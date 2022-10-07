Read full article on original website
Darrell Paul Ottee, 95, of Crystal Lakes, Illinois formerly of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Darrell passed away April 20, 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Flora Hopple, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Flora passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at Goldenrod Manor. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Fred T. Bartram, 72, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Fred passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Garden View Care Center. Military rites will be accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88.
Richard "Rich" W. Verhaagen, 76 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Rich passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Charlotte Baker, 84, Villisca
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Villisca EMTs.
Janice Ann (Brower) Hirst, 92 of Omaha, NE
Cemetery:West Liberty Cemetery, rural Glenwood, Iowa.
Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15th at...
Marvin N. Attebery, 88 formerly Clarinda
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Pella celebrating National Manufacturing Month, gives Clarinda schools $2,500 grant
(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Community School District is just one of the benefactors of Pella Corporation's celebration of National Manufacturing Month. That's according to Pella's Shenandoah Plant Manager John Finn, who tells KMA News his company awarded a $2,500 grant to the district to help fund Clarinda's technical trades programs. Other events to kick off Manufacturing Month, Finn says, included breakfast for team members on Wednesday and tours on Friday for nearly 200 area school students. However, Finn says the donation to Clarinda comes to help play a more significant hand in developing the next generation of manufacturing workers.
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/10): Denison-Schleswig among 5 new teams
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills and Bedford moved up while Denison-Schleswig, Logan-Magnolia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK and Mormon Trail moved into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are...
Lillie leading St. Albert cross country into Hawkeye Ten
(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert cross country team is ready to try their hand at Thursday's upcoming Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet. The Falcons and Saintes enter the meet in Harlan eager to test themselves against the rest of the conference. "We run against the Hawkeye Ten teams a lot...
KMAland Golf (10/10): East Atchison, Maryville advance to state
(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Maryville advanced to state while Nebraska City, Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood had individual girls compete at state on Monday in KMAland girls golf. GIRLS: Missouri Class 1 District 4 (at Lawson) East Atchison shot a 367 and won the district championship, advancing to the Class 1...
Meet the Candidates: Sam Graves
(Tarkio) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today's segment features the Republican incumbent in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, Sam Graves. Seeking his 12th term in the U.S. House of Representatives, Graves graduated from Tarkio High...
Axne, Nunn sound off on turbines, pipelines
(Shenandoah) -- Two contentious local issues were covered during Sunday night's candidates forum on KMA, featuring Iowa's 3rd Congressional District contestants. Both incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn addressed questions pertaining to energy policy. Both candidates were asked whether they support wind turbine projects--including Invenergy's proposed Shenandoah Hills wind farm. Axne, who is seeking her third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, says Iowa has a huge opportunity to benefit from both wind and solar energy production.
Prairie Crossing Winery recovering, rebuilding from summer tornado
(Treynor) -- After suffering devastating tornado damage in June, a Pottawattamie County winery has re-opened its doors. The Prairie Crossing Winery near Treynor held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday for the re-opening of the tasting room as part of its annual "summer send-off event." However, remnants of the June EF-1 tornado that ripped through the county are still evident, including a just concrete pad where the winery's event center used to sit. Juli Gray is one of the winery's new owners, along with her husband, Douglas. Gray says they surveyed the damage shortly after the storm at the winery, which they were set to take ownership of just 15 days later.
Shen schools seek athletic program revamp
(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah school officials say they want positive and urgent change in the district’s athletic programs. “Reach, Revamp and Reconnect” is the title of a major initiative announced at the Shenandoah School Board’s regular meeting late Monday afternoon. Shenandoah High School Principal Andrew Christensen announced preliminary plans for rejuvenating the district’s activities. Christensen says the title is a starting point for future presentations still in the development phase.
North Andrew, Platte Valley, Worth County, EA ranked in Missouri 8-Man Poll
(KMAland) -- North Andrew still leads the way in the latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll. The Cardinals recorded six of the possible eight first-place votes and 78 points. Archie is second with 71 points and two first-place votes, followed by Albany, Platte Valley and Worth County. East Atchison is also...
Red Oak board backs boiler replacement change orders
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials have backed some slight changes to a boiler replacement project. During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak School Board approved a set of change orders on the Junior-Senior High School STEAM Center boiler system replacement amounting to $15,070. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the additional expenses bring the total cost for the project, contracted with the Ray Martin Company, to roughly $178,000. He adds the change orders address some additional findings discovered after the board initially awarded the contract.
Griswold AD Nicklaus recognized by IHSADA
(Griswold) -- Griswold Athletic Director Troy Nicklaus has received the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association's Southwest District Middle School Athletic Director of the Year. With this designation, Nicklaus is eligible as a candidate for the Iowa Middle School AD of the Year. Nicklaus' honor came off the nomination from...
