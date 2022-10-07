Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade
It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Yardbarker
Josh Mahura, Brett Leason, Jarred Tinordi among Monday NHL waiver claims
After the National Hockey League’s 32 teams collectively waived 64 players on Sunday, five of them were claimed by other member clubs on Monday afternoon. Here’s the full list of Monday's waiver transactions:. G Connor Ingram: Nashville Predators to Arizona Coyotes. D Josh Mahura: Anaheim Ducks to Florida...
NHL・
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Patrick Kane, and Jakob Chychrun
Could the Boston Bruins be interested in Patrick Kane?. Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in trading for Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane at some point? Adding someone like Kane would give the Bruins two dynamic lines. The cost?. The Blackhawks might be interested...
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Reveals How The ‘Brotherhood’ Of The 2021 Locker Room Was Different For Him
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, Matt Canada has been under steady fire from fans and the calls for his firing have reached a fever pitch. Mitch Trubisky claimed he wasn’t allowed to audible, although the coaching staff denied it. Kenny Pickett was forced into throwing only on third down while the game was slipping away against the Buffalo Bills and Ben Roethlisberger threw some fuel on the fire Monday night during his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast with his special guest, Brett Keisel .
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Former Steelers DL Brett Keisel Talks Retirement in 2014 And Facing Brutal Honesty From Mike Tomlin On His Failing Abilities
It has been a rough go for the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this season. They are sitting at 1-4 and there are more questions than answers at the moment. It has been brutal to watch on both sides of the ball, sans rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett looking solid in his starting debut. One highlight of the season however, has been former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger starting up his Footbahlin podcast. In his most recent episode, he had Brett Keisel on to talk about the team, among other things.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Cam Heyward retweets comment blasting Mike Tomlin
The Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday suffered their most lopsided defeat of the Mike Tomlin era, and the signs of frustration within the franchise are quickly starting to pile up. One came by way of veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward’s Twitter activity. Heyward rewteeted some commentary on Monday from a...
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Responds To Former Player Ryan Clark Calling Out Team’s Lackluster Effort In Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers head into their Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 1-4 record and sit at the bottom of the AFC North (and AFC as a whole) standings. There have been a ton of people who have been critical of what has gone on within the organization this season and former Super Bowl winning safety, Ryan Clark has been at the top of that list. After the embarrassing 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, he did not shy away once again on Monday morning when he ripped into the team’s effort and put the blame on head coach, Mike Tomlin .
