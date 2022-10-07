Read full article on original website
Related
Liberal First
ROGER MORTON
PLAINS – Roger Dale Morton, 70, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born Jan. 14, 1952 to George and Mavis (Eastman) Morton. He married Mellody Zirger Nov. 1, 1974. She survives. In 1975, he joined the United States Army, serving until 1977. After his discharge, he returned to...
Liberal First
CLAYTON RECTOR
HUGOTON – Clayton John Rector, 40, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. He was born Dec. 9, 1981 to William and Deborah Rector. After graduating high school in 2000, he obtained a certificate of completion from Seward County Community College in the Diesel Mechanic and CDL programs. He enjoyed tinkering...
Liberal First
Classen qualifies for State tennis
Liberal competed at regionals in Garden City Saturday. The tournament was an open draw which put all singles players against each other and all doubles team against each other. Liberal’s team consisted of No. 1 singles Katie Classen, who finished 3-1 and had to grind it out in two matches...
Liberal First
Haunted houses should be scary, not dangerous
The spooky season is upon the area, and many people will be looking to get a little scared to get in the mood for Halloween, including visits to haunted house attractions. For those planning on putting together such attractions, however, there are a few things the Liberal Fire Department would like them to keep in mind.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberal First
Left turn leads to injury accident
One driver sustained minor injuries, and another was issued a citation after what was ruled an injury accident Friday afternoon in south Liberal. The Liberal Police Department issued a press release saying shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, emergency personnel were dispatched to Pine Street and Kansas Avenue for a possible injury accident.
Liberal First
City to discuss cellular tower near private property
The Liberal City Commission will be taking on a wide variety of projects at its next meeting this evening starting at 5:30. Tonight’s meeting will be in the Blue Bonnet Community Building at 1109 W. 7th Street. After beginning the new business with a 10-minute executive session for consultation...
Comments / 0