NBC Sports
Bruins place three players on waivers, including one big surprise
There were a bunch of NHL players placed on waivers Sunday, and the three most intriguing names on the list are all from the Boston Bruins. Those players are Bruins right winger Nick Foligno, right winger Chris Wagner and defenseman Mike Reilly. Foligno had a decent camp and preseason, but...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: New York Rangers
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
lastwordonsports.com
New York Rangers Bring Back Forward
A familiar face is returning to Broadway. While the circumstances do not have the same hype surrounding the player as it did the first time around, the reunion is very much happening. Jimmy Vesey has signed a new contract with the New York Rangers. Vesey will be returning to the rangers on a one-year deal and is worth $750,00. After spending last season with the cross-town rival New Jersey Devils, the forward returns to where it all began.
markerzone.com
ROMANOV'S BIG HIT ON TROCHECK DEEMED TOO MUCH BY PLAYER SAFETY
There won't be a suspension, but the NHL's Department of Player Safety has ruled that the New York Islanders' Alexander Romanov was in the wrong for his hit Saturday night on Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers. Romanov has been fined $5000, the maximum allowable under the CBA (of course), for charging.
markerzone.com
EVANDER KANE'S EX-WIFE CALLS OUT ANOTHER HIGH-PROFILE NHLER
Anna Kane's ongoing saga with her husband, Edmonton Oilers' forward Evander, is the Uber-cringe, reality TV drama we all low-key love witnessing. Sure, a lot of us say things like 'I don't even care about that, I just want to watch hockey,' but deep down, we all love the smoke. The tea, the juice, whatever you call it; you don't want to look, yet you can't look away.
NHL・
theScore
Zibanejad's big night powers Rangers past Lightning
NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad helped the New York Rangers get the new season off to a winning start. Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning...
theScore
Picking an MVP from each wild-card series
The first year of Major League Baseball's new postseason format gave us some fascinating and exciting best-of-three wild-card series. While it's a bit difficult to choose a series MVP in such a small sample size, we're going to give it a shot. The shorter series saw some unexpected names lead the way for their clubs and featured plenty of fantastic starting pitching.
MLB announces start times for Guardians vs. Yankees AL Division Series games 1 and 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Major League Baseball has announced start times for games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees based on the winner of Sunday’s Mets vs. Padres wild card final. If the Mets win. Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1: 6:38...
theScore
Is extra rest an advantage in the playoffs? It's ... complicated
One of the changes in the first year of Major League Baseball's new, expanded playoff format is that the best regular-season teams have more rest before they begin postseason play. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in each league bypassed the wild-card round, which was expanded from a single-game,...
NFL・
theScore
PG fine with taking back seat: 'Kawhi is the No. 1'
Paul George took the reins of the Los Angeles Clippers last season with Kawhi Leonard out for the entire campaign, but he's OK with taking a back seat now that the two-time Finals MVP is healthy. "Kawhi is the No. 1. And I am totally fine with that," George told...
theScore
Verlander yanked early after getting shelled by Mariners
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander surrendered six earned runs on 10 hits across four innings in one of the worst playoff starts of his career in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Verlander's six earned runs tied a career high for a postseason start, the...
batterypower.com
MLB sets start times for start of Division Series
Major League Baseball has announced the start times for the start of the Division Series which will get underway Tuesday. There is a contingency plan in place for whoever wins Sunday’s Game 3 between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres. However, Atlanta’s schedule for the first two games of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies is unaffected.
MLB・
