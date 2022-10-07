ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Mike the Tiger mascot to star in feature film, report says

LSU looks to put Tennessee loss behind; moves on to Florida. LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped the loss against Tennessee and previewed the upcoming matchup against Florida. Brian Kelly - 10/10/2022 (Full Interview) Updated: 18 hours ago. LSU head coach Brian Kelly recapped the loss to Tennessee and...
Two injured in shooting on I-10 near Dalrymple Dr.

2 Jags named SWAC Players of the Week as Southern prepares to host Alcorn State. Two Southern football players earned SWAC weekly honors thanks to their efforts in the win at Prairie View on Saturday, Oct. 8. People with La. marijuana possession charges still not off the hook after Biden’s...
BRPD investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run crash

Man found guilty of manslaughter in death of Zachary firefighter/reserve officer - clipped version. An East Baton Rouge Parish jury found a man guilty on Monday, Oct. 10, for the death of a Zachary police officer and firefighter. “I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau.
