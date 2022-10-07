Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC
Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
First trailer for James Wan’s ‘M3GAN’ reveals the Chucky meets Elon Musk horror movie we really didn’t need
What better way to kick off 2023’s horror slate than by capturing the essence of Chucky and thrusting it into the creative playground that is our late-stage capitalist technological hellscape?. If you’re horror icon James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring universe) or high-profile producer Jason Blum (The Black Phone,...
Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for
As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years. The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the...
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he saved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as a Disney Plus hero’s future is assured
Happy Monday, Marvel mavens. We kick off this new week with some intriguing reveals about the MCU’s recent past as well as a welcome promise about its future. First of all, Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his own contribution to Multiverse of Madness that totally changed the film, while the leading man of one of the studio’s Disney Plus series confirms that they are definitely not done with this franchise. Let’s get cracking…
The Westeros faithful are in awe of a stunning ‘House of the Dragon’ performance
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight. With two episodes to go until season one of House of the Dragon reaches its conclusion, the HBO Game of Thrones prequel series keeps producing rave reviews and winning the hearts of fans across the board. The man at the center of it all, Paddy Considine who plays King Viserys I Targaryen, is being especially celebrated for his performance in the latest chapter of the show.
Benedict Cumberbatch feels like the only person safeguarding Doctor Strange’s future
As pivotal as he may have been to the dual-pronged assault that was Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was never really perceived as a key component in the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine until he told Tony Stark there was only one timeline where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes managed to defeat Thanos.
‘Yellowstone’ is bringing romance to the ranch for this character in season 5
Paramount’s Yellowstone promises significant changes for our favorite characters in season five — and one of them will soon be bringing roses and romance to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. That’s right, everyone’s favorite kid — Carter, needs to start brushing up on his best swoon-worthy glances and knee-weakening...
DC fans are done waiting and need to see these characters in live-action ASAP
DC Comics’ collection of live-action endeavors just might be the frontrunner for the most under-utilized cast of characters at one’s disposal; we’ve gotten more Batman and Superman films than we can shake a chunk of kryptonite at, and it doesn’t help that the likes of Warner Bros. and The CW have been feeling particularly axe-happy of late. e.g. Batgirl, Legends of Tomorrow, among others.
‘Halloween Ends’ director offers a major update on ‘The Exorcist’ reboot
David Gordon Green has dished out an update to fans as The Exorcist reboot, as the world eagerly awaits the latest overhaul of the classic franchise. The Exorcist is getting rebooted following a near 20-year gap in releases. Despite its legacy as one of the best horror films ever made, all of its sequels have struggled to hit the mark, and we’re set for a completely new look at the mythology.
A bloody new villain emerges in ‘Titans’ season four teaser trailer
Big news for DC fans as the official teasers for Titans season four has finally dropped after the third season came to an end on Oct. 21, 2021. This is big news considering the amount of DC content that was shelved recently. At the same time, previews for the upcoming season were shown during New York Comic Con.
Adam Sandler confirms new movie with ‘Uncut Gems’ directors so prepare for even more anxiety attacks
The renaissance of Adam Sandler is continuing, with the comedian confirming a new collaboration on its way with Uncut Gems directors the Safdie brothers. The change in public perception of Sandler owes much to his reinvention as a dramatic actor for 2018’s Uncut Gems. An incredibly tense watch and deeply unpredictable flick, audiences can now expect the levels of chaos to be dialed up to eleven very soon following Sandler’s confirmation of a new film with the Safdie brothers.
New rumors around Tom Holland’s daring Spider-Man future has webheads everywhere feeling… Born Again
It’s hard to believe it’s almost been a year since Spider-Man: No Way Home accomplished the once-thought-impossible task of reuniting the three live-action Spider-Men. Now, Marvel and Sony are seemingly working on the next round of surprise and delight for fans, this time by weaving Charlie Cox’s Daredevil into the web-slinger’s narrative.
Dwayne Johnson name-drops the Justice League, says ‘Black Adam’ is ‘building to something big’
At this stage, Dwayne Johnson is barely even trying to conceal the fact that those long-running rumors of a Henry Cavill cameo in Black Adam have turned out to be right on the money. The actor and producer has been a vocal supporter of the DCEU’s canonical Kryptonian for a...
A polarizing blockbuster sequel that failed to live up to expectations confronts the past on streaming
Having delivered the single highest-grossing installment in the history of the James Bond franchise, which remains the only one of the 25 so far to cross the billion-dollar threshold, Sam Mendes would have known exactly what he was getting into when he returned to the director’s chair for another round after Skyfall. Depending on who you ask, though, Spectre was either a solid successor to an all-time 007 classic, or an unmitigated and disappointing disaster.
The complete history of Jason Voorhees from ‘Friday the 13th’
Horror hardcore and genre enthusiasts are undoubtedly familiar with the immortal, powerful horror villain known as Jason Voorhees. From blood-stained apparel to his own interactive video game, the zombie-like creature has become synonymous with the realm of horror, etching his name into the genre’s history as one of the most recognizable baddies of all time. Without question, Jason’s influence has stretched so far and beyond that the figure has become a mainstay in pop culture relevance. However, there’s a good chance that moviegoers aren’t entirely educated on Jason’s complicated past — and that’s where this in-depth analysis comes into play.
Shocking new details emerge on Bill Murray’s ‘inappropriate’ on-set behavior that cost him his movie and a $100,000 settlement
Back in April, it was reported that Bill Murray was the subject of an investigation on the set of his upcoming Searchlight Pictures film Being Mortal, directed by Aziz Ansari and starring himself, Ansari, and Seth Rogen. Production immediately halted on the film, based on the 2014 non-fiction book of the same name by Atul Gawande, which was about halfway completed at the time of the incident.
‘House of the Dragon’ director says this week’s jaw-dropping episode is just ‘the calm before the storm’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 8. The latest installment of HBO’s House of the Dragon left even the most well-read of Westeros fans with their jaws on the floor, thanks to a shocking death and a surprise sting in the tale that marked a stark departure from the source material. But this is just the beginning of the show ratcheting up a gear, apparently, as episode director Geeta Patel is promising that episode 8 was only a prelude to the all the drama that’s about to unfurl.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ director talks about ‘the calm before the storm’ as Paddy Considine reveals Viserys’ one big mistake
Serving as an intermediary between the different factions of his family, King Viserys managed to bring about a temporary peace between the Greens and the Blacks, but according to House of the Dragon director Geeta Patel, this is only “the calm before the storm.”. As the fandom braces for...
Here’s George R. R. Martin’s plan for how ‘House of the Dragon’ can avoid ‘Game of Thrones’ mistakes
As season one of House of the Dragon nears its conclusion in two weeks, George R.R. Martin revealed new information about the future seasons of the show. Luckily for fans, the author also shared information on how the anticipated civil war, ‘Dance of the Dragons’, will be portrayed on screen.
This amazing ‘Houe of the Dragon’ moment between Viserys and Daemon was improvised
Just when we thought we had heaped every sort of praise imaginable on House of the Dragon and all the things it gets brilliantly right, the director for the latest eighth episode has revealed that an incredibly poignant moment between Matt Smith’s Daemon and Paddy Considine’s Viserys was improvised by the former.
