PLAINS – Roger Dale Morton, 70, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born Jan. 14, 1952 to George and Mavis (Eastman) Morton. He married Mellody Zirger Nov. 1, 1974. She survives. In 1975, he joined the United States Army, serving until 1977. After his discharge, he returned to...

