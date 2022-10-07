ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he saved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as a Disney Plus hero’s future is assured

Happy Monday, Marvel mavens. We kick off this new week with some intriguing reveals about the MCU’s recent past as well as a welcome promise about its future. First of all, Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his own contribution to Multiverse of Madness that totally changed the film, while the leading man of one of the studio’s Disney Plus series confirms that they are definitely not done with this franchise. Let’s get cracking…
Benedict Cumberbatch feels like the only person safeguarding Doctor Strange’s future

As pivotal as he may have been to the dual-pronged assault that was Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was never really perceived as a key component in the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine until he told Tony Stark there was only one timeline where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes managed to defeat Thanos.
MCU fans debate which villain motivations hold up under scrutiny

Superhero stories continue to dominate the pop culture docket, and spearheading these efforts for decades now has been the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who first wedged Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark into our hearts back in 2008 with Iron Man, and haven’t dared looked back since. The media giant...
‘House of the Dragon’ director says this week’s jaw-dropping episode is just ‘the calm before the storm’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 8. The latest installment of HBO’s House of the Dragon left even the most well-read of Westeros fans with their jaws on the floor, thanks to a shocking death and a surprise sting in the tale that marked a stark departure from the source material. But this is just the beginning of the show ratcheting up a gear, apparently, as episode director Geeta Patel is promising that episode 8 was only a prelude to the all the drama that’s about to unfurl.
‘Yellowstone’ is bringing romance to the ranch for this character in season 5

Paramount’s Yellowstone promises significant changes for our favorite characters in season five — and one of them will soon be bringing roses and romance to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. That’s right, everyone’s favorite kid — Carter, needs to start brushing up on his best swoon-worthy glances and knee-weakening...
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ director talks about ‘the calm before the storm’ as Paddy Considine reveals Viserys’ one big mistake

Serving as an intermediary between the different factions of his family, King Viserys managed to bring about a temporary peace between the Greens and the Blacks, but according to House of the Dragon director Geeta Patel, this is only “the calm before the storm.”. As the fandom braces for...
Adam Sandler confirms new movie with ‘Uncut Gems’ directors so prepare for even more anxiety attacks

The renaissance of Adam Sandler is continuing, with the comedian confirming a new collaboration on its way with Uncut Gems directors the Safdie brothers. The change in public perception of Sandler owes much to his reinvention as a dramatic actor for 2018’s Uncut Gems. An incredibly tense watch and deeply unpredictable flick, audiences can now expect the levels of chaos to be dialed up to eleven very soon following Sandler’s confirmation of a new film with the Safdie brothers.
‘Captain Marvel’ gets dragged for being undeserving of its landmark status

You can set your watch to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans blasting Captain Marvel at this stage, with the smash hit origin story continuing to comfortably prove itself as the franchise’s most opinion-splitting standalone installment. As has been made abundantly clear by the relentless bombardment of negativity swirling around Brie...
George R.R. Martin addresses the absence of a key member of the Targaryen family in ‘House of the Dragon’

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for House of the Dragon. It’s no secret that changes are necessary whenever something gets adapted for the big screen. The same can obviously be said for House of the Dragon, as George R.R. Martin has addressed the absence of a key Targaryen family member. It turns out, not everyone from the books was included in the show.
A bloody new villain emerges in ‘Titans’ season four teaser trailer

Big news for DC fans as the official teasers for Titans season four has finally dropped after the third season came to an end on Oct. 21, 2021. This is big news considering the amount of DC content that was shelved recently. At the same time, previews for the upcoming season were shown during New York Comic Con.
The Westeros faithful are in awe of a stunning ‘House of the Dragon’ performance

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight. With two episodes to go until season one of House of the Dragon reaches its conclusion, the HBO Game of Thrones prequel series keeps producing rave reviews and winning the hearts of fans across the board. The man at the center of it all, Paddy Considine who plays King Viserys I Targaryen, is being especially celebrated for his performance in the latest chapter of the show.
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC

Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson lend their voices to upcoming ‘Transformers’ film

Based on Hasbro’s Transformers action figures, the Transformers franchise is getting another high-octane action film with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. This film will act as a sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee and will be the seventh installment in the Transformers film series. Now two new actors have been attached to the project with Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson coming on board to voice two new Autobot characters, Airazor and Mirage, respectively.
