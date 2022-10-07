Read full article on original website
Clarksville woman charged in death of teen
A Clarksville woman has been indicted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 13-year-old in July. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, the charge stems from evidence that was presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury that resulted in the indictment against Cheyenne Maddox.
Details Released In Greenville Road Shooting
Deputies have released more information about a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jade Johnson and Tyisha Redd were both shot one of them was hit in the abdomen and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at Woodland Heights Apartments.
4 killed in 3 shootings during violent weekend in Nashville, prompting groups to speak out
Two mothers who know the pain of gun violence well said the community needs to get involved in trying to eliminate the issue.
‘Agonizing’: Family demanding answers after man shot and killed in North Nashville
A violent weekend in Nashville left several people dead, after multiple shootings throughout the metro area. One of the victims is 42-year-old Sidney Stewart.
Man shot to death in Antioch after being approached by group of men
ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- A man is killed in an apparent targeted shooting in Antioch. Adrian Johnson II is shot multiple times after a brief encounter with a group of men when they approached him on the sidewalk at the 1100 block of Bell Road at 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to Metro Nashville police. The 32-year-old died at the scene.
Two arrests made in 2017 Clarksville fatal shooting
Two arrests have been made in a fatal shooting in Clarksville from 2017, and more arrests are expected to occur. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, investigation has continued since the 28-year old Rayquan Hudson had been found with gunshot wounds on the front porch of a Mitchell Street residence in November of 2017. Hudson had been transported to Tennova Health Hospital, where he was later declared deceased.
Man arrested in connection with 2017 homicide, police say
A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in November of 2017 in Clarksville.
Man killed in Antioch shooting identified by police
According to Metro police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Bell Road at around 11:30 p.m.
Cold Case: 17 years later, the family of Victoria Ochoa is hopeful police are close to an arrest
The family of Victoria Ochoa has renewed hope after she was found dead 17 years ago.
Nashville man killed in shooting on Cockrill Street
An investigation is underway after a 42-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Cockrill Street late Saturday night.
Clarksville teen’s autopsy reveals starvation, ulcers & scars
Previously charged with child abuse and neglect, Cheyenne Maddox now faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of her son Kadaris Maddox.
Clarksville PD investigating snapped telephone pole that caused crash on Peachers Mill Road
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating this morning into a vehicle versus telephone pole collision that closed Peachers Mill Road just north of Abraham Drive. Officers were called to that area right before 5 a.m. Sunday morning for reports that a vehicle had hit some downed power lines there were from a broken telephone police, causing the vehicle to crash. The driver and a passenger received non-life-threatening injuries.
Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police reported. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Sidney Stewart, 42,...
Driver flees scene after crashing into telephone pole in Clarksville
A portion of Peachers Mill Road remains shut down after a driver crashed into a telephone pole early Sunday morning and fled the scene.
Person accused of trying to stab man, pushing him from vehicle in Trigg County
A Saturday afternoon fight reportedly ended with a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle in Trigg County, according to News 2's partners at WKDZ Radio.
Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments
Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
Hendersonville caretaker arrested after allegedly stealing patient’s medication
A caretaker was arrested after reportedly stealing a patient's medication.
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Pin Oak Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a motorcyclist swerved to miss a vehicle turning onto Pin Oak Drive from a parking lot causing the motorcycle to lay over on its side. The motorcyclist...
Metro police searching for convenience store shooting suspect
Metro police are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a North Nashville convenience store on Sept. 28.
