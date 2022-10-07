Days of Our Lives star James Lastovic has been found “exhausted, dehydrated and scraped-up” after going missing with his friend and roommate in Hawaii.The 27-year-old actor, who played Joey Johnson on the long-running US soap, was on holiday with his friend Nevin Dizdari in Kauai when they failed to show up for their flight back to Los Angeles on Monday (10 October).However, on Tuesday (11 October) night, Didzari’s sister posted on Instagram that the pair had got lost on a hike, but had since located their car and were on their way back to the resort they were staying...

