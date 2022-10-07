Read full article on original website
Local universities discuss ongoing projects as part of $500 million initiative
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Population growth, workforce growth and quality of life projects. Those were the themes in the Vigo County Historical Society on Tuesday, as local higher education leaders met with state officials to discuss ongoing projects as a part of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI program.
Rockville water customers asked to answer survey
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents in Rockville are being asked about the town’s water distribution system. According to Rockville Liaison Jeff Eslinger, a 6-question survey has been created as part of an effort to apply for potential grant funding for an upcoming project. Eslinger said the town is...
THFD honors Fallen Vigo Firefighters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Police Department hosted dozens of community members for their annual fallen firefighter memorial on Sunday. The ceremony included a performance by the Pipes and Drums band, a presentation of the colors for the fire department and several speakers, including Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.
Vigo County Board of Elections announce they are making changes to ballot
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Board of Elections approved a motion to make changes to the format of the November ballot during an emergency meeting Monday, one day after a motion to make a similar change failed. Concerns were raised about the ballot during routine testing on...
Fire Prevention Parade takes place in Vigo Co.
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Hundreds lined the streets of National Ave. in West Terre Haute for the annual Fire Prevention Parade on Saturday. This was the 48th year of the event. The goal of the event is to bring the community together while educating about fire awareness...
Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County
CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a...
ISU students march in support of National Coming Out Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University students marched outside the fountain on campus to make their voices heard on this National Coming Out Day. Students said the march was a way for LGBTQ community members to express who they are, and for allies to show support for them. The march was also intended to protest legislation the students said is detrimental to LGBTQ people and the students’ core values.
Dancing with the TH Stars raises $300K for a good cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Roughly $300,000 was raised for this year’s Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars event. WTWO/WAWV’s Julie Henricks emceed Friday’s event, which featured dancing by another WTWO/WAWV familiar face in Shelby Reilly. Reilly and other dancers were asked to raise funds for...
Arby’s Make a Difference Campaign to benefit local charities
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents can help support three local good causes and get tasty french fries during their next Arby’s visit. According to an Arby’s news release, the Make a Difference Campaign is underway now and runs through October 23. To participate visitors just make a $1 donation during their next restaurant visit and in exchange they will receive a coupon for a free curly or crinkle fries and a cup of cheddar cheese dipping sauce at their next visit.
Shooting in Brazil leaves 23-year-old in ICU
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Tuesday in Clay County. According to Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen, the shooting happened at approximately 1:08 a.m. Tuesday along West Central Avenue in Brazil. Responding officers located a 23-year-old male who had been shot. Ambulances took the...
Vigo County Board of Elections votes against changes to ballot
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Board of Elections voted against making changes to the ballot for the upcoming election at an emergency meeting hosted Sunday morning. The meeting was announced in response to concerns found during routine testing on Monday, October 3rd. It was discovered that several...
Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41. The officer said...
Plainfield firefighter chief arrested for drunk driving
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services in the city of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving – not his first offense. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, Plainfield police conducted a traffic stop on Randell near the 150 block of South Perry...
Newman woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family...
Marshall man flown to hospital following motorcycle wreck on US 40 in Clark County
CLARK CO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle wreck on US 40. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 40, just east of Sanders Lane and west of the town of Marshall at approximately 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.
