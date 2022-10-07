Two arrests have been made in a fatal shooting in Clarksville from 2017, and more arrests are expected to occur. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, investigation has continued since the 28-year old Rayquan Hudson had been found with gunshot wounds on the front porch of a Mitchell Street residence in November of 2017. Hudson had been transported to Tennova Health Hospital, where he was later declared deceased.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO