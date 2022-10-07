Read full article on original website
Barry Daniels, 72; service October 15
Barry Douglas Daniels, 72, of Smyrna, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. His memorial service will be held at 11 am Saturday, October 15th, at Munden Funeral Home. Barry was born on July 24, 1950, in Morehead City to the late Leslie and Doris Daniels. He was a true patriot who received the bronze star with V for valor for his service in Vietnam, from 1970 to 1971. He loved spending his days fishing and enjoyed quality time with his family and friends. Barry will be remembered with love as a cherished husband, father, brother, and grandfather.
Marion Stone, 86; service October 17
Marion Frances Hailey Stone, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina and Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Crystal Bluffs, surrounded by loved ones, on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born July 17, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Marion was the daughter of the late Odie Edward Hailey and Bernice Adams Hailey....
Christopher Edwards, 50; incomplete
Christopher "Chris" Edwards, 50, of Newport, NC, and formerly of Virginia, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
William Corbett, 77; service October 13
Mr. William "Bill" Morris Corbett, 77, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family. Bill was born on November 23, 1944, in Greene County to Melvin and Edna Corbett. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at...
Joseph Hyman, 68; service October 14
Joseph Lee Hyman, 68, of Beaufort, NC, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his residence. Celebration of life services will be held at Piney Grove AME Zion Church, Havelock, NC., 12:00 PM, Friday, October 14, 2022. Interment will follow at Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary,...
Area Death Notices - Oct. 9, 10 & 11
John Kirby Jr., 74; service October 16
John A. Kirby Jr., 73, of Newport, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Deacon Wally Calabrese. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Charles Nelson, 73; incomplete
Charles (Chuck) Dorn Nelson, 73, of Atlantic, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Peter Lamm, 73; service October 11
Peter Charles Lamm, 73, of Swansboro, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the VFW, 246 VFW Rd, Swansboro, NC...
David Cerovac, 70; incomplete
David R. Cerovac, 70, of Havelock, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
Lenoir County births
Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 7/16, Amal Devon Miller Jr. born to Chasity Brown and Amal Miller. 7/16, Kehlani Necole Moore born to Keyanna Hawkins and Antonio Moore. 7/16, Nia...
Lenoir County marriages
The following couples were married in Lenoir County:. 6/15, Aaron Bryce Carter Gray to Stephanie Marie Robbins. 7/27, Doreco Santez Dillahunt to Julisa Vanessa Malone. 8/01, Dominique Vonshevae Jackson to Marvin Leonard Jackson. 8/04, Catalina Shyann Roberti to Michael Joel Rouse. 8/05, Jasmine Leigh Taylor to Rodney Harold Jones II.
Mullet Festival returns to Swansboro; annual celebration gives sense of community, friendship
SWANSBORO - Like fish returning to their natal waterways, thousands of locals and visitors alike flooded the streets of Swansboro over the weekend in celebration of the 68th annual Mullet Festival. Billed as the Crystal Coast's oldest festival, the occasion celebrates the completion of the town's bridge over the White...
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After battling a fire much of the night Tuesday, Greenville firefighters will remain on the scene of a commercial building fire through the night. The fire is on Landmark Street and broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Greenville Fire/Rescue Spokesperson Jessica Blackwell says one part...
Free Halloween event for families coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A spooky-good time is coming to the Greenville Convention Center. This Sunday, the Kidsfest Spooktacular will be taking place at 303 Greenville Blvd. SW. It will be held from 1-5 pm. The event will have a magician, music, Kona Ice, food trucks, face paintings and much more. Admission is free for […]
Emergency crews respond to Greenville fire
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews were on the scene of a fire at a commercial building on Landmark Street. Click here to view live video of crews fighting the fire. Several Pitt County EMS units responded to the call, which was received around 8 p.m. Tuesday. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards is working to learn more […]
The City of Greenville to host meeting about potential pedestrian crossing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A meeting is being held to take public input on a proposed pedestrian crossing in Greenville. The new crossing would be located between Evans Street and Dickinson Avenue, and would cross Tenth Street. Tuesday’s meeting will allow residents to learn about design options for the project...
Onslow County Schools principal of the year named
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Schools (OCS) has announced its 2022-23 Wells Fargo Principal of the Year. Page Highsmith, of Swansboro Elementary School, was surprised with the honor Tuesday morning. Highsmith is an educator of nearly 20 years and has been with OCS as an administrator since 2010....
Pumpkins back at First Presbyterian Church
— Like old friends that return each fall, colorful pumpkins arrived Oct. 5 on the front lawn of First Presbyterian Church. Volunteers, including men from Hope Mission of Carteret County, served as the welcoming committee as they unloaded the decorative orbs from a tractor-trailer that delivered the pumpkins from a Navajo reservation in New Mexico, where they were grown.
