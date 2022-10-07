Read full article on original website
13 best foundations for mature skin that deliver hydration and added radiance
As you get older, changes to your skin tone and texture may prompt you to reconsider the way you wear make-up. You may find formulations you once loved are no longer flattering, for example. The good news is that all it takes is a couple of tweaks to your technique or a switch-up of product to reignite the magic that make-up can bring.Getting the base right is key whether you’re going for that no-make-up make-up look or a full face. We asked international make-up artist Caroline Barnes, whose clients have included Nigella Lawson, Michaela Coel and Kylie Minogue, to share...
12 best anti-ageing day creams to help reduce wrinkles and boost radiance
First things first: is a day cream different to a moisturiser? Dr Sophie Shotter, aesthetic doctor and medical director at Illuminate Skin Clinic, explains: “A moisturiser is a generic term for a cream that gives the skin moisture. Both day creams and night creams can give these properties, although often some of the heavier moisturising ingredients (like lipids and ceramides) are a better choice in a night cream. Day creams are usually lightweight and sit better underneath make-up.”A key ingredient to look for in an anti-ageing day cream specifically is hyaluronic acid, which, according to Dr Shotter, is a lightweight...
The Secret’s Out: Shoppers Have Found a ‘Botox In a Bottle’ Firming Serum That Erases Frown Lines & Wrinkles
Remember when TikTok exposed the world to the Peter Thomas Roth firming eye cream, and it sold out in what seemed like two seconds? Back then, the only thing I could think about was how nice it’d be to have an all-over face serum that has the same skin-tightening effect. Don’t get me wrong, non-droopy under-eyes are a gift, but I’m greedy and want the same lift everywhere on my face—my neck, chin, even my forehead. So, after writing about Ren Skincare’s dark spot eraser that shoppers say is literally better than laser treatments, I had a feeling the brand...
5 Dermatologists Over 50 Share The One Product That Changed Their Skin
Dermatologists spend their days teaching other people how to care for their skin. From proper sun protection to the serums that actually work, they know what's good. And all that knowledge means they have a pretty solid handle on how to care for their own skin. With that in mind,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 best retinol eye creams that reduce fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles
You probably already know by now that retinol is one of just a few skincare ingredients scientifically proven to rejuvenate the skin. In fact, it has set the gold standard for skin actives and should definitely be in your PM routine somewhere. But did you know it’s equally as effective in an eye cream too?The thin and fragile eye contour is one of the first to show signs of ageing, thanks to a lack of collagen and elastin in the area, coupled with constant movement and facial expressions causing the skin to crease. Applying retinol (or vitamin A members of...
The Skincare Product You Should Stop Using ASAP—It’s So Bad For Your Skin!
If you have sensitive, acne-prone or textured skin, it is vital to find the right skincare products to nourish and hydrate your complexion, rather than those that may cause the opposite outcome (irritation, redness, acne, etc). We reached out to skincare experts and dermatologists to learn more about fragrances in common skincare products, and how this ingredient— sometimes found in your moisturizer— can negatively impact your skin health. Read on for tips, insight and suggestions from Dr. Alpana Mohta, MBBS, MD, DNB, certified dermatologist and board member at Better Goods and Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
The Deodorant Ingredient You Should Stop Using ASAP--It's So Bad For Your Skin!
If you’re someone who can’t stand to be sweaty and will do anything to avoid body odor, then there’s a good chance deodorant is a part of your daily routine. Whether you’re faithful to one brand or prefer to mix things up and try new brands and scents, the reality remains: some deodorants contain ingredients that can actually irritate your skin or pose far more risky health consequences. Although aluminum may be the “dicey” ingredient on most people’s minds when they think of deodorant, experts are talking about an even greater concern. This is the deodorant ingredients they say you should stop using ASAP because it’s so bad for your skin.
I had a fox-eye face lift and it was horrendous – I had blood pouring down my cheeks & couldn’t even wash my hair
A WOMAN is urging people not to get the fox eye thread lift saying she's “never felt pain like it before” following the cosmetic enhancement surgery. Hannah Edwards, who is from Sydney, Australia, decided to get the controversial procedure after seeing people show their results online. The 25-year-old...
