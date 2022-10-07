Read full article on original website
Murder, She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury dies aged 96
Dame Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96, her family has announced.The Irish-British and American actress was best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote.According to a family statement, Dame Angela died “peacefully” in her sleep five days before her 97th birthday.The statement said: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1.30am today, Tuesday October 11 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David,...
Days of Our Lives star James Lastovic found ‘exhausted’ and ‘scraped-up’ after going missing in Hawaii
Days of Our Lives star James Lastovic has been found “exhausted, dehydrated and scraped-up” after going missing with his friend and roommate in Hawaii.The 27-year-old actor, who played Joey Johnson on the long-running US soap, was on holiday with his friend Nevin Dizdari in Kauai when they failed to show up for their flight back to Los Angeles on Monday (10 October).However, on Tuesday (11 October) night, Didzari’s sister posted on Instagram that the pair had got lost on a hike, but had since located their car and were on their way back to the resort they were staying...
