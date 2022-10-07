While the Westside has its share of pizza hotspots, Emmy Squared stands out for its chewy, pizza “thiccness” with crispy edges on perfect right angles and not-so-square topping options like smoked gouda, Impossible meatballs, and Nashville hot chicken. While it may not be our favorite pizza place in the city, we like having Emmy’s on rotation when we just want to be somewhere kinda chill to eat good pizza and fries—as opposed to pizza tavern chaotic or swarmed with someone else's kids.

