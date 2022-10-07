The USA and Ukraine have the most to gain from those pipelines being out of commission... Now the LPNG Biden's comrades produce will be the sole providers of heating fuel for Europe and much of the world. Nothing is being sold in the 🇺🇸. Our own strategic reserve has been pilfered down to 15% due to selling millions of barrels to NATO countries.
Well it is a submarine tracking plane. Maybe some intel led to its flight. We did lose one of Russia new most advanced subs a week or so ago….. just sayin!🤔
This will make a lot of people upset, but it's the truth! Please research everything to it's fullest for yourself. Our country, United States, are at it again, sticking our business where it doesn't belong! This is Russian's and Ukraine's business, not the United States! Besides the act of nature, the United States had our noses in every country's business and affairs, again where it don't belong, just constantly stirring up chaos. The United States has been repeating history for years
Comments / 80