Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Third person charged in Fall River shooting death

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Bristol County prosecutors said Tuesday that a third person was arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man in Fall River. The district attorney's office said Anthony Miranda, 36, of New Bedford and Fall River, was charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying a loaded illegal firearm. He's scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence man to be sentenced for kidnapping death of Boston woman

(WJAR) — The Providence man convicted in the kidnapping death of a Boston woman will be sentenced on Tuesday. Louis Coleman III will be sentenced Tuesday afternoon in Boston for the death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia. Coleman was convicted of abducting Correia in Boston in 2019 and taking her...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Licenses reinstated for 2 Woonsocket EMTs accused of breaking protocol

(WJAR) — Editor's note: Some readers may find the details of this story upsetting. The Rhode Island Department of Health said two emergency medical technicians in Woonsocket are allowed to return to work after their cardiac licenses were suspended for reports of violating protocol involving a newborn baby. According...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
NECN

Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed

Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
KINGSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man says he was stabbed by 16-year-old girl in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is recovering after he claimed to have been stabbed by a 16-year-old girl outside of an Abington home Monday afternoon. Kelson Santos, 20, of Brockton, said he was stabbed in his lower back by a girl whom he considered to be a friend.
GoLocalProv

Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth

A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
BRISTOL, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: 2 facing charges after man shot to death outside Fall River restaurant

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two people are facing criminal charges after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, also of Fall River, will be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Several arrests made after police in Rhode Island break up party with up to 400 people

Police in Rhode Island arrested several people after a reported drunken party with hundreds in attendance. On Saturday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the South Kingstown Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Kingstown Road for a report of a large party with excessive noise. According to South...
Turnto10.com

Burrillville man accused of planting suspicious device at Connecticut drive-in

(WJAR) — Connecticut State Police said a Burrillville man was arrested for allegedly leaving an improvised explosive device inside a bathroom at a Connecticut drive-in. State troopers were called to the Mansfield Drive-In on June 12 for a report of a suspicious device inside a restroom. The caller said the business was made aware of the device by a customer.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Turnto10.com

FBI reminds public of reward for information in 1981 Norton killing

(WJAR) — The FBI in Boston renewed its call for information about a man wanted in the killing of a woman 41 years ago Monday. Andrew Peter Dabbs, who also goes by Peter Dabbs, is accused of killing his girlfriend, 21-year-old Robin Shea, on Oct. 10, 1981. Investigators said...
NORTON, MA
FUN 107

Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native

KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
KINGSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

McKee in recovery until Tuesday following 'unscheduled' medical procedure

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is feeling well following a minor and unscheduled medical procedure this weekend. “This weekend, the Governor underwent a minor, unscheduled routine medical procedure to address an issue with his urinary tract. The procedure was a success and there will be no long-term impacts. The Governor is feeling very good and will be maintaining his public schedule for Tuesday as previously announced," his office's communications director said in a statement.
Turnto10.com

Man shot to death in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Bristol County prosecutors said Monday that a man was fatally shot in Fall River. Police said they were called to Rodman Street for a report of an altercation and shooting just after midnight Sunday. They found 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya on the ground. He...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

RIPTA cancels morning routes on Tuesday that serve Providence schools

(WJAR) — On Tuesday the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority again canceled morning routes that serve some Providence high schools. This is the fourth service disruption to these routes in a matter of weeks. Five high schools are affected by this disruption: Central High School, Classical High School, Hope...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify husband, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kingston

KINGSTON, Mass. — Law enforcement officials have identified a husband and wife who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Kingston over the weekend. Officers responding to a home on Elm Street around 11:15 a.m. Sunday found 45-year-old man outside suffering from a fatal gunshot wound and a 45-year-old woman shot to death inside the house, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
KINGSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say

Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
BOSTON, MA

