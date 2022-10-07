Read full article on original website
NYC mayor receives Kansas jersey from Big 12 after ‘brand’ comment
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has seemingly made amends with Kansas after saying the state "doesn’t have a brand."
‘I just don’t feel safe’: KU medical student wakes up to intruder inside home
The victim said that man proceeded to walk in her room, urinate in her trash can and walk toward her bed.
2 people hit by car in southwest Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) — Two people were severely injured after being hit by a car Monday night, according to Sgt. Doiron with the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene at 29th and Armstrong, close to Villa West Dr., around 8 p.m. last night. The scene has since been cleared. The two […]
‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life
When I began driving around the state for the Kansas Reflector last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I was raised and educated in Kansas, yes, but I had spent nearly 15 years away. When I returned, I worked in Topeka and Lawrence. The rural areas of my youth weren’t just distant in memory […] The post ‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org
A Kansas abortion clinic opened after the Roe decision. It has more patients than it can handle
Walking into the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Wyandotte County, the vibe is decidedly tranquil. The brightly-lit facility features an area for children to play and plenty of seating in the often-filled waiting room. Lining a long hallway from the often-full waiting room is a nurse station and several exam rooms of varying sizes, just in case a patient comes in with their family.
Liberal First
CLAYTON RECTOR
HUGOTON – Clayton John Rector, 40, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. He was born Dec. 9, 1981 to William and Deborah Rector. After graduating high school in 2000, he obtained a certificate of completion from Seward County Community College in the Diesel Mechanic and CDL programs. He enjoyed tinkering...
WIBW
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
Liberal First
GRANT THOMPSON
Grant Eugene Thompson, 82, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was born July 14, 1940 to Forest and Dorothy (Anderson) Thompson,. He married Wanda Gale Myers July 14, 1964. She preceded him in death Jan. 25, 2018. He was a veteran of the US Navy. He enjoyed deer hunting along...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother
PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola for a report of a stabbing. They discovered two […]
Former Kansas bus driver shares why he quit his job
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Daniel Meredith first sat behind the wheel of a school bus in 2018. Over the last couple of years Meredith says a shortage of bus drivers caused his routes to be extended — sometimes reaching an hour longer than normal – but his pay stayed the same. He says his contract with […]
Changes coming to Kansas Oregon Trail historic site with addition of new Native American section
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A historic Topeka park is home to a new Native American-themed addition. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will dedicate a new Native American encampment at the Old Prairie Town at the Ward-Meade Historic Site in a ceremony on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. The encampment includes a wigwam or bark house, a […]
Liberal First
Left turn leads to injury accident
One driver sustained minor injuries, and another was issued a citation after what was ruled an injury accident Friday afternoon in south Liberal. The Liberal Police Department issued a press release saying shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, emergency personnel were dispatched to Pine Street and Kansas Avenue for a possible injury accident.
Sheriff recognized for saving life at Kansas state park
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – An Osage County Sheriff’s deputy is being recognized for his quick actions which helped save a person’s life. Deputy Richard Hamm was presented with a Life Saving Award by Sheriff Chris Wells on Monday for his actions on Aug. 20, 2022. The sheriff’s office received a report of a person who […]
Liberal First
Haunted houses should be scary, not dangerous
The spooky season is upon the area, and many people will be looking to get a little scared to get in the mood for Halloween, including visits to haunted house attractions. For those planning on putting together such attractions, however, there are a few things the Liberal Fire Department would like them to keep in mind.
WIBW
Wrong-way driver blamed for crash on I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car going the wrong way caused a crash on I-70 in western Shawnee Co. late Tuesday morning. The accident was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Auburn Rd. Officials on-scene tell 13 NEWS that an elderly gentleman was driving the...
WIBW
Grain truck spills after attempt to avoid Western Kansas collision
THOMAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A grain truck spilled in Western Kansas after it attempted to avoid a collision and hit an embankment instead. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 83 and County Road 36 with reports of an injury accident.
ksal.com
Avian Flu Returns to Kansas
Fall has brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide, and this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County. Both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely with USDA–APHIS on a...
Liberal First
ROGER MORTON
PLAINS – Roger Dale Morton, 70, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born Jan. 14, 1952 to George and Mavis (Eastman) Morton. He married Mellody Zirger Nov. 1, 1974. She survives. In 1975, he joined the United States Army, serving until 1977. After his discharge, he returned to...
KVOE
A batty problem: Riverview Condominiums resident considering legal action after allegedly being bitten Sunday
Management at Emporia’s Riverview Condominiums is not commenting on a complaint from a resident accusing the complex of not taking care of a bat problem. Alexa Houston tells KVOE News she has been at Riverview in the 600 block of Valley Drive since late summer 2021 and things “went great” until a bat flew into her apartment a month ago because of some holes in the siding. She says she was assured the issues would be fixed, both in her building and in at least one other building at the complex. According to her, they haven’t. Instead, three more bats came into her apartment over the last month, including one this past weekend.
Man wanted on nationwide warrant gave Kan. deputy fake name
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas man after a traffic stop arrest. Just after 11:30p.m. Oct. 6, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the scope of the stop, it was believed the driver was providing false information about his identity.
