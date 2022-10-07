Next Tuesday is reported to see the premiere of the new documentary The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon, airing on Vice TV. Wrestling Inc recently sat down with Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics to discuss his involvement and learn some details about the documentary contents and process. “A producer reached out to me in August, I want to say, I don’t know, July or August. And I went there in late August, and I recorded two hours of an interview with them,” Thurston stated. “I expect about 45 seconds of my face to probably end up in it.”

WWE ・ 10 HOURS AGO