...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Timothy 'Tim' M. Smith, Jr. 53, of Monroe

Timothy “Tim” M. Smith, Jr., age 53 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy M. Smith, Sr.; and brother, Richard (Ricky) Smith. He is survived by his children, Melissa (Cory) Scattergood of Ravenel, SC and Christopher Frye of Monroe, GA; mother, Linda Smith of Monroe, GA; brother and sister in law, Dennis and Kim Smith of Loganville, GA; nieces, Courtney and Stephanie Smith; 4 grandchildren; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
MONROE, GA
savannahceo.com

These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ROSWELL, GA

