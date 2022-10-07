A familiar face is returning to Broadway. While the circumstances do not have the same hype surrounding the player as it did the first time around, the reunion is very much happening. Jimmy Vesey has signed a new contract with the New York Rangers. Vesey will be returning to the rangers on a one-year deal and is worth $750,00. After spending last season with the cross-town rival New Jersey Devils, the forward returns to where it all began.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO