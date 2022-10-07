Read full article on original website
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Cedartown vs. Heritage
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Cedartown vs. Heritage. Maybe the biggest game of the night in the state of Georgia.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Coahulla Creek vs. Ringgold
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Coahulla Creek vs. Ringgold. Our Friday Night Rivals game of the week.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Southeast Whitfield at Northwest Whitfield
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Southeast Whitfield at Northwest Whitfield. Both teams enter the game with a 4-2 record.
Coffee County Home Destroyed by Fire on Sunday Morning
A house fire was reported early Sunday morning (4:50 am) in the Hickerson area of Coffee County. Unfortunately, the home was destroyed by the fire. Hickerson, New Union, North Coffee, Hillsboro, Summitville and Tullahoma fire department responded to the fire scene. The Coffee County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s department and EMA also reported.
northjacksonpress.com
First Southern State Bank Donation
Thanks to the generosity of our customers at our Higdon, Scottsboro, and Stevenson locations, coupled with a $3000 donation from […]. Thanks to the generosity of our customers at our Higdon, Scottsboro, and Stevenson locations, coupled with a $3000 donation from First Southern State Bank, we recently presented a $5000 donation to the Nourish One Child backpack feeding program in Jackson County. Pictured are Jack Lovelady - President and CEO, Tellers…
WDEF
Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
WAAY-TV
6 pounds of meth seized in drug raids in DeKalb, Jackson counties
More than 6 pounds of methamphetamine were seized and four people were arrested in a two-county North Alabama drug raid on Wednesday. Members of the DeKalb County and Jackson County sheriff’s offices, Henagar and Rainsville police departments and the ALEA Region F Task Force conducted three searches, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