A Makeup Artist Tells Us How To Hide Wrinkles Instantly
This article has been updated since its initial 09/02/22 publish date. While fine lines and wrinkling of the skin is inevitable with aging, there are still clever tricks and hacks that you can use to conceal them with makeup, if you wish to! We reac...
In Style
8 Anti-Aging Deals to Shop for Up to 50% Off Today — Including a $25 Cream That Has Users “Stunned”
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is technically only 48 hours long, but as someone who shops for a living, I can tell you that it is really much longer than that. Once the event is announced, hundreds of products are discounted ahead of the main event. There are a ton of great anti-aging skincare items already discounted, and I’ve found the eight most-worth your time and money.
Shoppers Say This Skin-Tightening Tool Eliminates Wrinkles & Acne in 4 Days—& It’s 40% Off During This Exclusive Sale
If you’re behind on trying the latest trendy skincare tools, the upcoming weeks are your opportunity to change that. Amazon has discounted countless products for its Prime Early Access Sale (AKA the second Prime Day this year) including the top-selling Beauty Bar 24k Golden Facial Massager. The shopping event officially began today, October 11, and we’d recommend snatching this one up while it’s a on sale for a limited time. The skin-tightening tool is sure to put thoughts of botox on the back burner; the product is built to make your face look younger and fresher without chemicals or irritation. It helps...
SHAPE
Benefits of Argan Oil for Hair and How to Use the Ingredient
The task of finding the best oil for your hair routine can seem daunting at first. Dozens of types of oils exist from rosemary to coconut, each serving the same main purpose but featuring its own unique properties. But if you're ready to spend time comparing the best oils for...
yankodesign.com
3D printed Blizzflosser is the most customized and quickest way to gently floss all your teeth at once
Dentists advise us to add flossing to our regular brushing routine at least before bedtime. To be true, I am not a regular flosser. The biggest hindrance for me is the manual effort involved in going individually between all the interdental regions. Thankfully someone, troubled with flossing time as much as me, has conceived a device to let us floss all the teeth at once and that under 15 seconds. The customized Blizzflosser is an interesting device that would really make flossing convenient provided you have the zeal to stuff an odd 3D-printed denture into your mouth every time you want to floss!
Reese Witherspoon Uses This $14 Face Cleanser That Shoppers Say ‘Helps Prevent Breakouts’—& It’s on Sale
I’d be pressed to find a photo of Reese Witherspoon where her skin doesn’t look flawless. Whether she’s in full glam for an award show or has a bare face in a selfie on her Instagram, the actress has clear skin that doesn’t look like it has aged a single day since Legally Blonde. How does she do it, you may ask? You’ll be pleased to know that Reese turns to a drugstore cleanser that is on sale for $14 on Amazon. The queen of bright, beautiful skin relies on Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Cleanser. “I use the face wash, and I...
I Tried the Original Mighty Patch for Two Weeks, and My Skin Looks Clearer Already
Despite the sensation around Dr. Pimple Popper (a professional dermatologist, mind you), we’ve all been told not to pop or mess with our pimples — but even celebrities like Euphoria’s Maude Apatow find it hard not to do so. Lucky for us, there’s an acne solution that prevents you from touching your zit and helps it heal quickly in the process. With viral fame on TikTok and accolades from beauty celebrities like Mikayla Nogueira, the Original Mighty Patch is known for reducing inflammation and basically sucking out all the bad stuff from your acne for a quicker healing time.
getnews.info
BEE Natural Locks Launches New Line of Natural Haircare Products
Bee Natural Locks is launching a new hair care line that would change the concept of maintaining a crown full of healthy Locs. The natural hair care brand is introducing a new range of products that includes a leave-in conditioner, a scalp rejuvenation spray, a clarifying shampoo, and a carbon detox shampoo with active charcoal, providing all the nutrients that the hair and scalp need to stay moisturized, refreshed and healthy.
