(Treynor) -- After suffering devastating tornado damage in June, a Pottawattamie County winery has re-opened its doors. The Prairie Crossing Winery near Treynor held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday for the re-opening of the tasting room as part of its annual "summer send-off event." However, remnants of the June EF-1 tornado that ripped through the county are still evident, including a just concrete pad where the winery's event center used to sit. Juli Gray is one of the winery's new owners, along with her husband, Douglas. Gray says they surveyed the damage shortly after the storm at the winery, which they were set to take ownership of just 15 days later.

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO