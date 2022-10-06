CLINTON, S.C. – Behind a stellar backup quarterback performance from collegiate newbie Tyler Wesley and another handful of noteworthy defensive tallies, the Presbyterian College football team assembled perhaps their most complete half of the 2022 campaign on Saturday afternoon against the Beacons of Valparaiso, translating to a seven-point advantage as both sides entered the intermission. However, in a tale of two drastically different halves, the visitors concluded the Pioneer Football League meeting on a lengthy 27-0 run to claim a 41-21 final decision.

