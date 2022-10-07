Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
West Ohio Food Bank receives donation from Fresh Encounter stores
Press Release from the West Ohio Food Bank: LIMA, OH (October 11, 2022) – The West Ohio Food Bank and Fresh Encounter stores (Chief and Community Markets) in Lima and Findlay teamed up back in August for a back-to-school themed food bag drive called “Nourish our Students.”. Donations...
hometownstations.com
OSU Lima gives high school students a firsthand look at the college
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State Lima held a discovery day for high school juniors and seniors to learn more about the programs, financial aid, and extracurricular opportunities at the regional campus. They have four fall open houses to talk to potential students and their parents. Ohio State Lima also...
hometownstations.com
South Science and Technology Magnet students show off their skills in diagnosing and problem solving
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students at South Science and Technology Magnet put their problem-solving skills to the test to create an automated machine. Some fifth and sixth-grade enrichment students took on the task of creating a scaled-down version of a computer numerical control machine, which is used to cut out shapes in materials. But the catch is that each of their kits has some problems with it, so the students have to put their engineer caps on to diagnose and find the solution.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council defeats original PODS Ordinance, introduces new ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The ordinance on Portable on Demand Storage Units, also known as PODS, went before the Lima City Council for its third reading Monday evening. The PODS ordinance was defeated Monday evening by a 7 to 0 vote, which would have required residents to purchase a $60 permit effective for 30 days for the use of PODS on their property. While the ordinance was defeated, the focus on PODS regulation will remain for Lima City Council.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownstations.com
Watch Dawgs making a positive impact at Elida Elementary School
ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - Elida Elementary School brought back a program that was a success at the old school and put it to use at the new building. They are just ordinary guys who are volunteering to be a positive influence. These men are part of the "Watch Dawgs", which is a program sponsored by the school's PTO to provide a positive impact as a male role model. They come into the school and spend time with the students helping with learning skills, socialization, and even time out on the playground.
hometownstations.com
Chief Andy Heffner talks fire safety at West Central Ohio Safety Council meeting
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - West Central Ohio Safety Council members learned about fire safety during their monthly meeting. October is Fire Prevention Month, and Lima Fire Chief Andy Heffner was the keynote speaker sharing his perspective. A major high-rise fire 30 years ago was used as an example of what happens when fire protection systems fail. In this case, the alarm did not notify the fire department. After a fire burned for 19 hours, a matter of 10 sprinkler heads on the 30th floor were able to control a fire that 300 firefighters could not. Heffner wants area businesses to understand just how important these sprinklers are.
hometownstations.com
SESA teaches Unity Elementary students about animals and science
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An interactive lesson showed Lima youngsters just how fun science can actually be. Science Enhancement for Science Advancement, or SESA, came out to Unity Elementary School in Lima to teach about animals, their habitats, and their adaptations. Rachel Smith from SESA told the students all about animals such as gorillas, bees, and spiders, and topics like camouflage and pollination. Students contributed to discussions, participated in demonstrations, and learned what it would be like to see through the eyes of different animals. The program aims to get children interested in STEM subjects from an early age.
hometownstations.com
2023 budget hearings begin for Allen County Commissioners
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's that time of year that Allen County Commissioners start hitting the next year's budget process hard. Wednesday, October 12th starts the budget hearings with each elected official and department head. Commissioners meet with each of them to go over the request they have submitted for operations in 2023. The budget commission has estimated that the revenue coming in may be a little less than in 2022 and commissioners want to be prepared.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownstations.com
6th Ward Councilman looking for assistance in getting families a turkey for the holidays
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With the price of turkeys on the rise this year, a Lima Councilman is looking for help to continue to give away turkeys to people who could use some assistance this holiday season. 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn is looking for either financial or actual turkey...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Commissioners hearing concerns on smaller solar projects not covered under SB 52
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - While Ohio Senate Bill 52 set out guidelines for counties to deal with large renewable energy projects, there are now concerns about smaller projects that don't meet those requirements. Allen County commissioners have been getting calls from residents about smaller solar projects wanting to build...
