ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

Comments / 0

Related
golaurens.com

Strong second half propels Valpo to win over PC

CLINTON, S.C. – Behind a stellar backup quarterback performance from collegiate newbie Tyler Wesley and another handful of noteworthy defensive tallies, the Presbyterian College football team assembled perhaps their most complete half of the 2022 campaign on Saturday afternoon against the Beacons of Valparaiso, translating to a seven-point advantage as both sides entered the intermission. However, in a tale of two drastically different halves, the visitors concluded the Pioneer Football League meeting on a lengthy 27-0 run to claim a 41-21 final decision.
CLINTON, SC
golaurens.com

Roberts named Laurens County Touchdown Club Player of the Week

The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Jordan Roberts is the Player of the Week for games played on October 7. Roberts is senior linebacker, running back and special teams player for the Laurens Raiders. In a 17-14 loss to Riverside on Friday night, he had seven tackles and five assists, including one tackle for loss, two hurries and two pass break ups.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens County Museum continues lecture series about SC patriots

The Laurens County Museum will host two more lectures in the new Revolutionary War Lecture Series about three of South Carolina’s most revered patriots. Historian and Battlefield Preservationist Durant Ashmore will speak about Andrew Pickens on Tuesday, October 11 and Thomas Sumter on Tuesday, October 18. All lectures will...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Phyllis Davenport Hill - Laurens

Ms. Phyllis Davenport Hill, age 75, of 845 Sullivan Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her home. She is survived by one daughter, Vonda K. Hill; three brothers, James (Freddie) Davenport, Michael (Madeline) Davenport, Gerald (Adrienne) Davenport and three sisters, Glenda McCanty, Joyce (Larry) Merrill, Sylvia (Grayford) Williams.
LAURENS, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valparaiso, IN
College Sports
Clinton, SC
Football
City
Clinton, SC
Local
Indiana Football
State
Indiana State
Clinton, SC
College Sports
Valparaiso, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Valparaiso, IN
Clinton, SC
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Valparaiso, IN
Sports
golaurens.com

Laurens County Hospital honored as one of best for maternity care

Baptist Hospital and Baptist Parkridge Hospital in Columbia, Laurens County Hospital in Laurens and Tuomey Hospital in Sumter were included in Money magazine and The Leapfrog Group's Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list. Prisma Health hospitals are four of the nine hospitals recognized in South Carolina. Only 259 were selected nationally.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Arrest Report for October 10

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Joshua Corthell – Clinton. -Burglary, second degree. William Stewart – Laurens...
CLINTON, SC
golaurens.com

City of Laurens moving to new provider for household trash service

The City of Laurens has given notice that it will terminate its contract with Green For Life (GFL), formerly Waste Industries, Inc., and replace the provider when its contract expires in February 2023. City officials cite ongoing service quality issues and the need to respond to community concerns as the...
LAURENS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy