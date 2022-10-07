ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Tony Romo's Sarcastic Comment During Bills-Steelers Goes Viral

After getting bludgeoned throughout the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a break,. Up 31-3 in the third quarter, the Bills looked poised to increase their lopsided lead. However, Quintin Morris fumbled a shovel pass from Josh Allen as he dived into the end zone. Pittsburgh recovered to force a takeaway.
The Spun

NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday

An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Crushing Teddy Bridgewater News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has suffered some terrible injuries in his NFL career. But just a few plays into his first start of the season, he suffered another one. On the Dolphins' opening drive against the New York Jets, Bridgewater took a big hit in the endzone from a...
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Baker Mayfield News

The Carolina Panthers quarterback has been, arguably, the worst starting quarterback in the National Football League so far this season. Now, the statistics back it up. According to QB rating, the Panthers quarterback has been the worst in football. "Baker now has the worst QB rating this season. 71.9 —...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Adult Film Star News

Tom Brady has an offer from an adult film star in the wake of his divorce rumors with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. While the divorce has not been finalized yet, it's difficult to see Brady and Bundchen reconciling at this point.
The Spun

Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired

Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa News

The Miami Dolphins were without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's loss to the rival New York Jets. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when he'll return. Per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he could not give an update on Tua's ongoing recovery from a severe concussion. McDaniel said that he is not yet ready to return to football activities and is being evaluated every 12-24 hours.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Head Coach Firing Report News

There could be a head-coaching change coming very soon. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, it's a matter of "when" not "if" Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule loses his job. Florio also notes that if the Panthers get this over with and do it sooner, it puts him in play for some college openings.
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Seriously Injured On Sunday

It was a rough day for the Seattle Seahawks as they lost 39-32 to the New Orleans Saints. But the bigger loss for the Seahawks might have come to their star running back, Rashaad Penny. Speaking to the media after the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that Penny...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Browns Trade News

The Cleveland Browns are getting some help on the defensive side of the football. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns are making a move for a Pro Bowl linebacker. Cleveland is trading for Atlanta veteran linebacker Deion Jones on Sunday night. "Sources: The #Browns are adding some...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

How much more firepower do the Buffalo Bills need?. Serious help could be on the way to Buffalo, as the Bills have looked like a Super Bowl frontrunner through the season's first month-plus. According to multiple reports, the Bills have reached out to the Panthers about All-Pro running back Christian...
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’

A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
atozsports.com

Sean McDermott receives unforgettable gift after passing legendary coach

The Buffalo Bills and Sean McDermott were able to accomplish something that young Bills’ fans never thought was possible. Specifically, McDermott passed Marv Levy with the highest winning percentage by a coach in Bills’ history. McDermott surpassed the legendary coach after the Bills’ dominant 38-3 victory over the...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Vic Fangio Job News

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has reportedly landed a new job. According to a report, the former NFL head coach is consulting the Philadelphia Eagles. "Per source, Vic Fangio is consulting the Philadelphia Eagles," Michael Kist reports. Fangio was fired by the Broncos last year. The Eagles are...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Decision News

Erin Andrews made a big career decision this month. According to a report from Variety, the longtime NFL sideline reporter has decided on new representation. Variety reports that Andrews has signed with CAA. "Erin Andrews, the popular sportscaster who has worked for ESPN and Fox Sports while also co-hosting ABC’s...
Cincy Jungle

Week 6 Drive by Drive Analysis (Offense)

I said I was going to watch the Dolphins Ravens game first to see how they put up points on Baltimore, which I did, and also the 1st half of the Bills Steelers, which I have not yet. I will try to tie in some over-aching themes later getting into what they're doing that we aren't and vice versa etc. For now, I just wanted to go through what our offense did this week and what I'm seeing without getting into a full-on grading at this point.
