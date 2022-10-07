Read full article on original website
Red Wings trim roster by 15
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Pontus Andreasson, Jonatan Berggren, Austin Czarnik, Cross Hanas, Matt Luff and Chase Pearson, defensemen Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson, Steven Kampfer, Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, Detroit has released forward Dominik Shine from his professional tryout, returning him to Grand Rapids.
Detroit Pistons’ draft-and-stash has explosive debut
The Detroit Pistons will be trying to develop the players on their active roster and G-League but they will also have one eye on the EuroLeague this season. That’s because second-round prospect Gabriele Procida was signed by German team ALBA Berlin, hoping to turn at successful EuroLeague season into an eventual shot at the NBA. The Pistons still hold his draft rights, so he’s a guy we could see in the Motor City in the next year or two.
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Salary Cap Outlook
Last season, the Detroit Red Wings were among the league leaders in salary cap space. General manager Steve Yzerman had been frugal since joining the organization, opting to only sign role players to supplement Detroit’s young core. This offseason, though, he opened up the checkbook. Over the summer, the...
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players on waivers, including one big surprise
There were a bunch of NHL players placed on waivers Sunday, and the three most intriguing names on the list are all from the Boston Bruins. Those players are Bruins right winger Nick Foligno, right winger Chris Wagner and defenseman Mike Reilly. Foligno had a decent camp and preseason, but...
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster
FORWARDS (14) Clark Gillies relinquishes the captaincy. Denis Potvin is named the new team captain. by New York Islanders NYIslanders / NewYorkIslanders.com. Oct. 11, 1979 - Clark Gillies relinquishes the captaincy. Denis Potvin is named the third captain in franchise history. Oct. 11, 1975 - The Islanders win their home...
Detroit Red Wings rookie Elmer Soderblom makes cut for 23-man opening night roster
Monday was a busy day across the NHL, with 23-man rosters due by 5 p.m. The paperwork has to be in the day before the league opens the season, and while the Detroit Red Wings don't open till Friday, there are two games Tuesday. The Wings got to 23 by...
Penguins Announce Plans for Opening Night Against the Arizona Coyotes
The Penguins will begin their 2022.23 season on Thursday, October 13. The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their 2022-23 regular season presented by UPMC on Thursday, October 13 when they host the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open...
Ducks, Honda Center Name Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling as Official Partner
The Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center announced today a new multi-year partnership with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling. For the first time since 2005, Coca-Cola products return to the Anaheim arena, effective immediately. With this new partnership, Coca-Cola's diverse beverage portfolio will be served at all of Honda Center's concession stands and...
MacKinnon talks repeat chances, name on Cup 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Rangers captain Trouba reveals newest hobby on latest episode. Nathan MacKinnon has scanned the names of players on the Stanley Cup and gotten that overwhelming feeling of satisfaction that he too is joining them after helping the Colorado Avalanche win it last season. "It's all the best players ever are...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges
After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
Ducks Announce 2022-23 Season-Opening Roster
The Ducks have announced the club's season-opening roster for the 2022-23 season. Anaheim's 23-man roster includes 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. The Ducks roster consists of nine Anaheim draft selections, including six Ducks first-round selections: Mason McTavish (third overall in 2021); Jamie Drysdale (sixth overall in 2020); Trevor Zegras (ninth overall in 2019); Cam Fowler (12th overall in 2010); Max Jones (24th overall in 2016); Isac Lundestrom (23rd overall in 2018).
Creating the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Stanley Cup Ring
Commemorating a legacy. Ringing in the new season. The Colorado Avalanche received their 2022 Stanley Cup Championship rings on Monday night and just two days ahead of the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign where they will begin their title defense. After being crowned victorious on June 26 following a Game...
Upping Our Game
Listening in the offseason has set the course for the in-arena experience this season. While the Kraken hockey operations group drafted, signed and traded for several new players to significantly upgrade the opening night roster, the franchise's game presentation crew has been equally hard at work adding new elements and fan delights to in-arena entertainment at home games in Climate Pledge Arena.
Sabres Hall of Famer Joe Crozier passes away at 93
Former head coach put French Connection together, led team to 1st playoff berth. The Buffalo Sabres mourn the passing of former head coach and Sabres Hall of Famer Joe Crozier, who died Tuesday at the age of 93. Crozier took over behind the Sabres bench after Punch Imlach had to...
Women in Hockey: Lyndsey Fry
Coyotes radio analyst, president of Kachinas girls program setting strategy for growth, long-term sustainability. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Arizona Coyotes president of the Arizona Kachina Girls Hockey Association, and radio color analyst Lyndsey Fry:
