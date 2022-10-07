Ahead of Nov. 8 midterms, Katy ISD board approves compensation increases contingent on tax rate election approval

Read full article on original website
Montgomery County to revise tax abatement guidelines as defaults continue
Montgomery County commissioners will revise the county's property tax abatement guidelines with more attention on the causes of defaults. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County commissioners assigned Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Walker and Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack to assist in updating the county’s guidelines for property tax abatements at an Oct. 11 meeting. The move is required by statute but comes in the light of several companies defaulting on previously agreed abatements.
Tomball City Council updates boards and commissions handbook, appoints liaisons
During its Oct. 3 meeting, the council appointed new people to serve on several of the boards and commissions. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Tomball City Council approved changes Sept. 6 to both the boards’ and commissions’ application and handbook while also appointing council members to serve as liaisons at various board and commission meetings—moves city officials said bring the documents up to date with best practices and increases communication.
Montgomery County preview: Tax abatement policy under discussion
Montgomery County will hold a Commissioners Court session Sept. 27. Agenda items include a fiscal year 2022-23 salary schedule and a Montgomery County Appraisal District director nominee. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County commissioners will return for an Oct. 11 session of commissioners court. During the court’s last session, commissioners pushed...
Friendswood ISD awards Windsong Intermediate School renovations contract
Renovations to Windsong Intermediate School primarily include a six-classroom addition to the building. (Rendering courtesy PBK Architects) Friendswood ISD has taken another step forward on its bond-funded renovations to Windsong Intermediate School. The district’s board of trustees voted unanimously Oct. 10 to award a contract for the renovations to Nash...
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Tax rate standoff, court case backlog reduction
Harris County commissioners held a special meeting Sept. 6 to propose tax rates for fiscal year 2022-23 but have yet to vote to officially adopt them. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) With Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle not in attendance at the last two meetings of...
Here’s what residents in the Sugar Land, Missouri City areas need to know ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections
A list of polling locations is published at www.fortbendcountytx.gov. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Voters in Fort Bend County can vote at any of the county’s polling centers during both the early-voting period and on Election Day. A list of polling locations is published at www.fortbendcountytx.gov. Proposition language has been lightly edited for space.
Tomball ISD breaks ground on Juergen Road complex
Tomball ISD officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its Juergen Road complex. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its 205-acre Juergen Road complex, which will feature a new elementary, intermediate and high school funded by the district's 2021 bond package. “Today is...
fox26houston.com
Biggest Social Security increase in 40 years expected this week
HOUSTON - Seniors could receive the biggest Social Security increase they've had in 40 years. A cost of living hike of 8.7% is expected to be announced this week to help recipients keep up with inflation. 70 million seniors, disabled people, and widowers would receive the boost. But it's a...
VGXI holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Conroe headquarters Oct. 7
VGXI held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the business's new headquarters Oct. 7. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) VGXI held its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 7. According to previous reporting, VGXI is a contract developer and manufacturer of nucleic acid biopharmaceuticals, such as DNA vaccines and RNA medicines.
Q&A: Get to know U.S. House District 7 candidates Lizzie Fletcher, Johnny Teague
Ahead of the November election, meet the two candidates running to hold Texas's U.S. House of Representatives District 7 seat. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two candidates are running for Texas's U.S. House District 7 representative in the Nov. 8 midterm election: Democratic incumbent Lizzie Fletcher and Republican Johnny Teague. Candidates were...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including a new James Avery
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Hwy. 105 construction timeline pushed back
The Hwy. 105 project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation’s project to improve Hwy. 105 from Montgomery to Conroe is anticipated to continue through the fourth quarter of 2023, a delay from the previously expected end date of the third quarter of 2023. TxDOT previously said the project's contractor was experiencing material supply shortages, which were affecting the timeline. The project spans from FM 2854 to I-45 and will add a raised median barrier as well as widening the roadway and updating traffic signals. The project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available.
Oak Ridge North approves $162,617 for police department equipment
City Council also approved American Rescue Plan Act funds for a new sign to replace the existing sign at Teddy Bear Park. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact) Oak Ridge North City Council approved two purchases of new equipment for its police department for a total of $162,617 at its Oct. 10 regular meeting.
Tomball ISD launches 'Super Senior' program with free admission to athletics, fine arts events
Tomball ISD debuted a new program in early October for residents in the district age 60 and older to receive free admission to TISD athletic events and fine arts performances. (Courtesy Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam Inc.) Tomball ISD debuted a new program in early October for residents in the district...
Election Q&A: Meet candidates for The Woodlands Township board of directors Position 4
(Community Impact Newspaper staff) Two new candidates are running for The Woodlands Township board of directors Position 4 in the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Bruce Rieser did not run for re-election. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and avoid attacking opponents. Answers may...
5 transportation updates in The Woodlands area: Gosling Road, Hwy. 242, Robinson Road
Two projects are under construction along Gosling Road. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) Construction is underway on a project to widen Gosling Road from two to four lanes with a raised median between West Rayford Road and Creekside Forest Drive in the Creekside Park area. Timeline: second quarter 2021-fourth quarter 2022. Cost:...
Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle proposes alternative tax rate plan, asks for special session of court
Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey listen to a speaker during the public comment portion of the Aug. 18 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle outlined a tax rate plan he claims would generate $149 million in revenue above the no-new-revenue rate during a news conference on Oct. 4.
Spring ISD working to fix findings of statewide school safety audits
Three Spring ISD campuses have been audited so far by the Texas School Safety Center, and more will be audited this month. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Four safety issues were identified at Spring ISD buildings during mandated random door audits, but the district is working to fix each problem, district police announced Oct. 4.
New attack ad accuses Lina Hidalgo of funding bike trails over police
A spokesperson for Hidalgo's campaign denied the claims.
TxDOT requests funds to expand passenger train service across Texas
New and expanded routes could connect Laredo, Texas, to Newton, Kansas.
