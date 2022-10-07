Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
goduke.com
Five Blue Devils Set for USA Lacrosse Fall Classic
DURHAM – Four former and one current Blue Devil are among the 52 players selected to take part in the USA Lacrosse Fall Classic at USA Lacrosse headquarters this weekend. The evaluation weekend will feature an intrasquad game between the best players in the country and a pair of games against reigning NCAA champion Maryland.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Advance to Match Play at Stephens Cup
JUNO BEACH, Fla. – The 10th-ranked Duke women's golf team shot 11-under-par over the final two rounds en route to placing third through 54 holes of stroke play at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, which was contested at the 6,200-yard, par-72 Seminole Golf Club. Duke now moves on to match play and will face South Carolina on Wednesday.
goduke.com
Hamill Named ACC Defensive Player of the Week
GREENSBORO, N.C. – After keeping clean sheets in both of Duke's matches last week, goalkeeper Eliot Hamill has been named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon. This is Hamill's first ACC Player of the Week in 2022 after earning the...
goduke.com
Duke Sweeps Georgetown Intercollegiate, Siebers Finishes as Co-Medalist
JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Duke men's golf swept the Georgetown Intercollegiate on Tuesday, securing its first team title of the 2022-23 season at Liberty National Golf Club, while Ian Siebers medaled for the first time in his career. The Blue Devils ended the tournament nine shots ahead of second place with a team score of 864 (E), and Siebers was co-medalist at 5-under 211.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goduke.com
Migli Selected to TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week
DURHAM – TopDrawerSoccer released its Team of the Week on Tuesday with Duke women's soccer junior Olivia Migli one of 11 selected, after helping the seventh-ranked Blue Devils to victories over Wake Forest and No. 13 Pittsburgh this past week. Migli, who hails from Haymarket, Va., collected the game-winner...
goduke.com
Duke vs. UNC Gameday: What to Expect
DURHAM, N.C. – To help guests plan for Duke football vs. North Carolina on Saturday, October 15, please review the following game-specific parking, traffic and stadium entry tips and information to prepare for a near capacity crowd at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. For full information on Duke...
goduke.com
Blue Devils in Second Place After First Day at Georgetown Intercollegiate
JERSEY CITY, N.J. – The Duke men's golf team sits just two shots behind first-place Boston College after the first 36 holes of competition at the Georgetown Intercollegiate at Liberty National Golf Club. The Blue Devils have three individuals inside the top-25 of the leaderboard, including both Ian Siebers and Kelly Chinn in the top five.
goduke.com
Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: North Carolina
DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils welcome North Carolina for an ACC matchup on Saturday night at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network with Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Taylor Davis on the call. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
goduke.com
Blue Devils Ready for Georgetown Intercollegiate
JERSEY CITY, N.J. – The Duke men's golf team tees off in its first of three October events this week at the Georgetown Intercollegiate, held at Liberty National Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday. Liberty National, known for its views of the Manhattan skyline, provides Luke Sample a homecoming after he attended Trevor Day School across the river in Manhattan prior to his arrival to Duke.
goduke.com
Migli’s Second Half Goal Leads No. 7 Duke Past No. 13 Pitt
DURHAM – Junior Olivia Migli connected on a second half goal to lead the seventh-ranked Duke women's soccer team to a 1-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at Koskinen Stadium against 13th-ranked Pittsburgh. The Blue Devil defense collected their sixth shutout of the season to help Duke improve to 10-3...
goduke.com
Migli Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week
DURHAM – Duke women's soccer junior defender Olivia Migli has been named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week, following her game-winning goal against No. 13 Pitt on Sunday. The Haymarket, Va., native scored in the 53rd minute on Sunday to push No. 7 Duke past No. 13 Pitt,...
goduke.com
Carey Hat Trick Helps Send Duke Past Richmond, 8-1
RICHMOND, Va. – Duke sophomore forward Issy Carey registered a natural hat trick to lead the 25th-ranked Blue Devils to an 8-1 victory over Richmond in non-conference field hockey action Sunday afternoon. Six different Blue Devils scored goals, including two with their first career tallies. Duke trailed 1-0 early...
Comments / 0