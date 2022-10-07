ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
advancemonticellonian.com

Monticello benefits from $140 Million provided for Arkansas Water and Wastewater projects

On September 28, 2022, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $140,928,167 for six water and wastewater projects serving more than 391,000 Arkansans. The City of Monticello, received a $2,300,880 loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund to relocate the sewer collection system. The current customer...
MONTICELLO, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Cowell, Butler to wed Oct. 8

Jayme Montana Cowell and Ty Dylan Butler announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Jayme in the daughter of Jospeh Cowell and Jade Cowell, both of Camden, and the granddaughter of Randy and Paula White from Star City and the late Kathey Waddell from Camden. Ty...
CAMDEN, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Monticello High School Homecoming Court revealed

Front row left to right.... Honor Maid-Kamauri Trotter, Queen- Kaiden Hale. Second row left to right.... Katie Rosegrant, Kierra Evans, Brinkley Taylor, Meygan Bivens. Back row left to right....Sarah Prince, Mia Reginelli, Averi Montgomery, Lillian Lay, Reese Wilhite, Xiomara Molina.
MONTICELLO, AR
THV11

City of Pine Bluff celebrates homecoming weekend

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It’s another year of celebrating tradition in the City of Pine Bluff as the community gathered for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming weekend. "Since 1873, we've been educating students throughout Arkansas in the nation,” said University Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander.
PINE BLUFF, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drew County, AR
Government
County
Drew County, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
advancemonticellonian.com

Growing Rotary

The Monticello Rotary Club inducted new member Dr. Steven Harper, Dean of Arts and Humanities college at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The club also heard from head womens basketball coach for the UAM Cotton Blossoms.
MONTICELLO, AR
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents see growing interest in paramotor flying

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Over the weekend, Union County residents may have noticed parachutes flying on the horizon. Those pieces of equipment may look foreign to some but offer a sky-high experience for some residents in the area who may have never experienced it. Paramotoring allows pilots to take off...
UNION COUNTY, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Jefferson Regional welcomes pulmonologist

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Sarenthia Epps, MD, MBA has joined the staff at Jefferson Regional Pulmonary Associates in Pine Bluff. Dr. Epps earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, where she also completed an Internal Medicine residency, followed by a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and board eligible in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.
PINE BLUFF, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homestead#County Fairs#Vegetables#Green Hill
salineriverchronicle.com

Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide

BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
BANKS, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Feral hogs abound in the county

Feral hogs are rooting up Arkansas County. Fortunately, help is available. Arkansas County is one of twelve counties selected for a USDA Feral Swine Pilot Project which means Conservation District and USDA APHIS Wildlife Services trappers are available to remove feral hogs from private properties. Landowners can call either agency...
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
monticellolive.com

Monticello's Daily News

At 8:20, Sunday night, Monticello dispatch paged out the Monticello Fire Department to the report of a carport fire on Holly Circle. Upon arrival, MPD officers, followed immediately by firefighters, realized the house was fully engulfed in flames. Photos courtesy of firefighters. This entry was posted on Monday, October 10th,...
MONTICELLO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
salineriverchronicle.com

Update in theft cases involving local heating and air man

WARREN, Ark. – More information has been released in court filings in the alleged theft of property charges against local heating and air man, Daniel(Danny) Ray Cook of Warren. According to the court filings in the 10th Circuit Court, Division 4, Cook is being charged by the District’s prosecuting...
WARREN, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Two Dumas residents die as result of three-vehicle collision in Pine Bluff

A three-vehicle accident Tuesday on the west side of Pine Bluff killed two Dumas residents. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2015 model Dodge Ram pulled out from the Love’s Truck Stop on U.S. 65 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the highway. The pick-up was struck in the southbound lanes by a southbound 1999 Peterbilt truck.
PINE BLUFF, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy