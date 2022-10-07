Read full article on original website
City to discuss cellular tower near private property
The Liberal City Commission will be taking on a wide variety of projects at its next meeting this evening starting at 5:30. Tonight’s meeting will be in the Blue Bonnet Community Building at 1109 W. 7th Street. After beginning the new business with a 10-minute executive session for consultation...
Left turn leads to injury accident
One driver sustained minor injuries, and another was issued a citation after what was ruled an injury accident Friday afternoon in south Liberal. The Liberal Police Department issued a press release saying shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, emergency personnel were dispatched to Pine Street and Kansas Avenue for a possible injury accident.
Car crashes into Garden City house, driver arrested
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Garden City man was arrested after police say he drove his car into a house early Saturday. The Garden City Police Department said officers tried to stop the car at Main and Mary Streets just before 1 a.m. Officers say the car kept going and turned south into the […]
Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple
PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
OHP: 16-year-old killed in Texhoma crash
Authorities are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a teenager in Texhoma.
1 dead after fatal wreck in Texas County
TEXHOMA, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person is dead after a wreck north of Texhoma in Texas County Monday evening. According to OHP, a pickup truck was going east on County Rd CC west of the intersection of Mile Marker 7 when the driver, a 16-year-old, lost control of the pickup […]
GRANT THOMPSON
Grant Eugene Thompson, 82, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was born July 14, 1940 to Forest and Dorothy (Anderson) Thompson,. He married Wanda Gale Myers July 14, 1964. She preceded him in death Jan. 25, 2018. He was a veteran of the US Navy. He enjoyed deer hunting along...
Haunted houses should be scary, not dangerous
The spooky season is upon the area, and many people will be looking to get a little scared to get in the mood for Halloween, including visits to haunted house attractions. For those planning on putting together such attractions, however, there are a few things the Liberal Fire Department would like them to keep in mind.
Classen qualifies for State tennis
Liberal competed at regionals in Garden City Saturday. The tournament was an open draw which put all singles players against each other and all doubles team against each other. Liberal’s team consisted of No. 1 singles Katie Classen, who finished 3-1 and had to grind it out in two matches...
ROGER MORTON
PLAINS – Roger Dale Morton, 70, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born Jan. 14, 1952 to George and Mavis (Eastman) Morton. He married Mellody Zirger Nov. 1, 1974. She survives. In 1975, he joined the United States Army, serving until 1977. After his discharge, he returned to...
