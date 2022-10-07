CNN had to apologize for entering the site where dozens of children were slaughtered by a deranged ex-cop, Radar has learned. It’s the latest blunder for the three-letter news network.CNN pulled the story on the massacre of Thai preschoolers and apologized over the weekend after it faced a wave of criticism. Crews with the network entered the daycare without permission and filmed the scene where the children were killed.Two CNN journalists were fined after authorities found they had been working in the country without visas, according to media reports. They were cleared of wrongdoing for entering the school.Deputy National Police...

