TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents can help support three local good causes and get tasty french fries during their next Arby’s visit. According to an Arby’s news release, the Make a Difference Campaign is underway now and runs through October 23. To participate visitors just make a $1 donation during their next restaurant visit and in exchange they will receive a coupon for a free curly or crinkle fries and a cup of cheddar cheese dipping sauce at their next visit.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO