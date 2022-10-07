PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he’s not going to make changes for the sake of change with his team riding a four-game losing streak. The Steelers suffered their worst loss since 1989 in a 38-3 mauling at the hands of Buffalo that dropped them to 1-4. Tomlin said he still has confidence in offensive coordinator Matt Canada even with Pittsburgh 30th in the league in scoring and 29th in yards rushing. Tomlin said his team needs to get back to work and that it won’t climb out of the hole it has dug in one week. Pittsburgh welcomes Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO