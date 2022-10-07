ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect is accused of forcibly holding a woman against her will at an Adair County home. The woman told an Adair County sheriff's deputy that Robert Martinez, 60, of Kirksville, held her down on the floor of a home on Thousand Hills Trail for an hour on Saturday and would not let her get up until her friend arrived.

