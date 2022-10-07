Related
LowCountry Steak
Everybody loves a good steakhouse, especially when that steak restaurant is helmed by Atlanta’s very own celebrity chef, G. Garvin. The modern-chic Midtown restaurant offers a catch-all of favorites to please a large, usually inharmonious crew who can’t even agree on a playlist. With several choice cuts of steak, crab claws drenched in Cajun butter, and lobster mac and cheese, a crowd pleaser with big chunks of lobster, you may find refreshing agreement for once.
Emmy Squared
While the Westside has its share of pizza hotspots, Emmy Squared stands out for its chewy, pizza “thiccness” with crispy edges on perfect right angles and not-so-square topping options like smoked gouda, Impossible meatballs, and Nashville hot chicken. While it may not be our favorite pizza place in the city, we like having Emmy’s on rotation when we just want to be somewhere kinda chill to eat good pizza and fries—as opposed to pizza tavern chaotic or swarmed with someone else's kids.
