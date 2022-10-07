Read full article on original website
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
Is ‘Amsterdam’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
A doctor, a nurse, and a lawyer walk into an Amsterdam train station. This isn’t the set-up for a joke, this is the premise of the new Christian Bale movie, Amsterdam, which opens in theaters this weekend. Loosely based on the true story of a 1933 plot to overthrow U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and install a dictator, Amsterdam stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington as the three prime suspects in a murder of a US Senator in the 1930s. But the star power doesn’t end there—the Amsterdam cast also includes Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike...
HBO Max's Batman spin-off The Penguin has found its director
Colin Farrell will reprise his role
You Don't Need Every Streaming Service in October. Cancel These
Summer is officially behind us, and many of you may have Halloween on the brain. Though Netflix dropped its annual Netflix and Chills list in September, arrivals like The Watcher and two disturbing Jeffrey Dahmer series may not entice you to stick with the streamer this month. You don't have to binge on horror movies to be entertained in October -- but keep in mind Michael Myers shows up on Peacock.
‘Velma’ Showrunner Explains Scooby-Doo’s Absence on New HBO Max Series: ‘That’s What Made it a Kid Show’
The “Scooby-Doo” universe is about to come back in a big way, but don’t expect Scooby-Doo to be involved. “Velma,” a new adult animated series that features Mindy Kaling as the voice of the titular character, promises to satisfy longtime fans of the cartoon series who want to pair their nostalgia with a more mature sense of humor. It features adult versions of the crew from the mystery machine, but in order to ensure that Velma is front and center, Scooby himself won’t be making any appearances. Appearing on a panel for the show at New York Comic-Con (via Insider), showrunner...
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
Deals Do Come True: This New Bundle Promotion Gets You Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for Free
Looking for something new to watch from home right now? We’ve spotted a deal that gets you unlimited streaming access to everything on Disney+ for about the same price you’d pay for a cold brew and a sandwich. Here’s what you need to know about the ultimate streaming sale of the year so you can start streaming new releases like Andor, Thor: Love and Thunder, plus upcoming, highly anticipated sequels like Hocus Pocus 2. What’s the Best Disney+ Deal? If you haven’t signed up for a Disney+ subscription just yet, you’re in luck: Though Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial, there’s...
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
It’s not on Netflix or HBO, where can I watch a series or movie online?
With an increasing number of streaming platforms available and not only is it more complicated to pay for each and every one of them, but it is also very difficult to know where are they the current or past series that we want to see. Fortunately, this problem has a very simple solution as we show you below.
Doom Patrol Season 4 Trailer Reveals Part 1 Premiere Date on HBO Max During NYCC
Next month will mark one year since the third season of Doom Patrol came to an end, and fans have been eager for news about the fourth season. The show was renewed last October, but no release date has been shared until now. During New York Comic-Con, a new Doom Patrol trailer was released in addition to details about the fourth season's release date (via Deadline). The lovable group of downtrodden superheroes are back, and it looks like they'll be facing some new challenges.
HBO Max Adds 2022 Summer Movie That's Still in Theaters
DC League of Super-Pets just joined the HBO Max catalog, even though it is still playing in theaters in some parts of the U.S. After standing out as one of the summer's biggest family hits, it is finally available to watch from the comfort of home. Its all-star cast list will entice even casual fans to give it a try.
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited Prince documentary to finally “see the light” of day
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited documentary about Prince is set to finally “see the light” of day”. The director had previously revealed the access he had to Prince before the musician’s death from a fentanyl overdose in 2016. Smith had spent hours talking to Prince at his...
Cobra Kai Knocks Rings of Power From Top of Nielsen Streaming Top 10; Queen's Passing Sparks Crown Binges
Cobra Kai delivered a veritable crane kick to The Rings of Power, sending the high-priced fantasy saga toppling from the top spot on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals. For the Week of Sept. 5, Netflix’s Cobra Kai amassed 1.74 billion minutes viewed across 50 total episodes. Netflix’s Devil in Ohio stayed put at No. 2, with 1.38 billion minutes viewed/eight episodes, followed by Prime Video’s The Rings of Power (1.2 billion minutes/three eligible episodes), Netflix’s Stranger Things (600 million minutes/34 episodes) and the first four episodes of Disney’s She-Hulk (493 million minutes). Rounding out the Top 10 for the Week of...
The 8 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week
October is an important month for Netflix, with the streaming giant set to report its latest quarterly earnings just over a week from now. Analysts, of course, will be watching for signs of, among other things, growth or a slowdown in the company’s subscriber base — which depends, in turn, on the quality of the ongoing Netflix releases that debut on the service each week.
Velma Casts All-New Mystery Team for HBO Max Scooby-Doo Series
Mindy Kaling is bringing the characters of Scooby-Doo to the realm of adult animation with her new HBO Max series, Velma. The show will focus on the origins of beloved crime-solver Velma Dinkley, but it will also feature the rest of the members of the iconic Mystery Team in major roles. Kaling is voicing Velma, and the rest of the Mystery Team will be portrayed by Scooby newcomers as well. The full cast, announced by HBO Max on Thursday, is absolutely stacked.
‘Westworld’: Jonathan Nolan Drops Hint At New York Comic Con About Fifth And Final Season Negotiations
HBO has yet to officially announce a season five of Westworld, but Jonathan Nolan seemed to appear hopeful at New York Comic Con that he’ll get the series finale that he thinks the drama deserves. While promoting his new drama The Peripheral on Saturday, Nolan was asked for an update on the HBO drama from a fan. “We always planned for a fifth and final season,” Nolan said. “We are still in conversations with the network. We very much hope to make them.” Previously, co-creator Lisa Joy told Deadline that “Jonah (Nolan) and I have always had an ending in mind that...
Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (Oct. 7)
The first full weekend of October is going to be a busy one for movie and TV fans, especially those that are knee-deep in Spooky Season celebrations. Every major streaming service is set to add new movies and shows to their lineups over the next few days, and quite a few of them have some highly anticipated horror offerings. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have something new to look forward to this weekend.
The Last of Us star was told not to play the game before HBO series
From White Walkers to the Infected, Bella Ramsey is the kind of person you’d want on your side in a zombie apocalypse. The young actor made a name for herself as Game of Thrones character Lyanna Mormont, but now she’s treading new territory by starring as Ellie, a young girl mysteriously immune from the Cordyceps virus that has ravaged life and society as we know it.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3
What we're learning from these Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows lists is that you all love movies, but aren't really into Prime Video original movies. Following the no-show on the list by Naomi Watts' Goodnight Mommy, the new Prime Video original film My Best Friend's Exorcism, which was just released on Friday, also failed to make the list. Meanwhile, Ambulance and Firestarter, which were both released in theaters (Firestarter was also released on Peacock), made the list after debuting on Prime Video on Friday. Of the five films on today's list, only one — Samaritan — is a Prime Video original. You guys ever hear of movie theaters?
