golaurens.com
Strong second half propels Valpo to win over PC
CLINTON, S.C. – Behind a stellar backup quarterback performance from collegiate newbie Tyler Wesley and another handful of noteworthy defensive tallies, the Presbyterian College football team assembled perhaps their most complete half of the 2022 campaign on Saturday afternoon against the Beacons of Valparaiso, translating to a seven-point advantage as both sides entered the intermission. However, in a tale of two drastically different halves, the visitors concluded the Pioneer Football League meeting on a lengthy 27-0 run to claim a 41-21 final decision.
golaurens.com
Roberts named Laurens County Touchdown Club Player of the Week
The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Jordan Roberts is the Player of the Week for games played on October 7. Roberts is senior linebacker, running back and special teams player for the Laurens Raiders. In a 17-14 loss to Riverside on Friday night, he had seven tackles and five assists, including one tackle for loss, two hurries and two pass break ups.
golaurens.com
Laurens County Museum continues lecture series about SC patriots
The Laurens County Museum will host two more lectures in the new Revolutionary War Lecture Series about three of South Carolina’s most revered patriots. Historian and Battlefield Preservationist Durant Ashmore will speak about Andrew Pickens on Tuesday, October 11 and Thomas Sumter on Tuesday, October 18. All lectures will...
golaurens.com
Phyllis Davenport Hill - Laurens
Ms. Phyllis Davenport Hill, age 75, of 845 Sullivan Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her home. She is survived by one daughter, Vonda K. Hill; three brothers, James (Freddie) Davenport, Michael (Madeline) Davenport, Gerald (Adrienne) Davenport and three sisters, Glenda McCanty, Joyce (Larry) Merrill, Sylvia (Grayford) Williams.
golaurens.com
Laurens County Hospital honored as one of best for maternity care
Baptist Hospital and Baptist Parkridge Hospital in Columbia, Laurens County Hospital in Laurens and Tuomey Hospital in Sumter were included in Money magazine and The Leapfrog Group's Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list. Prisma Health hospitals are four of the nine hospitals recognized in South Carolina. Only 259 were selected nationally.
golaurens.com
Arrest Report for October 10
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Joshua Corthell – Clinton. -Burglary, second degree. William Stewart – Laurens...
golaurens.com
City of Laurens moving to new provider for household trash service
The City of Laurens has given notice that it will terminate its contract with Green For Life (GFL), formerly Waste Industries, Inc., and replace the provider when its contract expires in February 2023. City officials cite ongoing service quality issues and the need to respond to community concerns as the...
