Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
Third person charged in Fall River shooting death
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Bristol County prosecutors said Tuesday that a third person was arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man in Fall River. The district attorney's office said Anthony Miranda, 36, of New Bedford and Fall River, was charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying a loaded illegal firearm. He's scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.
Turnto10.com
'As a mom, I had to at least try' Fall River mother searches for autistic son's lost toy
(WJAR) — What started as a casual, Sunday trip to the zoo turned into a Fall River mother's search for a lost toy. Sara Laurianno and her two children were at the Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford over the weekend, when her 4-year-old son Leland dropped and misplaced his toy plane.
Turnto10.com
Providence man to be sentenced for kidnapping death of Boston woman
(WJAR) — The Providence man convicted in the kidnapping death of a Boston woman will be sentenced on Tuesday. Louis Coleman III will be sentenced Tuesday afternoon in Boston for the death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia. Coleman was convicted of abducting Correia in Boston in 2019 and taking her...
Turnto10.com
Licenses reinstated for 2 Woonsocket EMTs accused of breaking protocol
(WJAR) — Editor's note: Some readers may find the details of this story upsetting. The Rhode Island Department of Health said two emergency medical technicians in Woonsocket are allowed to return to work after their cardiac licenses were suspended for reports of violating protocol involving a newborn baby. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed
Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
Turnto10.com
Police arrest 4 University of Rhode Island students after large house party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Four University of Rhode Island students were arrested after South Kingstown police broke up a massive house party with as many as 400 people on Saturday night. Police were called at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a large party with excessive noise.
Turnto10.com
Newport police seeking two men allegedly involved in assault at Waites Wharf
(WJAR) — The Newport Police Department is seeking two men allegedly involved in an assault at Waites Wharf. Police say the alleged assault took place in the early hours of Oct. 2, 2022. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bradford Coyle at 401-845-5755.
WCVB
Massachusetts man says he was stabbed by 16-year-old girl in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is recovering after he claimed to have been stabbed by a 16-year-old girl outside of an Abington home Monday afternoon. Kelson Santos, 20, of Brockton, said he was stabbed in his lower back by a girl whom he considered to be a friend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoLocalProv
Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth
A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
DA: 2 facing charges after man shot to death outside Fall River restaurant
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two people are facing criminal charges after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, also of Fall River, will be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
fallriverreporter.com
Several arrests made after police in Rhode Island break up party with up to 400 people
Police in Rhode Island arrested several people after a reported drunken party with hundreds in attendance. On Saturday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the South Kingstown Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Kingstown Road for a report of a large party with excessive noise. According to South...
Turnto10.com
Burrillville man accused of planting suspicious device at Connecticut drive-in
(WJAR) — Connecticut State Police said a Burrillville man was arrested for allegedly leaving an improvised explosive device inside a bathroom at a Connecticut drive-in. State troopers were called to the Mansfield Drive-In on June 12 for a report of a suspicious device inside a restroom. The caller said the business was made aware of the device by a customer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
FBI reminds public of reward for information in 1981 Norton killing
(WJAR) — The FBI in Boston renewed its call for information about a man wanted in the killing of a woman 41 years ago Monday. Andrew Peter Dabbs, who also goes by Peter Dabbs, is accused of killing his girlfriend, 21-year-old Robin Shea, on Oct. 10, 1981. Investigators said...
Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native
KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
Turnto10.com
McKee in recovery until Tuesday following 'unscheduled' medical procedure
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is feeling well following a minor and unscheduled medical procedure this weekend. “This weekend, the Governor underwent a minor, unscheduled routine medical procedure to address an issue with his urinary tract. The procedure was a success and there will be no long-term impacts. The Governor is feeling very good and will be maintaining his public schedule for Tuesday as previously announced," his office's communications director said in a statement.
Turnto10.com
Man shot to death in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Bristol County prosecutors said Monday that a man was fatally shot in Fall River. Police said they were called to Rodman Street for a report of an altercation and shooting just after midnight Sunday. They found 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya on the ground. He...
Turnto10.com
RIPTA cancels morning routes on Tuesday that serve Providence schools
(WJAR) — On Tuesday the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority again canceled morning routes that serve some Providence high schools. This is the fourth service disruption to these routes in a matter of weeks. Five high schools are affected by this disruption: Central High School, Classical High School, Hope...
Police identify husband, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kingston
KINGSTON, Mass. — Law enforcement officials have identified a husband and wife who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Kingston over the weekend. Officers responding to a home on Elm Street around 11:15 a.m. Sunday found 45-year-old man outside suffering from a fatal gunshot wound and a 45-year-old woman shot to death inside the house, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
2 suspects sought in Cranston purse theft
The male and female suspects reportedly committed the theft outside the CVS on Reservoir Road.
nbcboston.com
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say
Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
Comments / 0