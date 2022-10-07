Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Sara Lee’s Family Issues Statement After Tough Enough Winner’s Passing
The family of Sara Lee has issued a statement after the 2015 Tough Enough winner passed away last week. As reported, Lee passed away on Thursday at the age of 30. The statement, which was released on the family’s behalf via Bull James, reads:. “On behalf of the Weston...
411mania.com
Tony Khan On Whether AEW Rampage Will Go Live Weekly, Talks His Own TV Appearances
During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Tony Khan recently weighed in his occasional appearances on AEW TV and whether Rampage will ever end going live weekly. Khan has made a handful of appearances on TV and he talked about his strategy of when he decides to do so, while also noting that Rampage will be live more often at least through Full Gear. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Brandon Thurston Shares What Can Be Anticipated For Upcoming McMahon Documentary
Next Tuesday is reported to see the premiere of the new documentary The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon, airing on Vice TV. Wrestling Inc recently sat down with Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics to discuss his involvement and learn some details about the documentary contents and process. “A producer reached out to me in August, I want to say, I don’t know, July or August. And I went there in late August, and I recorded two hours of an interview with them,” Thurston stated. “I expect about 45 seconds of my face to probably end up in it.”
WWE・
411mania.com
Sonya Deville Appears on WWE NXT, Helps Toxic Attraction Take Out Alba Fyre
Sonya Deville took a trip to Tuesday nights, appearing on NXT to help Toxic Attraction against Alba Fyre. Deville appeared on Tuesday’s show, grabbing Fyre from the stands after she defeated Jacy Jayne and taking her out. Deville then directed traffic and led the assault on Fyre, including a triple powerbomb through the commentary table.
WWE・
Comments / 0