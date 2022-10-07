ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

HALF MOON BAY, CALIF. — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has a...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
WRAL News

NC State Fair rides can't be moved once they pass inspection

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ride inspections are underway Tuesday two days before the North Carolina State Fair opens to the public. The N.C. Department of Labor has the tall task of inspecting 96 rides before opening day on Thursday. Many rides were already set up Tuesday, but others still needed to be assembled.
LIFESTYLE
WRAL News

NC State Fair ride inspection doesn't end with initial check

RALEIGH, N.C. — Twelve inspectors started the process of checking 97 rides on Tuesday, all in preparation for the North Carolina State Fair later this week. The N.C. Department of Labor has to get every ride inspected before opening day on Thursday. Many rides were already set up Tuesday, but others were still being assembled.
LIFESTYLE
WRAL News

How crews on the ground are keeping the NC State Fair safe

RALEIGH, N.C. — We are just days away from the 2022 North Carolina State Fair and its hundreds of thousands of visitors. As preparations are underway, officers have a plan to keep registered sex offenders away. Under state law, offenders are not allowed to attend state fairs. State Fair...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL News

SC deputies defend search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WRAL News

High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers say California's law requiring more space...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

North Carolina State Fair food: Top 10 new items to try

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cookie dough, brisket and some Mexican street corn are among our top picks for new food to try at the North Carolina State Fair this year. On Monday, the media got a chance to taste some of the new foods headed to the fairgrounds. In all, there are 40 new items planned.
FOOD & DRINKS
WRAL News

Ex-Michigan governor asks court to drop Flint water charges

DETROIT — Lawyers for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder urged a judge Tuesday to dismiss misdemeanor charges related to the Flint water crisis, a week after another judge took that step with seven other former officials. Snyder wasn't covered by Judge Elizabeth Kelly's decision because she was overseeing felony...
FLINT, MI
WRAL News

Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt

MONTGOMERY, ALA — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution.
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL News

NC teachers would prove they are effective educators under proposed licensure program

North Carolina’s proposed new teacher licensure system would be a pioneering experiment in deciding whether someone can be a teacher based on student growth. If approved, North Carolina would join just two other states — Maryland and Louisiana — in requiring its 100,000 teachers to prove they are effective teachers to receive a full license and to renew the license, according to the National Council on Teacher Quality.
EDUCATION
