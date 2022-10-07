ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CNN Forced To Apologize After Latest Blunder, This Time For Entering Mass Killing Site

CNN had to apologize for entering the site where dozens of children were slaughtered by a deranged ex-cop, Radar has learned. It’s the latest blunder for the three-letter news network.CNN pulled the story on the massacre of Thai preschoolers and apologized over the weekend after it faced a wave of criticism. Crews with the network entered the daycare without permission and filmed the scene where the children were killed.Two CNN journalists were fined after authorities found they had been working in the country without visas, according to media reports. They were cleared of wrongdoing for entering the school.Deputy National Police...
CBS News

Newly released audio shows when GOP leaders met with Jan. 6 officers

A new audio recording released first to CBS News reveals GOP leadership meeting with officers attacked at the Capitol on January 6. The release in former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone's new book comes as the House select committee prepares for its next, and likely last, hearing later this week. Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.
TaxBuzz

Maximum Security Inmate Impersonated Billionaire, Stole Millions

A maximum security inmate in a Georgia prison impersonated a well-known billionaire to steal millions of dollars. Credit: Olga Ihnatsyeva (Getty Images) Arthur Lee Cofield Jr., 31, was incarcerated in the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Special Management Unit -- a facility specialty designed for hardened criminals with long rap sheets -- when he seemingly assumed the identity of California billionaire Sidney Kimmel.
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Daycare Owner’s Vile Attack on Amazon Driver Ends With Hate Crime Charges

A man in New Jersey has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly harassing an Amazon delivery driver and threatening to shoot him.The Ocean City County prosecutor’s office said Thursday that John Vincentini, 62, had been charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats after allegedly telling the driver that he would shoot him for coming into a “racist neighborhood.”Vincentini allegedly trailed the driver as he was making deliveries to Lacey Township in the Jersey Shore area on Sept. 5, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office. As the driver pulled into a cul-de-sac, Vincentini allegedly blocked him then...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
tobaccoreporter.com

Record Seizure of Illegal Cigarettes at Port of Hull

British Customs authorities reported the largest-ever seizure of illegal tobacco in the United Kingdom when a sniffer dog found 99 million illicit cigarettes in the Port of Hull, reports BBC News. The illegal products were in eight shipping containers said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates. The...
coingeek.com

Estinated $4B laundered via DEXs, coin swaps and bridges: report

Criminals are now turning to decentralized applications to launder money and obfuscate their criminal activities, a new report by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has revealed. These criminals laundered over $4 billion through decentralized exchanges (DEXs), coin swaps, and cross-chain bridges, the report, titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” found. The...
BBC

Former prison officer Laura Adair jailed for killing pedestrian

A former prison officer who killed a pedestrian by driving through a red light has been jailed for six months. Laura Adair, 36, with an address given in court as "known to police", pleaded guilty earlier in the year to a charge of causing death by careless driving. Kelly Ann...
Robert J Hansen

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
FRESNO, CA
TheDailyBeast

60-Year-Old Jailed for Telling Vladimir Putin’s Parents What a Shithead He Is

A 60-year-old Russian woman has been tossed in jail for visiting the gravesite of Vladimir Putin’s parents and leaving a note expressing her desire for him to join them in the earth.Amazingly, Irina Tsybanyeva is not the first Russian citizen to take her grievances straight to the Russian leader’s eternally resting parents, but she appears to be the first to be snatched up by police as a result.“What is in the note is not known for certain. But she said that it had a wish [for him] to die,” Maksim Tsybanyev, Irina’s son, told Mediazona.Tsybanyeva reportedly visited the St. Petersburg...
EUROPE

