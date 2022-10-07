Read full article on original website
KOCO
OHP: 17-year-old killed in head-on collision in Garvin County
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy from Lindsay died in a crash involving a semi over the weekend in southern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report says around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, a 2008 Cadillac Escalade was traveling north on State Highway 76 near Lindsay when it tried to turn onto a county road. A semi heading south on the highway then crashed into the Escalade head-on, the report says.
KOCO
Crews clear scene after rollover crash along I-35 in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Crews have cleared the scene of a rollover crash along Interstate 35 in Norman. A cement truck rolled over while navigating a turn in the southbound I-35 ramp to eastbound Robinson Street. Norman police initially closed the area while crews cleared the scene. Traffic has resumed...
KTUL
SILVER ALERT: OHP, OKCPD looking for missing 73-year-old woman with dementia
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old woman. Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on behalf of Oklahoma City police for Linda Staley. Staley was last seen on Oct. 10 around 7 p.m. in the 8000 block of Sleepy Meadows Dr....
At Least 1 Hurt In Yukon Shooting
At least one person was injured during a shooting Monday night in Yukon, authorities said. Yukon police said this happened near Preston Park and Abigale Drive. Police said the victim went to a nearby convenience store for help. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, according to...
KTUL
Okmulgee police searching for four men who went missing overnight
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four men have been reported missing to the Okmulgee Police Department overnight. 32-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, and 32-year-old Mike Sparks were reported missing by Mark Chastain's wife. Hours later, 29-year-old Alex Stevens was reported missing by his mother. OPD says all four men...
okcfox.com
Person of interest identified in Yukon shooting
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH — A person of interest has been identified in a shooting in Yukon that left one person injured on Monday night. Officials say the shooting happened near the 4200 block of Abigale Drive. Police believe the person of interest is no longer in the area. Reports...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
Okmulgee man dead after Tulsa crash on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — A 29-year-old Okmulgee man is dead after a crash on I-44 near 51st and Lewis, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mitchell Dewayne Agent, age 29 of Okmulgee, was driving a 1968 GMC Truck westbound on I-44. For unknown reasons, around 6:43 p.m., Agent...
KFOR
Officials investigate deadly weekend car wreck
HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A weekend car wreck left two dead in the city of Harrah on North Dobbs Road. “About 6:20 tonight, we got a phone call that a vehicle had crashed in the area. Officers arrived and found a truck in the retaining pond,” said Marty Burns, the chief of police for city of Harrah.
News On 6
Children Involved In Harrah Crash Released From Hospital
A community mourns the loss of a father and his young daughter. Police say 39-year-old Stephen Stewart and his 7-year-old daughter Maddelyn Willett died in Saturday night’s crash in Harrah. Stewart’s 11-year-old twin daughters Alexis and Amelia Stewart survived. The family said the girls were released from the hospital...
One person killed in Plaza Inn shooting
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in south Oklahoma City.
kswo.com
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
Man shot to death at Oklahoma City motel identified
Officials have identified the man who was found shot to death at an Oklahoma City motel.
KTUL
Bristow woman pleads guilty to kidnapping at knifepoint
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bristow woman pleaded guilty today to kidnapping a victim at knifepoint in Sapulpa. Kimberly Nichole Biglow, 44, was convicted of kidnapping in Indian Country and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. “Federal prosecutors and our partners at the Sapulpa...
KOCO
Homicide investigation underway at Oklahoma City motel, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning at a motel in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said the homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Police have not released any details. KOCO 5 will provide more information when...
chickashatoday.com
Drilling rig accident kills 20 year old
The Grady County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to a tragic scene after a man was killed on a drilling rig. GCSO responded to the 800 block of County Rd. 1400 after a 20-year-old man, later identified as Tanner Snider, was killed while operating a drilling rig. According to GCSO,...
KOCO
Harrah family devastated after death of father, 7-year-old daughter in crash
HARRAH, Okla. — A Harrah family is devastated after the death of a father and his 7-year-old daughter in a car crash. His twin daughters were also injured in the accident. The story has cut Harrah to its core. People left flowers and stuffed animals under the damaged tree,...
News On 6
OCPD Arrest Man Accused Of Hitting Son Multiple Times
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man on child abuse complaints. Donald Davis has been accused of hitting his teenage son in the face multiple times after officers said Davis found the teen smoking marijuana in his car.. Davis was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
1600kush.com
64-year-old woman facing meth trafficking charge
STILLWATER — A 64-year-old repeat drug offender from Stillwater has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 preliminary hearing on a methamphetamine trafficking charge in Payne County. Melinda Lee Snyder, who has also been known by the surname of Wood, could be given as much as a...
Father of four found dead at troubled Oklahoma City motel
For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn.
