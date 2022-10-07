ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Ahead of Nov. 8 midterms, Katy ISD board approves compensation increases contingent on tax rate election approval

By Hunter Marrow
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County to revise tax abatement guidelines as defaults continue

Montgomery County commissioners will revise the county's property tax abatement guidelines with more attention on the causes of defaults. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County commissioners assigned Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Walker and Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack to assist in updating the county’s guidelines for property tax abatements at an Oct. 11 meeting. The move is required by statute but comes in the light of several companies defaulting on previously agreed abatements.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball City Council updates boards and commissions handbook, appoints liaisons

During its Oct. 3 meeting, the council appointed new people to serve on several of the boards and commissions. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Tomball City Council approved changes Sept. 6 to both the boards’ and commissions’ application and handbook while also appointing council members to serve as liaisons at various board and commission meetings—moves city officials said bring the documents up to date with best practices and increases communication.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County preview: Tax abatement policy under discussion

Montgomery County will hold a Commissioners Court session Sept. 27. Agenda items include a fiscal year 2022-23 salary schedule and a Montgomery County Appraisal District director nominee. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County commissioners will return for an Oct. 11 session of commissioners court. During the court’s last session, commissioners pushed...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Katy, TX
Government
City
Commerce, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here’s what residents in the Sugar Land, Missouri City areas need to know ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections

A list of polling locations is published at www.fortbendcountytx.gov. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Voters in Fort Bend County can vote at any of the county’s polling centers during both the early-voting period and on Election Day. A list of polling locations is published at www.fortbendcountytx.gov. Proposition language has been lightly edited for space.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball ISD breaks ground on Juergen Road complex

Tomball ISD officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its Juergen Road complex. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its 205-acre Juergen Road complex, which will feature a new elementary, intermediate and high school funded by the district's 2021 bond package. “Today is...
TOMBALL, TX
fox26houston.com

Biggest Social Security increase in 40 years expected this week

HOUSTON - Seniors could receive the biggest Social Security increase they've had in 40 years. A cost of living hike of 8.7% is expected to be announced this week to help recipients keep up with inflation. 70 million seniors, disabled people, and widowers would receive the boost. But it's a...
SEABROOK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Perez
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including a new James Avery

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hwy. 105 construction timeline pushed back

The Hwy. 105 project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation’s project to improve Hwy. 105 from Montgomery to Conroe is anticipated to continue through the fourth quarter of 2023, a delay from the previously expected end date of the third quarter of 2023. TxDOT previously said the project's contractor was experiencing material supply shortages, which were affecting the timeline. The project spans from FM 2854 to I-45 and will add a raised median barrier as well as widening the roadway and updating traffic signals. The project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available.
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Compensation#Tax Rate#Tax Bill#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Election Local
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
Community Impact Houston

Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle proposes alternative tax rate plan, asks for special session of court

Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey listen to a speaker during the public comment portion of the Aug. 18 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle outlined a tax rate plan he claims would generate $149 million in revenue above the no-new-revenue rate during a news conference on Oct. 4.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy