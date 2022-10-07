Read full article on original website
The Tab
Edinburgh University fifth best in UK and best in Scotland in Times World University Rankings
The Times World University Rankings 2023 have been released and Edinburgh has ranked 29th overall, whilst also being the highest-ranked university in Scotland. It’s the first time since 2020 that the university has moved up a place, going from 30th from 2020 to 2022, to 29th. Edinburgh was ranked...
The Tab
New guidance issued to UK universities on suicide prevention
The body that seeks to support the UK’s 140 universities has issued new advice to help institutions prevent student suicides. Universities UK (UUK) says that unis should have a “trusted contact” on file for each student, and reach out to them without the student’s permission if their mental health is believed to be poor.
The Tab
10 things you’ll learn about yourself within the first few weeks of university
As a university fresher you are here in Lincoln to have the best night of your life every night and perhaps the worst mornings, but on top of learning about your nearest sick bucket or how the lecture rooms are numbered by floor first and then the actual room number, second you’ll also learn a lot about yourself and the person you might end up becoming all within the first couple of weeks.
The Tab
Only a Lancs expert can get 10/10 in this campus buildings quiz
Lancaster University’s campus is big. Even for students who’ve been here for years, it can be difficult to find exactly where you’re meant to be. It doesn’t help that some of the buildings in Lancaster are named a little… quirkily. You want to get to Fylde Bar, but it’s not called Fylde Bar. You need to get to your Theatre lecture but there is no Theatre Building. Your PPE seminar is being held in the Physics Building, for some reason. There’s a barrage of little building quirks that make Lancs campus so uniquely lovable (and confusing).
The Tab
A list of mental health resources at the University of Manchester
University can be a challenging place to navigate. Whether we realise it at first or not, it’s a big lifestyle change: new people, new city and new teaching methods. On top of that we’re part of a generation recovering from the strain Covid put us through. We’ve had multiple lockdowns, A Level grading system changes and that horrible year of online teaching. We’ve definitely had it tough as students, so props to us for making it through.
The Tab
2,000 UWE students to be given free McDonald’s next week
UWE students will be treated to a free McDonald’s egg McMuffin and Coke Zero next week. The McDonald’s ‘Breakfast Bus’ will be landing on campus on Thursday 20th October from 11am to 4pm. Students will have a choice of egg and cheese, bacon and cheese and...
The Tab
Nearly one in five Edinburgh students pay over £800 per month on rent
A recent student survey undertaken at the University of Edinburgh has revealed that 18 per cent of Edinburgh students are paying more than £800 per month for accommodation. The survey also showed that the average annual rent is above £7,200, which accounts for more than 92 per cent of the maximum Scottish student loan of £7,750.
