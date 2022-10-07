Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
New technology helping non-English speaking students in Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa School District is showcasing innovative technology that will help non-English speaking students communicate in the classroom. Timekettle earbuds are able to translate English to other languages and vice versa. The earbuds connect via WiFi and have an app that transcribes conversations, notes and even...
ktvo.com
Kirksville man accused of throwing paring knife at woman
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man faces two felony charges after police say he threw a knife at a woman. The alleged incident happened just before 3 p.m. Monday at an apartment in the 1500 block of South Jamison Street in Kirksville. Police arrested James Byers, 37, of...
ktvo.com
Adair County man accused of forcibly holding woman on floor for hour
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect is accused of forcibly holding a woman against her will at an Adair County home. The woman told an Adair County sheriff's deputy that Robert Martinez, 60, of Kirksville, held her down on the floor of a home on Thousand Hills Trail for an hour on Saturday and would not let her get up until her friend arrived.
ktvo.com
4 northeast Missouri juveniles injured in crash
SALISBURY, Mo. — Four northeast Missouri juveniles were taken to the hospital after a crash in Chariton County on Tuesday. According to an online crash report, the wreck happened around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 24, four miles east of Salisbury. A 16-year-old juvenile from Salisbury was driving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
Shirley Lorene (Miller) Adams, 83, Travis-Noe Funeral Home
On Thursday, October 6, 2022 Shirley Adams, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 83. Shirley was born February 1, 1939 in Kirksville, Missouri to Clarence and Zelva Miller. Shirley grew up in the Sabbath Home Community where she attended church and grade school at New Zion. She later graduated from Kirksville Senior High School in 1957. She married Wayne Adams on June 29, 1957. They raised one daughter, Pamela (Adams) Koch.
ktvo.com
Macon County man hurt in head-on crash with tractor-trailer
CLARENCE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was injured Monday afternoon when his car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Shelby County gravel road. It happened at 5:45 p.m. on Shelby County Road 302, one-half mile west of Clarence. State troopers say a car driven by Anthony Allen,...
ktvo.com
Decision about handing out $10,000 reward in Rongey case still pending
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A decision has yet to be made regarding giving away the $10,000 reward offered in the Jesse Rongey case. On August 3, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service first announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the murder suspect wanted for the July 5, 2022, shooting death of Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash involving 2 pickup trucks
MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash. It happened around 2:45 p.m. on 655th north of 135th Street in Monroe County. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Cody Christopher Kosman, 22, of Albia, was southbound in a pickup truck when it collided with an oncoming truck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktvo.com
Northern Missouri man hurt when minivan runs off road, hits utility pole, overturns
LACLEDE, Mo. — A northern Missouri man was badly hurt Monday when he wrecked his minivan. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Highway 5, three miles north of Laclede. State troopers said a minivan driven by Carlos Vega, 71, of Linneus, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole and a fence.
Comments / 0