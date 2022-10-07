Read full article on original website
Tomlin: Steelers need to work back toward ‘respectability’
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he’s not going to make changes for the sake of change with his team riding a four-game losing streak. The Steelers suffered their worst loss since 1989 in a 38-3 mauling at the hands of Buffalo that dropped them to 1-4. Tomlin said he still has confidence in offensive coordinator Matt Canada even with Pittsburgh 30th in the league in scoring and 29th in yards rushing. Tomlin said his team needs to get back to work and that it won’t climb out of the hole it has dug in one week. Pittsburgh welcomes Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.
AP source: Raiders’ Adams could be suspended for shove
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could face a possible suspension or fine for shoving a photographer to the ground as he ran off the field following a loss at Kansas City. A person familiar with the process tells The Associated Press that the NFL is reviewing Adams’ actions. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hadn’t made the review public. Detectives from the Kansas City Police Department’s assault unit are investigating the incident. NFL Network was the first to report that Adams could face discipline.
Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed over a photographer following game against Chiefs, and Kansas City police are investigating
Kansas City Police detectives are investigating an incident in which Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams pushed down a photographer after Monday night’s NFL game. Following the Chiefs’ 30-29 win, Adams was walking to the tunnel that leads to the locker rooms when the photographer crossed in front of him. Video shows Adams use two hands to push the man, who was carrying a tall stand in his hands.
NFC East goes from laughingstock to juggernaut in 2 seasons
The NFC East has gone from laughing stock to juggernaut in less than two years
Jays OF Springer awaiting travel clearance after concussion
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is awaiting clearance to travel after he suffered a concussion in his collision with shortstop Bo Bichette. Springer got hurt in the eighth inning of Toronto’s loss to Seattle, which knocked the Jays out of the playoffs. He also suffered a sprained left shoulder on the play and had to be carted off the field. General manager Ross Atkins also revealed Tuesday that Springer played the second half of the season with a bone spur in his right elbow.
NFL keeping watch on return of HBCUs to national prominence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An uptick in national prominence for programs at historically Black colleges and universities has caught the eyes of NFL evaluators. During the 1960s, the Kansas City Chiefs realized quicker than any team in the AFL or NFL that players coming out of HBCUs were really good. So they drafted them, and Buck Buchanan and Emmitt Thomas and the many others helped to form the backbone of two Super Bowl teams. That’s why it made some poetic sense when Kansas City used a fourth-round pick last April on defensive back Joshua Williams. It was the highest pick of any team in several years used on an HBCU player.
