Liberal First
LENNIS HANES
BOISE CITY, Okla. – Lennis J. Hanes, 88, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City. She was born July 25, 1934 to Samuel Tony and Winnie Mae (Wood) Hughes. She married Ward Hanes Dec. 27, 1954. He preceded her in death. She graduated from...
ROGER MORTON
PLAINS – Roger Dale Morton, 70, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born Jan. 14, 1952 to George and Mavis (Eastman) Morton. He married Mellody Zirger Nov. 1, 1974. She survives. In 1975, he joined the United States Army, serving until 1977. After his discharge, he returned to...
