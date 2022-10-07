ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kggfradio.com

Improvement to Multiple Storm Inlets in Coffeyville

Improvements have been made to several stormwater inlets around Coffeyville. Seven inlets have been upgraded or improved recently. Stormwater Superintendent Shane George says it is all about safety when it comes to keeping these inlets maintained. George says if anyone sees an inlet that needs to be improved they can...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KRMG

Claremore street shuts down for Christmas movie shoot

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Christmas movie set is taking over downtown Claremore and causing a street to shut down to traffic. The City of Claremore said Will Rogers Boulevard from South Cherokee Avenue to Muskogee Avenue will be closed to traffic until Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The...
CLAREMORE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Bartlesville, OK
Government
State
Washington State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire

UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Okmulgee man dead after Tulsa crash on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — A 29-year-old Okmulgee man is dead after a crash on I-44 near 51st and Lewis, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mitchell Dewayne Agent, age 29 of Okmulgee, was driving a 1968 GMC Truck westbound on I-44. For unknown reasons, around 6:43 p.m., Agent...
OKMULGEE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Water Pressure#Health And Safety#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Washington Boulevard
News On 6

New Reasor's Grocery Store Coming to Broken Arrow

The City of Broken Arrow is getting a brand new Reasor's. The new grocery store will be located at Aspen Ridge near the Creek Turnpike and Aspen Avenue. Later in October, residents may see equipment on site clearing the land to get it ready for the store's foundation.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Enid man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Thomas Scalley. Troopers say he was last seen in a purple t-shirt, blue jeans, white socks, and camo shoes walking southbound from 3209 S. Highway 81 in Enid. Scalley is an at-risk individual, troopers...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sapulpa Public Schools holds community meeting on proposed bond

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Public Schools held a second community meeting this week to discuss the proposed bond issue for a new junior-senior high school. Representatives from Reed Architecture and Interiors and DLR Group, the firms which have teamed up to design the new school, presented renderings and grade configuration options to the meeting participants, who then utilized an interactive app to take surveys and give input and feedback, the school district said.
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Tulsa man found

TULSA, Okla. — A man who went missing has been found. Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory after Vernard Smith, 57, went missing. Smith was last seen Saturday in the area of 1100 East Apache Street. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced on Sunday that Smith was located. ©2022 Imagicomm...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Arrested for Using Bat to Confront Alleged Thief

Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight. Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Routine Traffic Stop Lands Man in Jail on Outstanding Warrants

A man going 47 mph on Highway 75 in a 35 mph zone was stopped on a routine traffic violation but arrested for outstanding warrants. Michael Glenn Tweedy was in Washington County Court on Friday, October 7 for his traffic stop violations, which included driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $500 bond.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville Man Arrested For Drugs and Interference

A Coffeyville Man was arrested for an open warrant for Montgomery County. Last week 49-year-old Gregory Jones was arrested for interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and an open warrant for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Reports of the arrest have been...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Z94

Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home!

With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy