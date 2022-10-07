Read full article on original website
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, FLA. — An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian's onslaught, and Brenda Palmer's place is among them. By the government's count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
FORT MYERS BEACH, FLA. — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian. The storm's ferocious wind and powerful surge hurled...
2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record
HALF MOON BAY, CALIF. — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has a...
NC State Fair rides can't be moved once they pass inspection
RALEIGH, N.C. — Ride inspections are underway Tuesday two days before the North Carolina State Fair opens to the public. The N.C. Department of Labor has the tall task of inspecting 96 rides before opening day on Thursday. Many rides were already set up Tuesday, but others still needed to be assembled.
NC State Fair ride inspection doesn't end with initial check
RALEIGH, N.C. — Twelve inspectors started the process of checking 97 rides on Tuesday, all in preparation for the North Carolina State Fair later this week. The N.C. Department of Labor has to get every ride inspected before opening day on Thursday. Many rides were already set up Tuesday, but others were still being assembled.
How crews on the ground are keeping the NC State Fair safe
RALEIGH, N.C. — We are just days away from the 2022 North Carolina State Fair and its hundreds of thousands of visitors. As preparations are underway, officers have a plan to keep registered sex offenders away. Under state law, offenders are not allowed to attend state fairs. State Fair...
Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 74
DURHAM, N.C. — Dr. Ada Fisher, a retired physician who was one of North Carolina’s members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade, has died at age 74, a funeral home said Tuesday. Fisher, who gained prominence as a Black Republican who pushed for more diversity...
SC deputies defend search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
Seller exploits gun-buyback loophole with help of 3D printer
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's attorney general has changed the rules of a state gun buyback program after a participant exploited the system by using a 3D printer to make firearm parts in bulk that he then turned in for $21,000 in gift cards. The seller, who identified himself...
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal...
Girl in the rum barrel: Old NC cemetery has grave of little girl who died at sea in 1700s
BEAUFORT, N.C. — Tucked away beneath the ancient oaks of the Old Burying Ground, a 300-year-old cemetery along the NC coast, is one of the most popular grave sites in the state: The Little Girl Buried in a Rum Keg. The little girl's name is not etched across her...
High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers say California's law requiring more space...
$30M estate with Grandfather Mountain views most expensive home for sale in NC
LINVILLE, N.C. — The most expensive home for sale in North Carolina is a breathtaking mansion in the Blue Ridge mountains. Nicknamed the Lazy Bear Lodge, the 10,065 square feet home is $29,750,000 and sits on 5.86 acres of ridgetop. WCNC Charlotte reports it's the most expensive home listed in the Carolinas.
North Carolina State Fair food: Top 10 new items to try
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cookie dough, brisket and some Mexican street corn are among our top picks for new food to try at the North Carolina State Fair this year. On Monday, the media got a chance to taste some of the new foods headed to the fairgrounds. In all, there are 40 new items planned.
Ex-Michigan governor asks court to drop Flint water charges
DETROIT — Lawyers for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder urged a judge Tuesday to dismiss misdemeanor charges related to the Flint water crisis, a week after another judge took that step with seven other former officials. Snyder wasn't covered by Judge Elizabeth Kelly's decision because she was overseeing felony...
More people, higher pay needed to help NC families get closure after a loved one's death
As North Carolina grows, the number of people who need autopsies is growing, too. But the number of workers to perform those autopsies is shrinking. Delays in getting death certificates in those cases can make it difficult for families to find closure or even arrange funerals or collect life insurance.
Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt
MONTGOMERY, ALA — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution.
These 40 Triangle companies are looking to fill 4,000 jobs – here’s where to find work
RALEIGH – There are more than 4,000 roles open at these 40 technology and life science organizations that have facilities in the Triangle, a slight decrease in the total number of available openings from a week ago as tracked in the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Conversely, the WRAL TechWire...
NC teachers would prove they are effective educators under proposed licensure program
North Carolina’s proposed new teacher licensure system would be a pioneering experiment in deciding whether someone can be a teacher based on student growth. If approved, North Carolina would join just two other states — Maryland and Louisiana — in requiring its 100,000 teachers to prove they are effective teachers to receive a full license and to renew the license, according to the National Council on Teacher Quality.
Editorial: Debate exchange on drugs shows Budd's more about rhetoric than solutions
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. What North Carolinians want and need in a U.S. senator is someone who recognizes and understands the needs of the state and its people and will advocate for them in the halls of Congress. If there’s one thing that came clear...
