advancemonticellonian.com
Monticello benefits from $140 Million provided for Arkansas Water and Wastewater projects
On September 28, 2022, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $140,928,167 for six water and wastewater projects serving more than 391,000 Arkansans. The City of Monticello, received a $2,300,880 loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund to relocate the sewer collection system. The current customer...
advancemonticellonian.com
Cowell, Butler to wed Oct. 8
Jayme Montana Cowell and Ty Dylan Butler announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Jayme in the daughter of Jospeh Cowell and Jade Cowell, both of Camden, and the granddaughter of Randy and Paula White from Star City and the late Kathey Waddell from Camden. Ty...
advancemonticellonian.com
Monticello High School Homecoming Court revealed
Front row left to right.... Honor Maid-Kamauri Trotter, Queen- Kaiden Hale. Second row left to right.... Katie Rosegrant, Kierra Evans, Brinkley Taylor, Meygan Bivens. Back row left to right....Sarah Prince, Mia Reginelli, Averi Montgomery, Lillian Lay, Reese Wilhite, Xiomara Molina.
City of Pine Bluff celebrates homecoming weekend
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It’s another year of celebrating tradition in the City of Pine Bluff as the community gathered for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming weekend. "Since 1873, we've been educating students throughout Arkansas in the nation,” said University Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander.
advancemonticellonian.com
Growing Rotary
The Monticello Rotary Club inducted new member Dr. Steven Harper, Dean of Arts and Humanities college at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The club also heard from head womens basketball coach for the UAM Cotton Blossoms.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas native makes big moves in film industry, films set to debut in October
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–A filmmaker with South Arkansas ties is making big moves in the industry as October marks a busy month for some of his productions to hit movie screens. Alexander Jeffery is from El Dorado where he found a love for the arts at South Arkansas Arts...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents see growing interest in paramotor flying
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Over the weekend, Union County residents may have noticed parachutes flying on the horizon. Those pieces of equipment may look foreign to some but offer a sky-high experience for some residents in the area who may have never experienced it. Paramotoring allows pilots to take off...
salineriverchronicle.com
Jefferson Regional welcomes pulmonologist
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Sarenthia Epps, MD, MBA has joined the staff at Jefferson Regional Pulmonary Associates in Pine Bluff. Dr. Epps earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, where she also completed an Internal Medicine residency, followed by a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and board eligible in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.
salineriverchronicle.com
Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide
BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
Warren family wants answers after 8-year-old son was burned
An 8-year-old boy from Warren is recovering in the hospital roughly two months after he was severely burned and now his family is searching for confirmation on how this tragedy unfolded.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Feral hogs abound in the county
Feral hogs are rooting up Arkansas County. Fortunately, help is available. Arkansas County is one of twelve counties selected for a USDA Feral Swine Pilot Project which means Conservation District and USDA APHIS Wildlife Services trappers are available to remove feral hogs from private properties. Landowners can call either agency...
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
At 8:20, Sunday night, Monticello dispatch paged out the Monticello Fire Department to the report of a carport fire on Holly Circle. Upon arrival, MPD officers, followed immediately by firefighters, realized the house was fully engulfed in flames. Photos courtesy of firefighters. This entry was posted on Monday, October 10th,...
salineriverchronicle.com
Update in theft cases involving local heating and air man
WARREN, Ark. – More information has been released in court filings in the alleged theft of property charges against local heating and air man, Daniel(Danny) Ray Cook of Warren. According to the court filings in the 10th Circuit Court, Division 4, Cook is being charged by the District’s prosecuting...
Arkansas State Police release additional details on shooting death in Gould home
One woman is dead and a man is in jail after a Sunday domestic disturbance in south Arkansas. Two others were injured in the incident.
Argument over stolen items leads to fatal shooting; Arkansas man arrested for First-Degree Murder
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 5, 2022, at 12:29 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3000 block of Lisbon Road in Smackover, Ark. in reference to an accidental shooting. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered 34-year-old William Daniel Moore behind the residence with a gunshot wound […]
magnoliareporter.com
Two Dumas residents die as result of three-vehicle collision in Pine Bluff
A three-vehicle accident Tuesday on the west side of Pine Bluff killed two Dumas residents. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2015 model Dodge Ram pulled out from the Love’s Truck Stop on U.S. 65 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the highway. The pick-up was struck in the southbound lanes by a southbound 1999 Peterbilt truck.
