Clarksville, TN

whopam.com

Clarksville woman charged in death of teen

A Clarksville woman has been indicted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 13-year-old in July. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, the charge stems from evidence that was presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury that resulted in the indictment against Cheyenne Maddox.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Details Released In Greenville Road Shooting

Deputies have released more information about a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jade Johnson and Tyisha Redd were both shot one of them was hit in the abdomen and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at Woodland Heights Apartments.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
fox17.com

Man shot to death in Antioch after being approached by group of men

ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- A man is killed in an apparent targeted shooting in Antioch. Adrian Johnson II is shot multiple times after a brief encounter with a group of men when they approached him on the sidewalk at the 1100 block of Bell Road at 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to Metro Nashville police. The 32-year-old died at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Two arrests made in 2017 Clarksville fatal shooting

Two arrests have been made in a fatal shooting in Clarksville from 2017, and more arrests are expected to occur. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, investigation has continued since the 28-year old Rayquan Hudson had been found with gunshot wounds on the front porch of a Mitchell Street residence in November of 2017. Hudson had been transported to Tennova Health Hospital, where he was later declared deceased.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Clarksville PD investigating snapped telephone pole that caused crash on Peachers Mill Road

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating this morning into a vehicle versus telephone pole collision that closed Peachers Mill Road just north of Abraham Drive. Officers were called to that area right before 5 a.m. Sunday morning for reports that a vehicle had hit some downed power lines there were from a broken telephone police, causing the vehicle to crash. The driver and a passenger received non-life-threatening injuries.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police reported. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Sidney Stewart, 42,...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Injured In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash

A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Pin Oak Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a motorcyclist swerved to miss a vehicle turning onto Pin Oak Drive from a parking lot causing the motorcycle to lay over on its side. The motorcyclist...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

