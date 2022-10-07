Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Fake billionaire fugitive Justin Costello had gold bars, $60K in cash, Mexican pesos and phony ID when FBI nabbed him
Prosecutors are asking a California federal judge to jail a recent fugitive, Justin Costello, without bail. He is accused of a brazen $35 million fraud. Costello falsely told investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran who was wounded twice in Iraq. When an FBI...
Desperate gangster begs to be let out of prison's 'punishment' unit after allegedly masterminding the murder of Rebels bikie boss
A bikie behind bars for allegedly ordering the $150,000 execution of Rebels boss Nick Martin has begged to be released from the segregation unit so he can hang out with other inmates and receive visitors. Martin, 51, was gunned down at a drag race at Kwinana Motorplex, south of Perth,...
Wanted Fugitive Arrested After Applying for Job With Sheriff's Office
"She applied for a job as a security guard," a detective for the Hudson County Sheriff's Office told Newsweek.
Mexican drug cartel leader — known as "The Strawberry" — claims attack that killed 20 people was aimed at him
In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities said Friday they were investigating the authenticity of the video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel.
RELATED PEOPLE
americanmilitarynews.com
Shot: Ukrainian businessman linked to Trump’s Mar-A-Lago ‘fake heiress’ shot in Canada
The former business partner of the Ukrainian woman who infiltrated former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago report under a fake identity is expected to survive after he was shot on Friday outside a Canadian resort. Valeriy Tarasenko, a 44-year-old businessman linked to an FBI investigation and recent headlines of a...
CNN Forced To Apologize After Latest Blunder, This Time For Entering Mass Killing Site
CNN had to apologize for entering the site where dozens of children were slaughtered by a deranged ex-cop, Radar has learned. It’s the latest blunder for the three-letter news network.CNN pulled the story on the massacre of Thai preschoolers and apologized over the weekend after it faced a wave of criticism. Crews with the network entered the daycare without permission and filmed the scene where the children were killed.Two CNN journalists were fined after authorities found they had been working in the country without visas, according to media reports. They were cleared of wrongdoing for entering the school.Deputy National Police...
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment Schemes
FBI (modified with text) Some people are just habitual liars. In this story of lies, many innocent people lost money after investing in his two companies. One man with a huge ego thought he could spin a web of lies to impress potential investors.
Newly released audio shows when GOP leaders met with Jan. 6 officers
A new audio recording released first to CBS News reveals GOP leadership meeting with officers attacked at the Capitol on January 6. The release in former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone's new book comes as the House select committee prepares for its next, and likely last, hearing later this week. Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maximum Security Inmate Impersonated Billionaire, Stole Millions
A maximum security inmate in a Georgia prison impersonated a well-known billionaire to steal millions of dollars. Credit: Olga Ihnatsyeva (Getty Images) Arthur Lee Cofield Jr., 31, was incarcerated in the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Special Management Unit -- a facility specialty designed for hardened criminals with long rap sheets -- when he seemingly assumed the identity of California billionaire Sidney Kimmel.
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
The Problem With The FBI’s Missing Crime Data
This is The Marshall Project’s new Closing Argument newsletter, a weekly deep dive into a key criminal justice issue. Want this delivered to your inbox? Subscribe to future newsletters here. The FBI released its 2021 national crime data estimates this week, and, as expected, the takeaway is far from...
Crime Researchers Say Political Candidates Are Ignoring Evidence As The Midterm Campaigns Heat Up
“Tough on crime” rhetoric may be effective for political campaigns, but researchers and experts told BuzzFeed News it doesn’t match up with reality.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-Daycare Owner’s Vile Attack on Amazon Driver Ends With Hate Crime Charges
A man in New Jersey has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly harassing an Amazon delivery driver and threatening to shoot him.The Ocean City County prosecutor’s office said Thursday that John Vincentini, 62, had been charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats after allegedly telling the driver that he would shoot him for coming into a “racist neighborhood.”Vincentini allegedly trailed the driver as he was making deliveries to Lacey Township in the Jersey Shore area on Sept. 5, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office. As the driver pulled into a cul-de-sac, Vincentini allegedly blocked him then...
tobaccoreporter.com
Record Seizure of Illegal Cigarettes at Port of Hull
British Customs authorities reported the largest-ever seizure of illegal tobacco in the United Kingdom when a sniffer dog found 99 million illicit cigarettes in the Port of Hull, reports BBC News. The illegal products were in eight shipping containers said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates. The...
coingeek.com
Estinated $4B laundered via DEXs, coin swaps and bridges: report
Criminals are now turning to decentralized applications to launder money and obfuscate their criminal activities, a new report by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has revealed. These criminals laundered over $4 billion through decentralized exchanges (DEXs), coin swaps, and cross-chain bridges, the report, titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” found. The...
Prosecutors arrest man suspected of selling computer chips to Russia
AMSTERDAM, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Dutch prosecutors on Friday said they had arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of selling computer chips that could be used in weapons to Russia, in violation of national sanctions law.
California DOJ arrests suspected ghost gun manufacturer in SLO
A San Luis Obispo man is facing multiple felony firearm charges as the result of an investigation by the California Department of Justice (DOJ).
BBC
Former prison officer Laura Adair jailed for killing pedestrian
A former prison officer who killed a pedestrian by driving through a red light has been jailed for six months. Laura Adair, 36, with an address given in court as "known to police", pleaded guilty earlier in the year to a charge of causing death by careless driving. Kelly Ann...
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
60-Year-Old Jailed for Telling Vladimir Putin’s Parents What a Shithead He Is
A 60-year-old Russian woman has been tossed in jail for visiting the gravesite of Vladimir Putin’s parents and leaving a note expressing her desire for him to join them in the earth.Amazingly, Irina Tsybanyeva is not the first Russian citizen to take her grievances straight to the Russian leader’s eternally resting parents, but she appears to be the first to be snatched up by police as a result.“What is in the note is not known for certain. But she said that it had a wish [for him] to die,” Maksim Tsybanyev, Irina’s son, told Mediazona.Tsybanyeva reportedly visited the St. Petersburg...
Comments / 0