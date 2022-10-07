You can understand why Gloria Scott thought her music had been forgotten. In truth, it hadn’t attracted a lot of attention in the first place. Her career intersected with some of the biggest artists of 1960s and 1970s soul – Ike & Tina Turner, Sly Stone, Barry White, Stevie Wonder, the Supremes – but her own handful of records failed to make an impression.

MUSIC ・ 21 MINUTES AGO