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta Mason honors first responders in first-ever awards dinner
Auglaize County, OH (WLIO) - First responders don’t always get the thanks and recognition they deserve, so the Wapakoneta Masonic Lodge wanted to change that. They held their first ever First Responders’ Recognition and Awards dinner Sunday night. The Masons decided to honor the men and women that work for the Auglaize Sheriff’s Department, Wapakoneta’s Police, Fire, and EMS. Each of the organizations submitted just accomplishments of three individuals, without their names, and then members of the lodges decided who would get the award. Caleb Schwartz recognized for the Fire and EMS, Patrick Green for the police department and Samuel Blank for the sheriff’s office.
hometownstations.com
Village of Convoy Announces Fundraiser for Convoy Village Square
Press Release from Marie Miller, The Marketing Junkie: The building at the corner of West Tully & Main Streets at one time housed a hardware and grocery store for many years and was condemned due to its condition and was razed by the Van Wert County Landbank, leaving an empty corner lot. The lot was deeded to the Village of Convoy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownstations.com
2-Alarm House Fire in Lima
Firefighters in Lima responded to a two-alarm house fire a little after 8 PM on Monday Night. A 2-story home in the 800 block of North Union Street was full of smoke as first responders arrived.
hometownstations.com
Rape trial begins for 19-year-old Lima man
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The jury trial has begun for a Lima teen facing two counts of rape. It took most of the day to set the jury in 19-year-old Jourdyn Rawlins' trial. He was arrested in May 2021 on one count of rape after a victim says that she was spending time with Rawlins in his home when he allegedly forced himself on her. He was indicted again in November of last year for another alleged incident that happened in September of 2020 when he was 17 years old. Both girls are expected to take the stand in during the trial.
hometownstations.com
Early voting begins on October 12th for November General Election
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The November general election is just a month away and county boards of elections are ready for early voting to begin. Today (10/11/22) was the last day to register to vote and early voting starts tomorrow, October 12th. Voters can cast their ballot at their board of elections through 2 p.m. on Monday, November 7th. It's much like election day voting and there are things you must bring.
hometownstations.com
Lima woman who did not show up for September sentencing hearing is now in custody
A Lima woman who skipped her sentencing hearing for felonious assault is currently in the Allen County Jail. According to the Allen County Jail website, 23-year-old Janicqua Bailey was booked into the jail Sunday night. She didn't show up in court for her sentencing hearing in September. Bailey was indicted on a charge of felonious assault after a bar fight at J's Pub back in January that left Brandin Fisher-Jones with serious injuries to his face and body. No word when her sentencing will be scheduled. Donovan Denson and Nicholas Williams, who were also charged with the crime, were sentenced to four to six years in prison. A fourth individual, Tysheen Polk was arrested in September and is going through the trial process.
hometownstations.com
Doctors want to remind everyone the importance of mammograms
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and health officials want people to understand the importance of catching this disease early. There is no sure way to prevent breast cancer but the American Cancer Society says there are things you can do to possibly lower your risk. Those being to maintaining a healthy weight and being physically active. There are some risk factors you can't change such as getting older or inheriting certain gene changes. One of the most important strategies in preventing death from breast cancer is early detection. You are suggested to get your first mammogram by age 40 and each year following. If your breast cancer is more advanced when detected there is still hope.
hometownstations.com
A Findlay woman was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-75
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay woman died from injuries sustained in a Sunday night crash in Hancock County. Troopers say 30-year-old Shelby Blue was killed after her car rolled over and struck a concrete median wall. She had been entering the northbound lane of I-75 from U.S. Route 68 when she lost control of the car just before 9 p.m. Sunday night. Blue had been wearing her seatbelt but died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation but troopers do not think Blue was impaired.
hometownstations.com
The search continues for suspect who stabbed a woman in the neck last week
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The search continues for the man who the Lima Police Department believes stabbed a woman in the neck outside Our Daily Bread on October 4th. An arrest warrant has been issued for 59-year-old Juan Fuentes on the charge of felonious assault. Police say he used an edge weapon to stab 53-year-old Catsonava Maloy. She is recovering from her injuries and has been released from the hospital.
Comments / 0