DOVER, DE — Ralph Bailey Hinzman, Jr., 83, passed away at home on Thursday, October 6, 2022, after a valiant three year struggle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born on August 6, 1939, in Weston, WV, son of Geraldine Furman Hinzman and Ralph Bailey Hinzman, Ralph grew up with three siblings and shared many stories of those times. He and his childhood sweetheart, Twyla McCue Hinzman met at and graduated from Weston High School (‘57), attended WVU, then transferred to and graduated from Glenville State College in 1961. In 1960, the couple married and moved to Charleston, WV where Ralph’s librarian career had begun and where daughter Rebecca Kay was born in 1962.

WESTON, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO