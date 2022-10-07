Read full article on original website
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
LONDON — (AP) — As anti-government protests roil cities and towns in Iran for a fourth week, tens of thousands of Iranians living abroad have marched on the streets of Europe, North America and beyond in support of what many believe to be a watershed moment for their home country.
French refineries strike continues despite requisition threat - French media
PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A strike at TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) French refineries has been reconducted across all sites after the government warned it would requisition staff at some petrol depots to secure supplies following weeks-long strikes, French media report on Wednesday, citing the hardline CGT union.
Russia's FSB arrests eight for Crimea Bridge blast
MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the explosion that damaged the Crimea Bridge last Saturday, Interfax reported.
Russia-Ukraine war live: eight arrests reported after Crimea bridge attack; Russia sustains losses in southern Ukraine
Five Russian citizens among arrests, according to local media; Ukraine military reports damage to Russian weapons and personnel
EU countries turn to Africa in bid to replace Russian gas
European leaders are turning to Africa for more natural gas as they try to replace Russian energy amid the war in Ukraine
Biden doubts Putin would use nuclear weapon, Ukraine pleads for more military aid
KYIV, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he doubted whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon as Ukraine pleaded for a rapid increase in Western military aid to defend against missile strikes on its cities.
