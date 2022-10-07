Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
Tony Romo's Sarcastic Comment During Bills-Steelers Goes Viral
After getting bludgeoned throughout the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a break,. Up 31-3 in the third quarter, the Bills looked poised to increase their lopsided lead. However, Quintin Morris fumbled a shovel pass from Josh Allen as he dived into the end zone. Pittsburgh recovered to force a takeaway.
Tua Tagovailoa injury investigation: ‘Almost criminal’
Tua Tagovailoa remains out for this weekend's game against the Jets and has no timetable for a return.
NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday
An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
NFL World Reacts To Crushing Teddy Bridgewater News
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has suffered some terrible injuries in his NFL career. But just a few plays into his first start of the season, he suffered another one. On the Dolphins' opening drive against the New York Jets, Bridgewater took a big hit in the endzone from a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Baker Mayfield News
The Carolina Panthers quarterback has been, arguably, the worst starting quarterback in the National Football League so far this season. Now, the statistics back it up. According to QB rating, the Panthers quarterback has been the worst in football. "Baker now has the worst QB rating this season. 71.9 —...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Adult Film Star News
Tom Brady has an offer from an adult film star in the wake of his divorce rumors with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. While the divorce has not been finalized yet, it's difficult to see Brady and Bundchen reconciling at this point.
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Marriage Admission
Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is going viral for his marriage news on Sunday afternoon. Bradshaw, who had a tough gambling week last weekend, admitted that he last time he lost this much money, he had a bad prenup. The former Pittsburgh Steelers great has been married four times. "I...
Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired
Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
RELATED PEOPLE
Video: Saints Rookie Chris Olave Suffers Terrifying Injury
Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave was on the receiving end of a terrifying hit on Sunday. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star was slammed into the ground by the Seahawks defense in the third quarter of Sunday afternoon's NFC game. Olave was down motionless on the field. It was...
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa News
The Miami Dolphins were without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's loss to the rival New York Jets. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when he'll return. Per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he could not give an update on Tua's ongoing recovery from a severe concussion. McDaniel said that he is not yet ready to return to football activities and is being evaluated every 12-24 hours.
NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday
FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL World Reacts To Head Coach Firing Report News
There could be a head-coaching change coming very soon. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, it's a matter of "when" not "if" Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule loses his job. Florio also notes that if the Panthers get this over with and do it sooner, it puts him in play for some college openings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Veteran NFL Running Back Seriously Injured On Sunday
It was a rough day for the Seattle Seahawks as they lost 39-32 to the New Orleans Saints. But the bigger loss for the Seahawks might have come to their star running back, Rashaad Penny. Speaking to the media after the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that Penny...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Browns Trade News
The Cleveland Browns are getting some help on the defensive side of the football. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns are making a move for a Pro Bowl linebacker. Cleveland is trading for Atlanta veteran linebacker Deion Jones on Sunday night. "Sources: The #Browns are adding some...
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
How much more firepower do the Buffalo Bills need?. Serious help could be on the way to Buffalo, as the Bills have looked like a Super Bowl frontrunner through the season's first month-plus. According to multiple reports, the Bills have reached out to the Panthers about All-Pro running back Christian...
Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’
A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atozsports.com
Sean McDermott receives unforgettable gift after passing legendary coach
The Buffalo Bills and Sean McDermott were able to accomplish something that young Bills’ fans never thought was possible. Specifically, McDermott passed Marv Levy with the highest winning percentage by a coach in Bills’ history. McDermott surpassed the legendary coach after the Bills’ dominant 38-3 victory over the...
NFL World Reacts To The Vic Fangio Job News
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has reportedly landed a new job. According to a report, the former NFL head coach is consulting the Philadelphia Eagles. "Per source, Vic Fangio is consulting the Philadelphia Eagles," Michael Kist reports. Fangio was fired by the Broncos last year. The Eagles are...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Decision News
Erin Andrews made a big career decision this month. According to a report from Variety, the longtime NFL sideline reporter has decided on new representation. Variety reports that Andrews has signed with CAA. "Erin Andrews, the popular sportscaster who has worked for ESPN and Fox Sports while also co-hosting ABC’s...
Cincy Jungle
Week 6 Drive by Drive Analysis (Offense)
I said I was going to watch the Dolphins Ravens game first to see how they put up points on Baltimore, which I did, and also the 1st half of the Bills Steelers, which I have not yet. I will try to tie in some over-aching themes later getting into what they're doing that we aren't and vice versa etc. For now, I just wanted to go through what our offense did this week and what I'm seeing without getting into a full-on grading at this point.
Comments / 0