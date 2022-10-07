ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

KOCO

OHP: 17-year-old killed in head-on collision in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy from Lindsay died in a crash involving a semi over the weekend in southern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report says around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, a 2008 Cadillac Escalade was traveling north on State Highway 76 near Lindsay when it tried to turn onto a county road. A semi heading south on the highway then crashed into the Escalade head-on, the report says.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Crews clear scene after rollover crash along I-35 in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Crews have cleared the scene of a rollover crash along Interstate 35 in Norman. A cement truck rolled over while navigating a turn in the southbound I-35 ramp to eastbound Robinson Street. Norman police initially closed the area while crews cleared the scene. Traffic has resumed...
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

At Least 1 Hurt In Yukon Shooting

At least one person was injured during a shooting Monday night in Yukon, authorities said. Yukon police said this happened near Preston Park and Abigale Drive. Police said the victim went to a nearby convenience store for help. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, according to...
YUKON, OK
KTUL

Okmulgee police searching for four men who went missing overnight

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four men have been reported missing to the Okmulgee Police Department overnight. 32-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, and 32-year-old Mike Sparks were reported missing by Mark Chastain's wife. Hours later, 29-year-old Alex Stevens was reported missing by his mother. OPD says all four men...
OKMULGEE, OK
okcfox.com

Person of interest identified in Yukon shooting

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH — A person of interest has been identified in a shooting in Yukon that left one person injured on Monday night. Officials say the shooting happened near the 4200 block of Abigale Drive. Police believe the person of interest is no longer in the area. Reports...
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Okmulgee man dead after Tulsa crash on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — A 29-year-old Okmulgee man is dead after a crash on I-44 near 51st and Lewis, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mitchell Dewayne Agent, age 29 of Okmulgee, was driving a 1968 GMC Truck westbound on I-44. For unknown reasons, around 6:43 p.m., Agent...
OKMULGEE, OK
KFOR

Officials investigate deadly weekend car wreck

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A weekend car wreck left two dead in the city of Harrah on North Dobbs Road. “About 6:20 tonight, we got a phone call that a vehicle had crashed in the area. Officers arrived and found a truck in the retaining pond,” said Marty Burns, the chief of police for city of Harrah.
HARRAH, OK
News On 6

Children Involved In Harrah Crash Released From Hospital

A community mourns the loss of a father and his young daughter. Police say 39-year-old Stephen Stewart and his 7-year-old daughter Maddelyn Willett died in Saturday night’s crash in Harrah. Stewart’s 11-year-old twin daughters Alexis and Amelia Stewart survived. The family said the girls were released from the hospital...
HARRAH, OK
kswo.com

Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Bristow woman pleads guilty to kidnapping at knifepoint

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bristow woman pleaded guilty today to kidnapping a victim at knifepoint in Sapulpa. Kimberly Nichole Biglow, 44, was convicted of kidnapping in Indian Country and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. “Federal prosecutors and our partners at the Sapulpa...
SAPULPA, OK
KOCO

Homicide investigation underway at Oklahoma City motel, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning at a motel in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said the homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Police have not released any details. KOCO 5 will provide more information when...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Drilling rig accident kills 20 year old

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to a tragic scene after a man was killed on a drilling rig.  GCSO responded to the 800 block of County Rd. 1400 after a 20-year-old man, later identified as Tanner Snider, was killed while operating a drilling rig.  According to GCSO,...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Arrest Man Accused Of Hitting Son Multiple Times

Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man on child abuse complaints. Donald Davis has been accused of hitting his teenage son in the face multiple times after officers said Davis found the teen smoking marijuana in his car.. Davis was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

64-year-old woman facing meth trafficking charge

STILLWATER — A 64-year-old repeat drug offender from Stillwater has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 preliminary hearing on a methamphetamine trafficking charge in Payne County. Melinda Lee Snyder, who has also been known by the surname of Wood, could be given as much as a...
STILLWATER, OK

