Thanks to the generosity of our customers at our Higdon, Scottsboro, and Stevenson locations, coupled with a $3000 donation from […]. Thanks to the generosity of our customers at our Higdon, Scottsboro, and Stevenson locations, coupled with a $3000 donation from First Southern State Bank, we recently presented a $5000 donation to the Nourish One Child backpack feeding program in Jackson County. Pictured are Jack Lovelady - President and CEO, Tellers…

SCOTTSBORO, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO